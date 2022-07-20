Dynamic Electronics : Announcing the share swap case of the Company and Dynamic Holding on the handling procedures for the second domestic unsecured convertible bonds issued by the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20 2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: The share swap case between the Company and Dynamic Holding Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic Holding") has been approved by the Taiwan Stock Exchange and is scheduled to be completed on August 25, 2022 (Share swap base date). After the swap, Dynamic Holdings will be listed, and the Company will be delisted accordingly. In addition, the second domestic unsecured convertible bonds (hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic II") previously issued by the Company will also be delisted from the OTC. In order to make the creditors of Dynamic II fully understand the rights after the termination of listing, and safeguard their equity, the Company hereby informs the creditors of Dynamic II that they can apply to sell Dynamic II back to the Company within the specified period after the termination of listing, or apply to the Company to exchange Dynamic II for common shares of Dynamic Holding; or hold it until the maturity date for the cash repayment. 6.Countermeasures: 1.Dynamic II will be terminated from the OTC on the same day as the company's termination of listing on the base date of share conversion. Considering the rights and interests of Dynamic II's creditors, the company will follow Article 11 of the share conversion resolution passed at the 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders. It is agreed that creditors can choose whether to apply to sell the bonds back to the company within the following period specified by the company, or the apply for exchange for the common share of Dynamic Holding, or continue to hold Dynamic II until maturity in accordance with the issuance and conversion regulation of Dynamic II. The relevant handling procedures are hereby explained as follows: (1) The holder (creditor) applies for selling back the bonds A. Bond sale price: Interest compensation will be added to each bond issue price, and the bond will be sold back to the company in cash transaction. The interest compensation of Dynamic II is calculated based on the real yields 0.25% multiplied by the actual number of days of issuance, that is, it is calculated from the issuance date to the base date of application for sell-back [bond issuance price × 0.25% ×(May 13, 2022 to September 24, 2022] 500 days/365]. B. Application period for selling back bonds: from August 26, 2022 to September 24, 2022 (Due to the holiday on September 24, 2022, creditors are requested to apply for the sale back before September 23, 2022 (Friday), the business day) C. Base date for selling back bonds (interest bearing): September 24, 2022 D. Date of disbursement of the sale-back bonds: September 30, 2022 (within 5 business days after the base date, the sale-back transaction price will be remitted to the creditor's account after deducting taxes, supplementary insurance premiums and remittance fees) E. Procedures for selling back bonds and documents to be prepared: (A) Please attach the following documents during the application for selling back bonds: (a) Application form for transfer/redemption/ sell-back of convertible bond book transfer (application form can be obtained from every securities firm, specifying "sell-back", and filling in the holder's remittance bank account number and stamping the TDCC account seal) (b) Securities book, go to the trading security agency for the sell-back procedure, and the security agency will apply to Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (hereinafter referred to as TDCC). After the application is accepted and sent to the Company's stock transfer agency, it will take effect when it is delivered and the application cannot be withdrawn. (B) Supplementary insurance premium deduction for interest income tax on bond sale: (a)Individuals residing in Taiwan or for-profit enterprises with fixed business premises: 10% tax will be deducted from the interest paid. (b)Individuals who do not live in Taiwan or for-profit enterprises without a fixed business premise: 15% of the tax will be deducted from the interest paid. (c)According to "Regulations Governing the Deduction and Payment of the Supplementary Insurance Premium of the National Health Insurance", if the amount of interest earned by the investor in a single time exceeds NT$20,000, the supplementary insurance fee shall be deducted according to the regulations. (2) Holders apply for exchange for common shares A. Before the share swap base date, the holders of Dynamic II can apply for conversion into the Company's common shares in accordance with the Issuance and Conversion Regulation, participate in the share swap case with Dynamic Holding, and It will be swapped for the common shares of Dynamic Holding in accordance with the share swap ratio determined by the aforementioned share swap resolution, and will be listed on August 25, 2022. (A) The last trading day of Dynamic II: August 12, 2022. (B) Trading termination date of Dynamic II: August 