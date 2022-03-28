Dynamic Design : Submission of Audit Report

[External Auditor's Opinion and Financial Details on Consolidated Financial Statements of the Parent Company or Holding Company]
Category
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
1. Auditor's opinion on consolidated financial statements
- Auditor's opinion
Unqualified opinion
Unqualified opinion
- Substantial doubt about the entity`s going concern ability?
No
No
2. Consolidated B/S (KRW)
- Total assets
116,040,977,324
150,297,442,914
- Total liabilities
74,246,404,103
86,795,203,692
- Total shareholders' equity
41,794,573,221
63,502,239,222
- Total shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity)
41,633,089,714
63,316,007,101
- Capital stock
79,144,623,000
75,784,711,000
※ ＊Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%)(＊excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity)
52.6
83.5
3. Consolidated I/S (KRW)
- Sales (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided)
52,955,233,770
76,783,853,237
- Operating income
-18,290,434,823
-10,052,502,160
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax
-26,095,322,343
-33,303,288,208
- Net income
-25,761,857,891
-38,759,172,089
- Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company
-25,736,395,577
-38,722,513,666
4. Number of consolidated subsidiaries
11
17
5. Number of major consolidated subsidiaries
2
2
6. Statement of embezzlement in consolidated audit report?
No
[External Auditor's Opinion and Financial Details on Separate/Non-Consolidated Financial Statements]
1. External auditor's opinion and accounting financial statements
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
A. Period
Start date
2021-01-01
2020-01-01
End date
2021-12-31
2020-12-31
B. Auditor's opinion, etc.
- Auditor's opinion
Unqualified opinion
Unqualified opinion
- Substantial doubt about the entity`s going concern ability?
No
No
- Unqualified opinion on internal accounting control system?
No
No
C. Condensed B/S (KRW)
- Total assets
98,713,687,912
117,342,040,784
- Total liabilities
57,623,667,287
66,233,419,188
- Total shareholders' equity
41,090,020,625
51,108,621,596
- Capital stock
79,144,623,000
75,784,711,000
※ Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%)
51.9
67.4
D. Condensed I/S (KRW)
- Sales (limited to revenue from sales of goods and services provided)
27,513,392,011
42,506,006,340
- Operating income
-15,655,496,376
-7,511,116,032
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax
-15,845,662,100
-28,062,572,305
- Net income
-15,451,887,267
-33,619,277,821
2. Name of external auditor
Donghyun Accounting Corp.
3. Date audit report received
2022-03-23
4. Subject to filing of consolidated financial statements?
Yes
5. Statement of embezzlement in audit report?
No
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The data above are the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS).
- The financial statements in the completed audit report submitted to the Corporation by the external auditor have not been finalized through the approval process of the general meeting of shareholders, and may change during the approval process.
- In relation to the above, some of the financial figures in the financial statements of the "Changes of 30% or More in Sales or Profits/Losses (15% or More in the Case of Large-scale Corporations)" disclosed on February 14, 2022 and the financial statements in the audit report have been changed during the external audit, and this disclosure replaces the relevant matters.
- In relation to the above, some of the financial figures in the financial statements of the "Notice of Convocation for Shareholders' Meeting" disclosed on March 16, 2022 and the financial statements in the audit report have been changed during the external audit, and this disclosure replaces the relevant matters.
- The Company has reprepared the comparative financial statements for the previous fiscal year by reflecting the corrections related to the omissions in the lease contract. For details, please refer to the audit report, "Auditor's Emphasis on Correction of Prior Error Adjustment."
※ Related disclosure
2022-03-16 Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
2022-02-24 Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
2022-02-14 Changes of 30% or More in Sales or Profits/Losses (15% or More in the Case of Large-sized Corporations)
Dynamic Design Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 08:30:05 UTC.