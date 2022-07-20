Log in
    6251   TW0006251002

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(6251)
Dynamic Electronics : Announced the resolution of earnings distribution on behalf of the important subsidiary Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. (Seychelles)

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 18:04:44
Subject 
 Announced the resolution of earnings distribution
on behalf of the important subsidiary Dynamic Electronics
Co., Ltd. (Seychelles)
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/20
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Allotment of cash dividends of USD 23,262,832.55
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The chairman is authorized to deal with the earning distribution based on
working capital status.

Disclaimer

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
