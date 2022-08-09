Dynamic Electronics : is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference, Corporate Day, held by MasterLink Securities
08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
12:25:17
Subject
Dynamic is invited to attend the Online Investor
Conference, Corporate Day, held by MasterLink Securities
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Dynamic is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference, Corporate Day,
held by MasterLink Securities to explain the Company's operational overview
of the second quarter of 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: To register, please contact
Elin Chiu of Institutional Division, MasterLink Securities,
email: elinchiu@masterlink.com.tw
Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:11 UTC.