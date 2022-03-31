Dynamic Electronics : Announcement of the resolution of the Company's board of directors to pass the share swap case

|
Statement
|
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition,
or share transfer):share swap
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company
in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
Dynamic Investment Holding Company (the company name is tentative,
hereinafter referred to as Dynamic Investment Holding Company)
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the
merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or
share transfer):
All shareholders of Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to
as Dynamic Electronics or the company)
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:
yes
6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee
company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%),
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer
shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will
affect shareholders' equity:
This share swap is that the company intends to establish a new company,
Dynamic Investment Holding Company in the mean of share swap, and transfer
all the common shares issued by the Company on the share-swap base date to
Dynamic Investment Holding Company. Dynamic Investment Holding Company will
issue new shares to the shareholders of the Company as consideration. This
share swap case will be carried out in accordance with the resolution of
share swap and the relevant laws and regulations, so the rights and
interests of the company's shareholders will not be affected by the share
swap.
7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition:
In order to achieve the goal of long-term expansion, improve the overall
business performance, and carry out diversified development.
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
In the future, with the addition of the new business entity, it is expected
to bring synergy through the mutual sharing and complementation of
resources, mprove operational efficiency by the management and operation of
professional managers, and build "Dynamic Investment Holdings" into a
diversified holding platform and develop diversified industrial cooperation.
It is to seek more stable and aggressive development of each business sector
and effective use of group resources, also continue to improve the overall
operating performance and shareholders' rights of "Dynamic Investment
Holding Company"
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:
In this share swap case, one common share of Dynamic Electronics is
exchanged for one common share of Dynamic Investment Holding Company, so
the initial net value per share remains unchanged after the share swap. It
is hoped that after the new business entity joins in the future, synergy
can be achieved through the mutual sharing and complementation of resources,
and expected that the management and operation of professional managers will
improve operational efficiency and build "Dynamic Investment Holding
Company" into a diversified holding platform and develop diversified
industrial cooperation. It is to seek more stable and proactive development
of each business sector and the effective use of group resources, also to
continue to improve the overall operating performance and shareholders'
rights and interest of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company". In the long
run, the net value per share and earning per share shall benefit from it.
10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including
the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers
and acquisitions, etc.:
The base date of share swap is temporarily scheduled to be August 25, 2022.
If it is necessary to change due to the statutory work schedule or other
circumstances, the board of directors of the company or a person authorized
by the board of directors will be authorized to adjust the base date.
11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions
and sources of funds:
Stock as consideration
12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:
(1)Swap ratio: 1 common share of the company is exchanged for 1 common share
of Dynamic Investment Holding Company.
(2)Basis for calculation: Based on the financial statements of the company
that have been reviewed and audited by CPA on December 31, 2021, and
considering various factors such as future operational synergies, the
company's common share will be exchanged for 1 common share of Dynamic
Investment Holding Company. The reasonableness opinion has been issued
by an independent expert.
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction: No
14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:
Kau Wei CPAs Firm
15.Name of CPA or lawyer:
Accountant Ren-yong Li
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Jin Guan Hui Zheng Zi No. 4919
17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness
of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to
shareholders in this merger and acquisition:
The structure of this merger is a share swap, not a public tender offer
case.
The independent expert has considered quantifiable financial figures and
objective market information, and evaluated it with comparable Trade Act and
comparable Company Act. The result of the calculation and assessment of this
share swap ratio which is each share of Dynamic Electronics exchanged for
one share of Dynamic Investment Holding Company is fair and reasonable.
18.Estimated date of completion:
The base date of share swap is temporarily scheduled to be August 25, 2022.
If it is necessary to change due to the statutory work schedule or other
circumstances, the board of directors of the company or a person authorized
by the board of directors will be authorized to adjust the base date.
19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights
and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off)
by the existing or newly-established
company:
Not applicable
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
(1)The company is mainly engaged in the manufacture, processing and trading
of various printed circuit boards.
(2)Dynamic Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.: General investment industry.
