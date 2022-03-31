Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6251   TW0006251002

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(6251)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynamic Electronics : Announcement of the Company holding a material information press conference.

03/31/2022 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 20:56:29
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company holding
a material information press conference.
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence: The company will hold a Material Information Press
 Conference at Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation at 19:00 on March 31, 2022,
 to respond to the resolution of the company's board of directors on
 March 31, 2022 to establish a new company by share swap "Dynamic Investment
 Holdings Co., Ltd." (hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic Investment Holding
 Company"), and became a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Investment Holdings Co.,
 Ltd. The description of the case is as follows:

 Dynamic is a professional printed circuit board manufacturing service
 provider. For the purpose of long-term expansion, improving overall
 operating performance and turning into diversified development, today
 (3/31) the board of directors passed the resolution to establish "Dynamic
 Investment Holding Co., Ltd." (Dynamic Investment Holding Company). The
 company intends to transfer all the issued common shares of the Company
 on the share-swap base date to the newly  established "Dynamic Investment
 Holding Company" by the mean of share swap and "Dynamic Investment Holding
 Company" will issue new shares to the shareholders as consideration.

 In the future, the addition of new business entity can bring about
 comprehensive benefits through the mutual sharing and complementation of
 resources. It is expected that the management and operation of professional
 managers will improve operational efficiency and build "Dynamic Investment
 Holding Company" into a diversified holding platform and diversified
 Industrial Cooperation. It is for seeking more stable and active development
 of each business sector and the effective use of group resources, and
 continuing to improve the overall operational performance and shareholders'
 rights of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company". In the meantime, we will
 continue to work hard for the sustainability of ESG. With sound corporate
 governance as the cornerstone, we will establish a top-down sustainable
 operation model, implement our commitment to the environment and society,
 and achieve the mission of Dynamic Sustainability Development.

 The ratio of this share swap is tentatively decided to exchange one common
 share of "Dynamic Investment Holdings" for every common share of Dynamic
 shareholders. The base date for share swap is tentatively set on August 25,
 2022. In terms of shareholders' rights and interest, the shareholders of
 Dynamic who hold the shares of Dynamic and can be exchanged for ordinary
 shares of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" will not be affected by the
 share swap. After the completion of this share swap, the listing of Dynamic
 stock will be terminated in accordance with the law on the base date of the
 share swap, and "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" will be responsible for
 the listing and trading of its stock in accordance with the relevant
 regulations of TWSE. After the completion of this share swap, Dynamic will
 be a 100% subsidiary of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" and will apply
 to the Financial Supervisory Commission to stop the public offering of
 shares in accordance with the law.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:45:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
09:47aDYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company holding a material information press con..
PU
09:47aDYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the resolution of the Company's board of directors t..
PU
09:47aDYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : The Board of Directors of the Company submitted a resolution at the ..
PU
09:36aDYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : The company's board of directors resolved to hold the 2022 sharehold..
PU
03/21DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of corrections of part of the Company's 2021 Unconsolid..
PU
03/02DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Fubon Se..
PU
02/23Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/23DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcing the board of director's resolution of convening 2022 Annu..
PU
02/23DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of Monetary Loans to 22-1-3 of the Regulations on behal..
PU
02/23DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Board of Directors of the company resolved divident distribution
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 353 M 607 M 607 M
Net income 2022 710 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net Debt 2022 4 844 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,79x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 6 910 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,05 TWD
Average target price 27,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Hung Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling Ying Chiang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chou Allen Vice President-Research & Development
Yang Johnson Vice President-Information Technology
Heng Yi Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.60%243
NVIDIA CORPORATION-5.85%693 911
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.44%544 184
BROADCOM INC.-5.16%257 662
INTEL CORPORATION-0.14%210 280
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-17.15%194 014