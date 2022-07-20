Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6251   TW0006251002

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(6251)
Dynamic Electronics : The board of directors has resolved to adjust the investment structure and implement matters related to equity transaction

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 18:05:27
Subject 
 The board of directors has resolved to adjust the
investment structure and implement matters related to
equity transaction
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20
2.Company name:
(1)Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
(2)Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.(Seychelles)
(3)Dynamic Electronics (Huangshi) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office and subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
  Considering the needs of the group's overall operations in the future, its
  100% directly-held subsidiary Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. (Seychelles)
  will be disposed of to its 100% indirectly-held mainland subsidiary Dynamic
  Electronics (Huangshi) Co., Ltd. based on the net book value on July 31,
  2022.
6.Countermeasures:
  In accordance with the company's "Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
  Disposal of Assets" and the relevant local regulations of the mainland
  subsidiary Dynamic Electronics (Huangshi) Co., Ltd. to handle the relevant
  operations of securities transactions. The acquisition and disposal of
  securities in this case will be reviewed by MOEAIC after the completion of
  the transaction, and the chairman of the board is authorized to handle
  matters related to the acquisition and disposal of securities.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  This transaction is an organizational structure adjustment in which the
  company directly or indirectly holds 100% of the equity of the subsidiary
  and uses the net value as the transaction price, so it has no impact on
  the Group's consolidated profit and loss and shareholders' equity.

Disclaimer

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
