Dynamic Electronics : The suspension of trading and the delisting date of listed securities of Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. for its establishment of Dynamic Holding Company by share swap.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/12 2.Company name:Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: 1.The Company's Shareholders' Meeting passed the resolution on May 20, 2022 of becoming a 100% subsidiary of Dynamic Holding Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Dynamic Holding) through share swap, and Dynamic Holding will acquire all the issued shares of the Company; This case, the shares of Dynamic Holding will be listed and traded on the share swap base date and the Company's shares will be terminated from listing and trading on the same day, was registered and approved by Taiwan Stock Exchange on June 23, 2022 with reference No. 11100106271. 2.Each share held by the Company's shareholder as recorded in the shareholder register on the share swap base date will be exchanged for one share of Dynamic Holding Company. After the 277,518,361 common shares of the company are fully converted into Dynamic Holding Company, the total number of issued shares are 277,518,361 shares, each with a face value of NT$10, and the total amount are NT$2,775,183,610. The common stock of Dynamic Holding Company will be listed on the share swap base date (August 25, 2022), and the Company's listed common stock will be delisted on the same day. The relevant timeline for this case is as follows: (1) The last trading day of the stock: August 12, 2022 (2) Suspension date of market trading of stocks: From August 15, 2022 on (3) Last date of transfer of stock: August 16, 2022 (4) Suspension period of stock transfer: August 17, 2022 to August 25, 2022 (5) Share swap base date and delisting date: August 25, 2022 (6) Date of listing and trading of the shares of Dynamic Holding Company: August 25, 2022 3.The listed stock code, company symbol and industry sector of Dynamic Holding Company (1) Stock code: 3715 (2) Chinese symbol of the company: Dynamic Holding (3) English symbol of the company: Dynamic Holding (4) Industry sector: Electronic Parts and Components 4.The delisted stock code, company symbol and industry sector (1) Stock code: 6251 (2) Chinese symbol of the company: DYNAMIC (3) English symbol of the company: DYNAMIC (4) Industry sector: Electronic Parts and Components 5. Agency for related stock affairs matters: (1) Name: Taishin Securities Co., Ltd, Stock Transfer Agency Department (2) Address7: B1, No.96, Sec. 1, Jianguo N. Rd. Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City (3) Tel: 02-2504-8125 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None