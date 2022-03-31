Dynamic Electronics : The Board of Directors of the Company submitted a resolution at the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting to apply for termination of listing and suspension of public offering

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/31 2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):The Company 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: (1) On March 31, 2022, the board of directors of the company decided to establish a new company "Dynamic Investment Holding Co., Ltd." (hereinafter referred to as "Dynamic Investment Holding Company") through share swap, and become a 100% owned subsidiary of "Dynamic Investment Holding Company" Company (hereinafter referred to as "The share swap case"). The company's shares will be terminated on the share swap base date after the share swap case is approved by the company's 2022 Shareholders' meeting and approved by the relevant competent authorities. (2) The Company intends to apply for the suspension of the public offering after the share swap proposal is approved by the shareholders' meeting. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None