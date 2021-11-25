Dynamic Drill and Blast : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DDB
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DYNAMIC DRILL AND BLAST HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday November 25, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
DDBAJ
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
240,000
25/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DYNAMIC DRILL AND BLAST HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
640888213
1.3
ASX issuer code
DDB
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
25/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Number of +securities
240,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Sales 2021
22,5 M
16,2 M
16,2 M
Net income 2021
1,64 M
1,18 M
1,18 M
Net Debt 2021
0,32 M
0,23 M
0,23 M
P/E ratio 2021
15,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
51,7 M
37,2 M
37,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,32x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
34,4%
