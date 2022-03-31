Dynamic Electronics : Announcement of the resolution of the Company's board of directors to pass the share swap case

Statement

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition, or share transfer):share swap 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31 3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred): Dynamic Investment Holding Company (the company name is tentative, hereinafter referred to as Dynamic Investment Holding Company) 4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer): All shareholders of Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Dynamic Electronics or the company) 5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: yes 6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity: This share swap is that the company intends to establish a new company, Dynamic Investment Holding Company in the mean of share swap, and transfer all the common shares issued by the Company on the share-swap base date to Dynamic Investment Holding Company. Dynamic Investment Holding Company will issue new shares to the shareholders of the Company as consideration. This share swap case will be carried out in accordance with the resolution of share swap and the relevant laws and regulations, so the rights and interests of the company's shareholders will not be affected by the share swap. 7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition: In order to achieve the goal of long-term expansion, improve the overall business performance, and carry out diversified development. 8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition: In the future, with the addition of the new business entity, it is expected to bring synergy through the mutual sharing and complementation of resources, mprove operational efficiency by the management and operation of professional managers, and build "Dynamic Investment Holdings" into a diversified holding platform and develop diversified industrial cooperation. It is to seek more stable and aggressive development of each business sector and effective use of group resources, also continue to improve the overall operating performance and shareholders' rights of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" 9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings per share: In this share swap case, one common share of Dynamic Electronics is exchanged for one common share of Dynamic Investment Holding Company, so the initial net value per share remains unchanged after the share swap. It is hoped that after the new business entity joins in the future, synergy can be achieved through the mutual sharing and complementation of resources, and expected that the management and operation of professional managers will improve operational efficiency and build "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" into a diversified holding platform and develop diversified industrial cooperation. It is to seek more stable and proactive development of each business sector and the effective use of group resources, also to continue to improve the overall operating performance and shareholders' rights and interest of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company". In the long run, the net value per share and earning per share shall benefit from it. 10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers and acquisitions, etc.: The base date of share swap is temporarily scheduled to be August 25, 2022. If it is necessary to change due to the statutory work schedule or other circumstances, the board of directors of the company or a person authorized by the board of directors will be authorized to adjust the base date. 11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions and sources of funds: Stock as consideration 12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions: (1)Swap ratio: 1 common share of the company is exchanged for 1 common share of Dynamic Investment Holding Company. (2)Basis for calculation: Based on the financial statements of the company that have been reviewed and audited by CPA on December 31, 2021, and considering various factors such as future operational synergies, the company's common share will be exchanged for 1 common share of Dynamic Investment Holding Company. The reasonableness opinion has been issued by an independent expert. 13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the transaction: No 14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm: Kau Wei CPAs Firm 15.Name of CPA or lawyer: Accountant Ren-yong Li 16.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Jin Guan Hui Zheng Zi No. 4919 17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to shareholders in this merger and acquisition: The structure of this merger is a share swap, not a public tender offer case. The independent expert has considered quantifiable financial figures and objective market information, and evaluated it with comparable Trade Act and comparable Company Act. The result of the calculation and assessment of this share swap ratio which is each share of Dynamic Electronics exchanged for one share of Dynamic Investment Holding Company is fair and reasonable. 18.Estimated date of completion: The base date of share swap is temporarily scheduled to be August 25, 2022. If it is necessary to change due to the statutory work schedule or other circumstances, the board of directors of the company or a person authorized by the board of directors will be authorized to adjust the base date. 19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the existing or newly-established company: Not applicable 20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger: (1)The company is mainly engaged in the manufacture, processing and trading of various printed circuit boards. (2)Dynamic Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.: General investment industry. 21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the existing company or new company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs): Not applicable 22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares resulting from the merger and acquisition:none 23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed: The company plans to hold the Shareholders' meeting on May 20, 2022 to resolve the share swap case. After the share swap case is completed,the company will become a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Investment Holding Company. The company intends to carry out the case of termination of listing and suspension of public offering of securities at the Shareholders' meeting, and apply to the Taiwan Stock Exchange for termination of listing of securities in accordance with relevant regulations, and the Financial Supervisory Commission to stop the public offering after obtaining the approval of the relevant competent authorities for this share swap case. 24.Other important terms and conditions:none 25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions: The company plans to hold the Shareholders' meeting on May 20, 2022 to resolve the share swap case. After the share swap case is completed,the company will become a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Investment Holding Company. The company intends to carry out the case of termination of listing and suspension of public offering of securities at the Shareholders' meeting, and apply to the Taiwan Stock Exchange for termination of listing of securities in accordance with relevant regulations, and the Financial Supervisory Commission to stop the public offering after obtaining the approval of the relevant competent authorities for this share swap case. 26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No 27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers and acquisitions:None 28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 29.Details on change of business model:Not applicable 30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:None 31.Source of funds:Not applicable 32.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)This share swap proposal is still subject to the resolution of the company's shareholders meeting. (2)The share swap base date is scheduled to be August 25, 2022. After the completion of this share swap case, the company's shares will be terminated from listing on the share swap base date according to law, and Dynamic Investment Holding Company will handle the listed and trading of its shares in accordance with the relevant TWSE regulations; In addition, to be in line with TWSE regulations which the investment holding company should hold more than 2 controlled companies. The Company and (or) Dynamic Investment Holding Company will reorganize the organization in accordance with relevant laws and regulations such as industry characteristics, Business Mergers And Acquisitions Act, and Company Act. (3)After the completion of this share swap case, the company will become a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Investment Holding Company, and will apply to the Financial Supervisory Commission to stop the public offering of shares in accordance with the law. (4)The audit report of Dynamic's Audit Committee's regarding the establishment of a new company through share swap by the Company: In accordance with the relevant provisions of Article 6 of the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act, the Audit Committee of the Company has appointed Accountant Ren-yong Li, an independent expert from Kau Wei CPAs Firm, to assist in providing opinions on the reasonableness of the equity value of the Company's common shares. The exchange of shares for one common share of Dynamic Investment Holding Company is reasonable. After considering the company's operating conditions, future development and other relevant factors, and the share swap resolution in this Share swap case was made in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, the share swap consideration and conditions are fair and reasonable. (5)If the Company's shareholders have objections to this share swap case, they may express their objections in accordance with Article 12 of Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act, and exercise the right to request the company to buy back their shares in accordance with regulations. The relevant measures are described as follows: A. Dissenting shareholders have expressed their objection effectively, in writing or verbally with a record before or during the shareholders'meeting of the share swap case, and waived their voting right. B. Shareholders exercising the right to request the Company to buy back their shares should submit a written request within 20 days from the date of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting with the requested price for buying back specified and certificates of her shares deposited. If the company and shareholder reach an agreement about the price of buying back, the company shall pay the price within 90 days since the resolution of the general meeting was made. In case no agreement is reached, the company shall pay the price the Company has considered fair to the dissenting shareholder who asks for a higher price within 90 days since the resolution of the general meeting was made. If the company did not pay, the company shall be considered to be agreeable to the price requested by the shareholder. C. Shareholders exercising the right to request the company to buy back their shares and failing to reach an agreement within 60 days since the resolution of the general meeting was made, the company shall apply to the court for a ruling on the fair price against all the dissenting shareholders as the opposing party within 30 days after that duration. Tao-yuan District Court of Taiwan shall be the court of first instance jurisdiction. D. If the Company's shareholders have any questions about the procedure of dissenting shareholders exercising the right of requesting the Company to buy back their shares, they can contact the company (Tel: 03-3493300), or the entrusted agency appointed by the Company - Taishin Securities Co., Ltd. (Tel: 02-25048125) for inquiries.