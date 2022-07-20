Dynamic Electronics : The board of directors has resolved to adjust the investment structure and implement matters related to equity transaction

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/20 2.Company name: (1)Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. (2)Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.(Seychelles) (3)Dynamic Electronics (Huangshi) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office and subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Considering the needs of the group's overall operations in the future, its 100% directly-held subsidiary Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. (Seychelles) will be disposed of to its 100% indirectly-held mainland subsidiary Dynamic Electronics (Huangshi) Co., Ltd. based on the net book value on July 31, 2022. 6.Countermeasures: In accordance with the company's "Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" and the relevant local regulations of the mainland subsidiary Dynamic Electronics (Huangshi) Co., Ltd. to handle the relevant operations of securities transactions. The acquisition and disposal of securities in this case will be reviewed by MOEAIC after the completion of the transaction, and the chairman of the board is authorized to handle matters related to the acquisition and disposal of securities. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: This transaction is an organizational structure adjustment in which the company directly or indirectly holds 100% of the equity of the subsidiary and uses the net value as the transaction price, so it has no impact on the Group's consolidated profit and loss and shareholders' equity.