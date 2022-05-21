Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6251   TW0006251002

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(6251)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-19
24.45 TWD   +0.62%
Dynamic Electronics : The company intends to adjust the handling principles ofthe second issued domestic unsecuredconvertible bonds after the delisting on the share swap base date

05/21/2022 | 06:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/05/21 Time of announcement 17:50:45
Subject 
 The company intends to adjust the handling principles
ofthe second issued domestic unsecuredconvertible
bonds after the delisting on the share swap base date
Date of events 2022/05/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/21
2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):The Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
 (1) The Company establishing a new company "Dynamic Holdings Co., Ltd."
     by share swap and becoming a 100% subsidiary of "Dynamic Holdings
     Co., Ltd." (hereinafter referred to as the Share Swap Case) and
     related resolution on share swap of Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
     (hereinafter referred to as the share swap resolution) are passed
     with resolutions of the Company's Board of Directors on March 31, 2022
     and the Shareholders' Meeting of shareholders on May 20, 2022.
 (2) Since the second domestic unsecured convertible bonds (hereinafter
     referred to as Dynamic ll CB) issued by the Company will be delisted
     from OTC at the same time of the share swap base date, in order to take
     into account the equities of the creditors and the Company's
     shareholders, it is planned to follow the authorization of Article 13,
     Paragraph 2, of the share swap resolution passed by the shareholders'
     meeting on May 20, 2022, to adjust the handling principles of Dynamic
     II CB of Article 11(1)"After this share swap case is approved by the
     competent authority, and before the share swap base date, the creditor
     may apply for a sell-back or exercise the right of conversion in
     accordance with the corporate bond issuance and conversion method
     within the specified period announced by the Company. The Dynamic ll CB
     applied for sell-back will be redeemed in cash at the price of the
     "Face Value" for each bond with interest compensation added. The
     interest compensation is calculated based on the actual yield of 0.25%
     multiplied by the actual number of days of issuance, that is, it is
     calculated from the issuance date to the sell-back basis date. " to
    "After this share swap case is approved by the competent authority,
     and before the share swap base date, the creditor may apply for a
     sell-back or exercise the right of conversion in accordance with the
     corporate bond issuance and conversion method within the specified
     period announced by the Company. The Dynamic ll CB applied for
     sell-back will be redeemed in cash at the price of the "Issued
     Price" of each bond with interest compensation added. The interest
     compensation is calculated based on the actual yield of 0.25% multiplied
     by the actual number of days of issuance, that is, it is calculated
     from the issuance date to the sell-back basis date." The rest shall
     still be handled in accordance with the provisions of the share swap
     resolution.
6.Countermeasures:
 The relevant creditors' application for the transfer of securities back to
 the Company after Dynamic ll is delisted from the OTC will not be processed
 until Dynamic ll is delisted and the share swap case is approved by the
 Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation. At that time, the company will further
 announce the relevant operating procedures and content of the creditor's
 handling procedures of the sale and transfer of Dynamic ll.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 10:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
