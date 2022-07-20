Dynamic Electronics : Announced the resolution of earnings distribution on behalf of the important subsidiary Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. (Seychelles)
07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/07/20
Time of announcement
18:04:44
Subject
Announced the resolution of earnings distribution
on behalf of the important subsidiary Dynamic Electronics
Co., Ltd. (Seychelles)
Date of events
2022/07/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Allotment of cash dividends of USD 23,262,832.55
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The chairman is authorized to deal with the earning distribution based on
working capital status.
