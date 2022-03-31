Dynamic Electronics : Announcement of the Company holding a material information press conference.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31 2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):The Company 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: The company will hold a Material Information Press Conference at Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation at 19:00 on March 31, 2022, to respond to the resolution of the company's board of directors on March 31, 2022 to establish a new company by share swap "Dynamic Investment Holdings Co., Ltd." (hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic Investment Holding Company"), and became a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. The description of the case is as follows: Dynamic is a professional printed circuit board manufacturing service provider. For the purpose of long-term expansion, improving overall operating performance and turning into diversified development, today (3/31) the board of directors passed the resolution to establish "Dynamic Investment Holding Co., Ltd." (Dynamic Investment Holding Company). The company intends to transfer all the issued common shares of the Company on the share-swap base date to the newly established "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" by the mean of share swap and "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" will issue new shares to the shareholders as consideration. In the future, the addition of new business entity can bring about comprehensive benefits through the mutual sharing and complementation of resources. It is expected that the management and operation of professional managers will improve operational efficiency and build "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" into a diversified holding platform and diversified Industrial Cooperation. It is for seeking more stable and active development of each business sector and the effective use of group resources, and continuing to improve the overall operational performance and shareholders' rights of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company". In the meantime, we will continue to work hard for the sustainability of ESG. With sound corporate governance as the cornerstone, we will establish a top-down sustainable operation model, implement our commitment to the environment and society, and achieve the mission of Dynamic Sustainability Development. The ratio of this share swap is tentatively decided to exchange one common share of "Dynamic Investment Holdings" for every common share of Dynamic shareholders. The base date for share swap is tentatively set on August 25, 2022. In terms of shareholders' rights and interest, the shareholders of Dynamic who hold the shares of Dynamic and can be exchanged for ordinary shares of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" will not be affected by the share swap. After the completion of this share swap, the listing of Dynamic stock will be terminated in accordance with the law on the base date of the share swap, and "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" will be responsible for the listing and trading of its stock in accordance with the relevant regulations of TWSE. After the completion of this share swap, Dynamic will be a 100% subsidiary of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" and will apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission to stop the public offering of shares in accordance with the law. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None