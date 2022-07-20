Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6251   TW0006251002

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(6251)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynamic Electronics : Announcing the share swap case of the Company and Dynamic Holding on the handling procedures for the second domestic unsecured convertible bonds issued by the Company

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 18:06:22
Subject 
 Announcing the share swap case of the Company and
Dynamic Holding on the handling procedures for the second
domestic unsecured convertible bonds issued by the Company
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
The share swap case between the Company and Dynamic Holding Co., Ltd.
(hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic Holding") has been approved by the
Taiwan Stock Exchange and is scheduled to be completed on August 25, 2022
(Share swap base date). After the swap, Dynamic Holdings will be listed, and
the Company will be delisted accordingly. In addition, the second domestic
unsecured convertible bonds (hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic II")
previously issued by the Company will also be delisted from the OTC. In
order to make the creditors of Dynamic II fully understand the rights after
the termination of listing, and safeguard their equity, the Company hereby
informs the creditors of Dynamic II that they can apply to sell Dynamic II
back to the Company within the specified period after the termination of
listing, or apply to the Company to exchange Dynamic II for common shares
of Dynamic Holding; or hold it until the maturity date for the cash
repayment.
6.Countermeasures:
1.Dynamic II will be terminated from the OTC on the same day as the
  company's termination of listing on the base date of share conversion.
  Considering the rights and interests of Dynamic II's creditors, the
  company will follow Article 11 of the share conversion resolution
  passed at the 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders. It is
  agreed that creditors can choose whether to apply to sell the bonds
  back to the company within the following period specified by the
  company, or the apply for exchange for the common share of Dynamic
  Holding, or continue to hold Dynamic II until maturity in accordance
  with the issuance and conversion regulation of Dynamic II. The relevant
  handling procedures are hereby explained as follows:
(1) The holder (creditor) applies for selling back the bonds
 A. Bond sale price:
    Interest compensation will be added to each bond issue price, and the
    bond will be sold back to the company in cash transaction. The interest
    compensation of Dynamic II is calculated based on the real yields 0.25%
    multiplied by the actual number of days of issuance, that is, it is
    calculated from the issuance date to the base date of application for
    sell-back [bond issuance price × 0.25% ×(May 13, 2022 to September 24,
    2022] 500 days/365].
 B. Application period for selling back bonds: from August 26, 2022 to
    September 24, 2022 (Due to the holiday on September 24, 2022, creditors
    are requested to apply for the sale back before September 23, 2022
    (Friday), the business day)
 C. Base date for selling back bonds (interest bearing): September 24, 2022
 D. Date of disbursement of the sale-back bonds: September 30, 2022 (within
    5 business days after the base date, the sale-back transaction price
    will be remitted to the creditor's account after deducting taxes,
    supplementary insurance premiums and remittance fees)
 E. Procedures for selling back bonds and documents to be prepared:
(A) Please attach the following documents during the application for
    selling back bonds: (a) Application form for transfer/redemption/
    sell-back of convertible bond book transfer (application form can be
    obtained from every securities firm, specifying "sell-back", and
    filling in the holder's remittance bank account number and stamping
    the TDCC account seal)  (b) Securities book, go to the trading
    security agency for the sell-back procedure, and the security agency
    will apply to Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (hereinafter
    referred to as TDCC). After the application is accepted and sent to
    the Company's stock transfer agency, it will take effect when it is
    delivered and the application cannot be withdrawn.
(B) Supplementary insurance premium deduction for interest income tax on
    bond sale:
 (a)Individuals residing in Taiwan or for-profit enterprises with fixed
    business premises: 10% tax will be deducted from the interest paid.
 (b)Individuals who do not live in Taiwan or for-profit enterprises
    without a fixed business premise: 15% of the tax will be deducted
    from the interest paid.
 (c)According to "Regulations Governing the Deduction and Payment of
    the Supplementary Insurance Premium of the National Health Insurance",
    if the amount of interest earned by the investor in a single time
    exceeds NT$20,000, the supplementary insurance fee shall be deducted
    according to the regulations.
(2) Holders apply for exchange for common shares
 A. Before the share swap base date, the holders of Dynamic II can apply
    for conversion into the Company's common shares in accordance with
    the Issuance and Conversion Regulation, participate in the share swap
    case with Dynamic Holding, and It will be swapped for the common
    shares of Dynamic Holding in accordance with the share swap ratio
    determined by the aforementioned share swap resolution, and will be
    listed on August 25, 2022.
(A) The last trading day of Dynamic II: August 12, 2022.
(B) Trading termination date of Dynamic II: August 15, 2022.
(C) Delisting date of Dynamic II: August 25, 2022.
(D) The suspension period of conversion of Dynamic II: August 17, 2022
    to August 25, 2022.
(E) The listing date of Dynamic Holding's common stock converted from
    Dynamic II: August 25, 2022.
