Dynamic Electronics : Announcement of the Company holding a material information press conference.

Announcement of the Company holding a material information press conference.
03/31/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/03/31
20:56:29
Subject
Announcement of the Company holding
a material information press conference.
Date of events
2022/03/31
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence: The company will hold a Material Information Press
Conference at Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation at 19:00 on March 31, 2022,
to respond to the resolution of the company's board of directors on
March 31, 2022 to establish a new company by share swap "Dynamic Investment
Holdings Co., Ltd." (hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic Investment Holding
Company"), and became a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Investment Holdings Co.,
Ltd. The description of the case is as follows:
Dynamic is a professional printed circuit board manufacturing service
provider. For the purpose of long-term expansion, improving overall
operating performance and turning into diversified development, today
(3/31) the board of directors passed the resolution to establish "Dynamic
Investment Holding Co., Ltd." (Dynamic Investment Holding Company). The
company intends to transfer all the issued common shares of the Company
on the share-swap base date to the newly established "Dynamic Investment
Holding Company" by the mean of share swap and "Dynamic Investment Holding
Company" will issue new shares to the shareholders as consideration.
In the future, the addition of new business entity can bring about
comprehensive benefits through the mutual sharing and complementation of
resources. It is expected that the management and operation of professional
managers will improve operational efficiency and build "Dynamic Investment
Holding Company" into a diversified holding platform and diversified
Industrial Cooperation. It is for seeking more stable and active development
of each business sector and the effective use of group resources, and
continuing to improve the overall operational performance and shareholders'
rights of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company". In the meantime, we will
continue to work hard for the sustainability of ESG. With sound corporate
governance as the cornerstone, we will establish a top-down sustainable
operation model, implement our commitment to the environment and society,
and achieve the mission of Dynamic Sustainability Development.
The ratio of this share swap is tentatively decided to exchange one common
share of "Dynamic Investment Holdings" for every common share of Dynamic
shareholders. The base date for share swap is tentatively set on August 25,
2022. In terms of shareholders' rights and interest, the shareholders of
Dynamic who hold the shares of Dynamic and can be exchanged for ordinary
shares of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" will not be affected by the
share swap. After the completion of this share swap, the listing of Dynamic
stock will be terminated in accordance with the law on the base date of the
share swap, and "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" will be responsible for
the listing and trading of its stock in accordance with the relevant
regulations of TWSE. After the completion of this share swap, Dynamic will
be a 100% subsidiary of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" and will apply
to the Financial Supervisory Commission to stop the public offering of
shares in accordance with the law.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
