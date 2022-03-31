Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6251   TW0006251002

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(6251)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Dynamic Electronics : The Board of Directors of the Company submitted a resolution at the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting to apply for termination of listing and suspension of public offering

03/31/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 20:55:33
Subject 
 The Board of Directors of the Company submitted a
resolution at the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting to apply for
termination of listing and suspension of public offering
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
  (1) On March 31, 2022, the board of directors of the company
  decided to establish a new company "Dynamic Investment Holding
  Co., Ltd." (hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic Investment Holding
  Company") through share swap, and become a 100% owned subsidiary of
  "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" Company (hereinafter referred to
  as "The share swap case"). The company's shares will be terminated on
  the share swap base date after the share swap case is approved by the
  company's 2022 Shareholders' meeting and approved by the relevant
  competent authorities.
  (2) The Company intends to apply for the
  suspension of the public offering after the share swap proposal is
  approved by the shareholders' meeting.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:45:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
