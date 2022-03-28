Log in
Dynamic Design : Submission of Audit Report

03/28/2022 | 04:31am EDT
Submission of Audit Report
[External Auditor's Opinion and Financial Details on Consolidated Financial Statements of the Parent Company or Holding Company]
Category Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year
1. Auditor's opinion on consolidated financial statements
- Auditor's opinion Unqualified opinion Unqualified opinion
- Substantial doubt about the entity`s going concern ability? No No
2. Consolidated B/S (KRW)
- Total assets 116,040,977,324 150,297,442,914
- Total liabilities 74,246,404,103 86,795,203,692
- Total shareholders' equity 41,794,573,221 63,502,239,222
- Total shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity) 41,633,089,714 63,316,007,101
- Capital stock 79,144,623,000 75,784,711,000
※ ＊Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%)(＊excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity) 52.6 83.5
3. Consolidated I/S (KRW)
- Sales (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided) 52,955,233,770 76,783,853,237
- Operating income -18,290,434,823 -10,052,502,160
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax -26,095,322,343 -33,303,288,208
- Net income -25,761,857,891 -38,759,172,089
- Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company -25,736,395,577 -38,722,513,666
4. Number of consolidated subsidiaries 11 17
5. Number of major consolidated subsidiaries 2 2
6. Statement of embezzlement in consolidated audit report? No
[External Auditor's Opinion and Financial Details on Separate/Non-Consolidated Financial Statements]
1. External auditor's opinion and accounting financial statements Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year
A. Period Start date 2021-01-01 2020-01-01
End date 2021-12-31 2020-12-31
B. Auditor's opinion, etc.
- Auditor's opinion Unqualified opinion Unqualified opinion
- Substantial doubt about the entity`s going concern ability? No No
- Unqualified opinion on internal accounting control system? No No
C. Condensed B/S (KRW)
- Total assets 98,713,687,912 117,342,040,784
- Total liabilities 57,623,667,287 66,233,419,188
- Total shareholders' equity 41,090,020,625 51,108,621,596
- Capital stock 79,144,623,000 75,784,711,000
※ Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%) 51.9 67.4
D. Condensed I/S (KRW)
- Sales (limited to revenue from sales of goods and services provided) 27,513,392,011 42,506,006,340
- Operating income -15,655,496,376 -7,511,116,032
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax -15,845,662,100 -28,062,572,305
- Net income -15,451,887,267 -33,619,277,821
2. Name of external auditor Donghyun Accounting Corp.
3. Date audit report received 2022-03-23
4. Subject to filing of consolidated financial statements? Yes
5. Statement of embezzlement in audit report? No
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The data above are the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS).

- The financial statements in the completed audit report submitted to the Corporation by the external auditor have not been finalized through the approval process of the general meeting of shareholders, and may change during the approval process.
- In relation to the above, some of the financial figures in the financial statements of the "Changes of 30% or More in Sales or Profits/Losses (15% or More in the Case of Large-scale Corporations)" disclosed on February 14, 2022 and the financial statements in the audit report have been changed during the external audit, and this disclosure replaces the relevant matters.

- In relation to the above, some of the financial figures in the financial statements of the "Notice of Convocation for Shareholders' Meeting" disclosed on March 16, 2022 and the financial statements in the audit report have been changed during the external audit, and this disclosure replaces the relevant matters.

- The Company has reprepared the comparative financial statements for the previous fiscal year by reflecting the corrections related to the omissions in the lease contract. For details, please refer to the audit report, "Auditor's Emphasis on Correction of Prior Error Adjustment."
※ Related disclosure 2022-03-16 Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
2022-02-24 Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
2022-02-14 Changes of 30% or More in Sales or Profits/Losses (15% or More in the Case of Large-sized Corporations)

Disclaimer

Dynamic Design Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