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the
existing company or new
company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company
or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to
the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not
applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):
Not applicable
22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition:none
23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:
The company plans to hold the Shareholders' meeting on May 20, 2022 to
resolve the share swap case. After the share swap case is completed,the
company will become a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Investment Holding Company.
The company intends to carry out the case of termination of listing and
suspension of public offering of securities at the Shareholders' meeting,
and apply to the Taiwan Stock Exchange for termination of listing of
securities in accordance with relevant regulations, and the Financial
Supervisory Commission to stop the public offering after obtaining the
approval of the relevant competent authorities for this share swap case.
24.Other important terms and conditions:none
25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:
The company plans to hold the Shareholders' meeting on May 20, 2022 to
resolve the share swap case. After the share swap case is completed,the
company will become a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Investment Holding Company.
The company intends to carry out the case of termination of listing and
suspension of public offering of securities at the Shareholders' meeting,
and apply to the Taiwan Stock Exchange for termination of listing of
securities in accordance with relevant regulations, and the Financial
Supervisory Commission to stop the public offering after obtaining the
approval of the relevant competent authorities for this share swap case.
26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No
27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers
and acquisitions:None
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
29.Details on change of business model:Not applicable
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year
and the expected coming year:None
31.Source of funds:Not applicable
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)This share swap proposal is still subject to the resolution of the
company's shareholders meeting.
(2)The share swap base date is scheduled to be August 25, 2022. After
the completion of this share swap case, the company's shares will
be terminated from listing on the share swap base date according to
law, and Dynamic Investment Holding Company will handle the listed
and trading of its shares in accordance with the relevant TWSE
regulations; In addition, to be in line with TWSE regulations which
the investment holding company should hold more than 2 controlled
companies. The Company and (or) Dynamic Investment Holding Company
will reorganize the organization in accordance with relevant laws
and regulations such as industry characteristics, Business Mergers
And Acquisitions Act, and Company Act.
(3)After the completion of this share swap case, the company will
become a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Investment Holding Company,
and will apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission to stop the
public offering of shares in accordance with the law.
(4)The audit report of Dynamic's Audit Committee's regarding the
establishment of a new company through share swap by the Company:
In accordance with the relevant provisions of Article 6 of the
Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act, the Audit Committee of the
Company has appointed Accountant Ren-yong Li, an independent expert
from Kau Wei CPAs Firm, to assist in providing opinions on the
reasonableness of the equity value of the Company's common shares.
The exchange of shares for one common share of Dynamic Investment
Holding Company is reasonable. After considering the company's
operating conditions, future development and other relevant factors,
and the share swap resolution in this Share swap case was made in
accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the share swap
consideration and conditions are fair and reasonable.
(5)If the Company's shareholders have objections to this share swap
case, they may express their objections in accordance with Article
12 of Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act, and exercise the right
to request the company to buy back their shares in accordance with
regulations. The relevant measures are described as follows:
A. Dissenting shareholders have expressed their objection effectively,
in writing or verbally with a record before or during the
shareholders'meeting of the share swap case, and waived their
voting right.
B. Shareholders exercising the right to request the Company to buy back
their shares should submit a written request within 20 days from the
date of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting with the
requested price for buying back specified and certificates of her
shares deposited. If the company and shareholder reach an agreement
about the price of buying back, the company shall pay the price within
90 days since the resolution of the general meeting was made. In case
no agreement is reached, the company shall pay the price the Company
has considered fair to the dissenting shareholder who asks for a
higher price within 90 days since the resolution of the general
meeting was made. If the company did not pay, the company shall be
considered to be agreeable to the price requested by the shareholder.
C. Shareholders exercising the right to request the company to buy back
their shares and failing to reach an agreement within 60 days since the
resolution of the general meeting was made, the company shall apply to
the court for a ruling on the fair price against all the dissenting
shareholders as the opposing party within 30 days after that duration.
Tao-yuan District Court of Taiwan shall be the court of first instance
jurisdiction.
D. If the Company's shareholders have any questions about the procedure
of dissenting shareholders exercising the right of requesting the
Company to buy back their shares, they can contact the company
(Tel: 03-3493300), or the entrusted agency appointed by the Company
- Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. (Tel: 02-25048125) for inquiries.