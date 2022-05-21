Dynamic Electronics : The company intends to adjust the handling principles ofthe second issued domestic unsecuredconvertible bonds after the delisting on the share swap base date

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/21 2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):The Company 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: (1) The Company establishing a new company "Dynamic Holdings Co., Ltd." by share swap and becoming a 100% subsidiary of "Dynamic Holdings Co., Ltd." (hereinafter referred to as the Share Swap Case) and related resolution on share swap of Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the share swap resolution) are passed with resolutions of the Company's Board of Directors on March 31, 2022 and the Shareholders' Meeting of shareholders on May 20, 2022. (2) Since the second domestic unsecured convertible bonds (hereinafter referred to as Dynamic ll CB) issued by the Company will be delisted from OTC at the same time of the share swap base date, in order to take into account the equities of the creditors and the Company's shareholders, it is planned to follow the authorization of Article 13, Paragraph 2, of the share swap resolution passed by the shareholders' meeting on May 20, 2022, to adjust the handling principles of Dynamic II CB of Article 11(1)"After this share swap case is approved by the competent authority, and before the share swap base date, the creditor may apply for a sell-back or exercise the right of conversion in accordance with the corporate bond issuance and conversion method within the specified period announced by the Company. The Dynamic ll CB applied for sell-back will be redeemed in cash at the price of the "Face Value" for each bond with interest compensation added. The interest compensation is calculated based on the actual yield of 0.25% multiplied by the actual number of days of issuance, that is, it is calculated from the issuance date to the sell-back basis date. " to "After this share swap case is approved by the competent authority, and before the share swap base date, the creditor may apply for a sell-back or exercise the right of conversion in accordance with the corporate bond issuance and conversion method within the specified period announced by the Company. The Dynamic ll CB applied for sell-back will be redeemed in cash at the price of the "Issued Price" of each bond with interest compensation added. The interest compensation is calculated based on the actual yield of 0.25% multiplied by the actual number of days of issuance, that is, it is calculated from the issuance date to the sell-back basis date." The rest shall still be handled in accordance with the provisions of the share swap resolution. 6.Countermeasures: The relevant creditors' application for the transfer of securities back to the Company after Dynamic ll is delisted from the OTC will not be processed until Dynamic ll is delisted and the share swap case is approved by the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation. At that time, the company will further announce the relevant operating procedures and content of the creditor's handling procedures of the sale and transfer of Dynamic ll. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.