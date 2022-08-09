Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6251   TW0006251002

DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(6251)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
19.75 TWD   -0.75%
08/04Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/04DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Endorsements and Guarantees to 25-1-4 of the Regulations
PU
08/04DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS : Announced on behalf of subsidiary Dynamic Electronics (Huangshi) Co., Ltd. to handle capital reduction matters
PU
Dynamic Electronics : is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference, Corporate Day, held by MasterLink Securities

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 12:25:17
Subject 
 Dynamic is invited to attend the Online Investor
Conference, Corporate Day, held by MasterLink Securities
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Dynamic is invited to attend the Online Investor Conference, Corporate Day,
held by MasterLink Securities to explain the Company's operational overview
of the second quarter of 2022.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: To register, please contact
Elin Chiu of Institutional Division, MasterLink Securities,
email: elinchiu@masterlink.com.tw

Disclaimer

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 314 M 577 M 577 M
Net income 2022 713 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net Debt 2022 7 065 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,68x
Yield 2022 5,22%
Capitalization 5 481 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,75 TWD
Average target price 30,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Hung Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling Ying Chiang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chou Allen Vice President-Research & Development
Yang Johnson Vice President-Information Technology
Heng Yi Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNAMIC ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.80%183
NVIDIA CORPORATION-35.44%475 487
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.75%445 631
BROADCOM INC.-17.13%222 681
QUALCOMM, INC.-19.17%168 686
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.21%168 396