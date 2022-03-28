Dynamic Design : Submission of Audit Report

- The data above are the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS).



- The financial statements in the completed audit report submitted to the Corporation by the external auditor have not been finalized through the approval process of the general meeting of shareholders, and may change during the approval process.

- In relation to the above, some of the financial figures in the financial statements of the "Changes of 30% or More in Sales or Profits/Losses (15% or More in the Case of Large-scale Corporations)" disclosed on February 14, 2022 and the financial statements in the audit report have been changed during the external audit, and this disclosure replaces the relevant matters.



- In relation to the above, some of the financial figures in the financial statements of the "Notice of Convocation for Shareholders' Meeting" disclosed on March 16, 2022 and the financial statements in the audit report have been changed during the external audit, and this disclosure replaces the relevant matters.



- The Company has reprepared the comparative financial statements for the previous fiscal year by reflecting the corrections related to the omissions in the lease contract. For details, please refer to the audit report, "Auditor's Emphasis on Correction of Prior Error Adjustment."