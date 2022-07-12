Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6251   TW0006251002

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(6251)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynamic Electronics : The suspension of trading and the delisting date of listed securities of Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. for its establishment of Dynamic Holding Company by share swap.

07/12/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 18:23:38
Subject 
 The suspension of trading and the delisting date of listed
securities of Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. for its
establishment of Dynamic Holding Company by share swap.
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12
2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
1.The Company's Shareholders' Meeting passed the resolution on May 20, 2022
  of becoming a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Holding Co., Ltd. (hereinafter
  referred to as Dynamic Holding) through share swap, and Dynamic Holding
  will acquire all the issued shares of the Company; This case, the shares of
  Dynamic Holding will be listed and traded on the share swap base date and
  the Company's shares will be terminated from listing and trading on the
  same day, was registered and approved by Taiwan Stock Exchange on June 23,
  2022 with reference No. 11100106271.
2.Each share held by the Company's shareholder as recorded in the shareholder
  register on the share swap base date will be exchanged for one share of
  Dynamic Holding Company. After the 277,518,361 common shares of the company
  are fully converted into Dynamic Holding Company, the total number of
  issued shares are 277,518,361 shares, each with a face value of NT$10, and
  the total amount are NT$2,775,183,610.
  The common stock of Dynamic Holding Company will be listed on the share
  swap base date (August 25, 2022), and the Company's listed common stock
  will be delisted on the same day.
  The relevant timeline for this case is as follows:
  (1) The last trading day of the stock: August 12, 2022
  (2) Suspension date of market trading of stocks: From August 15, 2022 on
  (3) Last date of transfer of stock: August 16, 2022
  (4) Suspension period of stock transfer: August 17, 2022 to August 25, 2022
  (5) Share swap base date and delisting date: August 25, 2022
  (6) Date of listing and trading of the shares of Dynamic Holding Company:
      August 25, 2022
3.The listed stock code, company symbol and industry sector of Dynamic
  Holding Company
  (1) Stock code: 3715
  (2) Chinese symbol of the company: Dynamic Holding
  (3) English symbol of the company: Dynamic Holding
  (4) Industry sector: Electronic Parts and Components
4.The delisted stock code, company symbol and industry sector
  (1) Stock code: 6251
  (2) Chinese symbol of the company: DYNAMIC
  (3) English symbol of the company: DYNAMIC
  (4) Industry sector: Electronic Parts and Components
5. Agency for related stock affairs matters:
  (1) Name: Taishin Securities Co., Ltd, Stock Transfer Agency Department
  (2) Address7: B1, No.96, Sec. 1, Jianguo N. Rd. Zhongshan Dist.,
                Taipei City
  (3) Tel: 02-2504-8125
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 10:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
06:34aDYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : The suspension of trading and the delisting date of listed securitie..
PU
06/27DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of approval of TWSE on the listing of the shares of Dyn..
PU
06/27DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : The adjustment of conversion price of the 2nd domestic unsecured con..
PU
06/24DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the adjustment of the Company's payout ratio
PU
06/24Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Distribution Changes
CI
06/14DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Company's Ex-Dividend Date
PU
05/24DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announced the election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors on ..
PU
05/23DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Clarification of Media Coverage
PU
05/21DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : The company intends to adjust the handling principles ofthe second i..
PU
05/20DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Supplementary announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Dynamic Elect..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 17 314 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2022 713 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net Debt 2022 7 065 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,59x
Yield 2022 5,28%
Capitalization 5 412 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,50 TWD
Average target price 27,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Hung Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling Ying Chiang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chou Allen Vice President-Research & Development
Yang Johnson Vice President-Information Technology
Heng Yi Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.91%181
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-24.88%401 200
NVIDIA CORPORATION-48.48%379 408
BROADCOM INC.-27.43%194 987
INTEL CORPORATION-27.77%152 098
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.69%148 109