 B. After the share swap base date, the holders of Dynamic II can apply
    to the company for conversion to the ordinary shares of Dynamic
    Investment Holdings according to the share conversion ratio
    determined in the aforementioned share conversion resolution,
    without the need for the consents of the Company and the
    shareholders' meeting of Dynamic Holding. For the avoidance of
    doubt, the share swap ratio mentioned above will not be adjusted
    based on the future ex-rights results of the Company and Dynamic
    Holding. The conversion procedure and related time schedule of
    Dynamic II are described as follows:
(A) From August 26, 2022 to the maturity date of Dynamic II (May 13,
    2024), except for the suspension period of transfer as stipulated
    in the Regulation of Issuance and Conversion of Convertible Bonds,
    or the statutory suspension period of transfer of shares of Dynamic
    Holding Company, 15 business days before the closing date of the
    share allotment of Dynamic Holding Company, the closing date of the
    cash dividends of Dynamic Holding Company and the closing date of
    the cash capital increase subscription to the base date of equity
    distribution, and from the capital reduction base date for the
    capital reduction of Dynamic Holding Company to 1 day before the
    trading day of the capital reduction and exchange of shares, the
    creditors of Dynamic II may apply to the Company at any time for
    the conversion price determined in accordance with the Convertible
    Bonds Issuance and Conversion Regulation and the conversion ratio
    specified in the above-mentioned share conversion agreement (i.e.
    1 common share of the Company is exchanged for 1 common share of
    Dynamic Holding Company), Dynamic II is directly converted into
    Dynamic Holding Company's common share, which means that the
    conversion price of Dynamic II Convertible bond is NT$22.4 and the
    share conversion ratio is calculated to be NT$22.4. Each Dynamic II
    denomination of NT$100,000 is directly converted into 4,464 common
    shares of Dynamic Holding Company. If the conversion price of the
    convertible bonds is changed in the future according to the issuance
    and conversion regulation, it will be announced separately. If the
    creditors of Dynamic II want to exchange the convertible bonds for
    common shares of Dynamic II according to the above application, the
    conversion procedures are as follows; if there are any changes in the
    future, it will be announced separately.
 (a)The creditor shall go to the original trading security agency to fill
    out the "Application form for Transfer/Redemption/Sell Back for the
    transfer of Convertible Bond Book" (specifying conversion), and attach
    relevant documents, and the security agency will submit it to Taiwan
    Depository and Clearing Corporation (hereinafter referred to as TDCC)
    to apply.
 (b)The creditor must fill out the "Conversion Agreement of Creditor", and
    specify the contact person and contact information. Please submit the
    "Creditor's Conversion Agreement " no later than the 2nd business day
    (inclusive) after the date of application for conversion to the original
    trading security agency. The original copy should be sent (delivered) to
    the Company's stock transfer agency: Taishin Securities Co., Ltd, Stock
    Transfer Agency Department.
    If the documents mentioned in items A and B above are not prepared at
    the same time, it will be deemed that the application conversion
    information is incomplete, and the stock agency may return the documents
    and reject the processing. The "Conversion Agreement of Creditor" can be
    obtained from the Company and Dynamic Holding Company's stock agency:
    Taishin Securities Co., Ltd., the Stock Transfer Agency Department.
 (c)TDCC accepts the application and sends (deliver) the original copy of
    " Conversion Agreement of Creditor " to the stock transfer agency. The
    conversion will take effect when it is delivered, and cannot be revoked,
    and the conversion procedure should be completed within 5 business days
    after delivery. The newly issued common shares of Dynamic Holding Company
    will be directly transferred to the creditor's TDCC account.
(3) Dynamic II creditors who do not wish to exchange for the shares of
    Dynamic Holding may still exercise their rights in accordance with the
    Convertible Bond Issuance and Conversion Regulation.
2.Transfer affairs of creditors of Dynamic II who have not yet completed the
  transfer: Dynamic II will terminate the OTC trading on August 25, 2022. In
  the future, any creditors who hold the bond but have not yet completed the
  transfer should go to the original trading security agency during the
  non-stop transfer period. Fill out the relevant transfer form and document,
  and the agency will submit the application to TDCC for processing.
3.Should you have any questions about the above, please contact the stock
  agency- Taishin Securities Co., Ltd, Stock Transfer Agency Department
(1) Address: B1, No.96, Sec. 1, Jianguo N. Rd. Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City
(2) Tel: 02-2504-8125
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
06:14aDYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcing the share swap case of the Company and Dynamic Holding on..
PU
06:14aDYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : The board of directors has resolved to adjust the investment structu..
PU
06:14aDYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announced the resolution of earnings distribution on behalf of the i..
PU
07/12DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcing the delisting of the OTC trading of the Company's second ..
PU
07/12DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : The suspension of trading and the delisting date of listed securitie..
PU
06/27DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of approval of TWSE on the listing of the shares of Dyn..
PU
06/27DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : The adjustment of conversion price of the 2nd domestic unsecured con..
PU
06/24DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the adjustment of the Company's payout ratio
PU
06/24Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Distribution Changes
CI
06/14DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company's Ex-Dividend Date
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 314 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2022 713 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2022 7 065 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,00x
Yield 2022 5,01%
Capitalization 5 703 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,55 TWD
Average target price 27,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Hung Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling Ying Chiang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chou Allen Vice President-Research & Development
Yang Johnson Vice President-Information Technology
Heng Yi Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.27%191
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.16%426 184
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.23%425 482
BROADCOM INC.-23.51%205 543
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.41%165 054
INTEL CORPORATION-21.90%164 446