15, 2022. (C) Delisting date of Dynamic II: August 25, 2022. (D) The suspension period of conversion of Dynamic II: August 17, 2022 to August 25, 2022. (E) The listing date of Dynamic Holding's common stock converted from Dynamic II: August 25, 2022. B. After the share swap base date, the holders of Dynamic II can apply to the company for conversion to the ordinary shares of Dynamic Investment Holdings according to the share conversion ratio determined in the aforementioned share conversion resolution, without the need for the consents of the Company and the shareholders' meeting of Dynamic Holding. For the avoidance of doubt, the share swap ratio mentioned above will not be adjusted based on the future ex-rights results of the Company and Dynamic Holding. The conversion procedure and related time schedule of Dynamic II are described as follows: (A) From August 26, 2022 to the maturity date of Dynamic II (May 13, 2024), except for the suspension period of transfer as stipulated in the Regulation of Issuance and Conversion of Convertible Bonds, or the statutory suspension period of transfer of shares of Dynamic Holding Company, 15 business days before the closing date of the share allotment of Dynamic Holding Company, the closing date of the cash dividends of Dynamic Holding Company and the closing date of the cash capital increase subscription to the base date of equity distribution, and from the capital reduction base date for the capital reduction of Dynamic Holding Company to 1 day before the trading day of the capital reduction and exchange of shares, the creditors of Dynamic II may apply to the Company at any time for the conversion price determined in accordance with the Convertible Bonds Issuance and Conversion Regulation and the conversion ratio specified in the above-mentioned share conversion agreement (i.e. 1 common share of the Company is exchanged for 1 common share of Dynamic Holding Company), Dynamic II is directly converted into Dynamic Holding Company's common share, which means that the conversion price of Dynamic II Convertible bond is NT$22.4 and the share conversion ratio is calculated to be NT$22.4. Each Dynamic II denomination of NT$100,000 is directly converted into 4,464 common shares of Dynamic Holding Company. If the conversion price of the convertible bonds is changed in the future according to the issuance and conversion regulation, it will be announced separately. If the creditors of Dynamic II want to exchange the convertible bonds for common shares of Dynamic II according to the above application, the conversion procedures are as follows; if there are any changes in the future, it will be announced separately. (a)The creditor shall go to the original trading security agency to fill out the "Application form for Transfer/Redemption/Sell Back for the transfer of Convertible Bond Book" (specifying conversion), and attach relevant documents, and the security agency will submit it to Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation (hereinafter referred to as TDCC) to apply. (b)The creditor must fill out the "Conversion Agreement of Creditor", and specify the contact person and contact information. Please submit the "Creditor's Conversion Agreement " no later than the 2nd business day (inclusive) after the date of application for conversion to the original trading security agency. The original copy should be sent (delivered) to the Company's stock transfer agency: Taishin Securities Co., Ltd, Stock Transfer Agency Department. If the documents mentioned in items A and B above are not prepared at the same time, it will be deemed that the application conversion information is incomplete, and the stock agency may return the documents and reject the processing. The "Conversion Agreement of Creditor" can be obtained from the Company and Dynamic Holding Company's stock agency: Taishin Securities Co., Ltd., the Stock Transfer Agency Department. (c)TDCC accepts the application and sends (deliver) the original copy of " Conversion Agreement of Creditor " to the stock transfer agency. The conversion will take effect when it is delivered, and cannot be revoked, and the conversion procedure should be completed within 5 business days after delivery. The newly issued common shares of Dynamic Holding Company will be directly transferred to the creditor's TDCC account. (3) Dynamic II creditors who do not wish to exchange for the shares of Dynamic Holding may still exercise their rights in accordance with the Convertible Bond Issuance and Conversion Regulation. 2.Transfer affairs of creditors of Dynamic II who have not yet completed the transfer: Dynamic II will terminate the OTC trading on August 25, 2022. In the future, any creditors who hold the bond but have not yet completed the transfer should go to the original trading security agency during the non-stop transfer period. Fill out the relevant transfer form and document, and the agency will submit the application to TDCC for processing. 3.Should you have any questions about the above, please contact the stock agency- Taishin Securities Co., Ltd, Stock Transfer Agency Department (1) Address: B1, No.96, Sec. 1, Jianguo N. Rd. Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City (2) Tel: 02-2504-8125 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None