Dynamic Drill and Blast : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DDB

11/25/2021 | 02:50am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

DYNAMIC DRILL AND BLAST HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 25, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

DDBAJ

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

240,000

25/11/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

DYNAMIC DRILL AND BLAST HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

640888213

1.3

ASX issuer code

DDB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/11/2021

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

DDBAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

25/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

120,000

Garret Dixon

GALAIR PTY LTD

120,000

George Garnett

PREVOST & CO PTY LTD

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02437340-6A1056617?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02437340-6A1056617?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Issue details

Number of +securities 240,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dynamic Drill and Blast Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22,5 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2021 1,64 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net Debt 2021 0,32 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,7 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Davis Managing Director & Director
Garret Jones Dixon Non-Executive Chairman
Brad Turner General Manager-Operations
Matthew Freedman Executive Director
George Henry Miller Garnett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNAMIC DRILL AND BLAST HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.64%37
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-1.07%7 991
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION9.84%4 959
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.9.20%2 764
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 557
TRANSOCEAN LTD.39.39%2 144