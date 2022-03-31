Dynamic Electronics : The Board of Directors of the Company submitted a resolution at the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting to apply for termination of listing and suspension of public offering
03/31/2022 | 09:47am EDT
Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/03/31
Time of announcement
20:55:33
Subject
The Board of Directors of the Company submitted a
resolution at the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting to apply for
termination of listing and suspension of public offering
Date of events
2022/03/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31
2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
(1) On March 31, 2022, the board of directors of the company
decided to establish a new company "Dynamic Investment Holding
Co., Ltd." (hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic Investment Holding
Company") through share swap, and become a 100% owned subsidiary of
"Dynamic Investment Holding Company" Company (hereinafter referred to
as "The share swap case"). The company's shares will be terminated on
the share swap base date after the share swap case is approved by the
company's 2022 Shareholders' meeting and approved by the relevant
competent authorities.
(2) The Company intends to apply for the
suspension of the public offering after the share swap proposal is
approved by the shareholders' meeting.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
