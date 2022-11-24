Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Dynamic Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3715   TW0003715009

DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3715)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
17.15 TWD   +0.59%
Germany is not blocking EU energy solution but is 'sceptical', minister says
RE
11/23RELX Subsidiary Cirium Introduces Satellite-Based Aircraft Maintenance Tracking Feature
MT
11/23TD's Outlook for The Canadian Housing Market Next Year
MT
Germany is not blocking EU energy solution but is 'sceptical', minister says

11/24/2022 | 01:46am EST
German Retail Congress in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is not standing in the way of the European Union's solution to the energy crisis, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Handelsblatt daily on Thursday in response to criticism about his country's stance towards plans for a gas price cap.

"We're not blocking anything," he said in an interview with the daily and three European newspapers.

"But I am sceptical when it comes to a fixed price cap in the market, because it would be either too high or too low," he said.

Member states had already agreed on "a flexible, dynamic and clever cap in times of excessive profits" in Prague, he added.

On Tuesday, the European Union executive proposed a gas price cap for the bloc at 275 euros ($286.91) per megawatt hour for month-ahead derivatives on the Dutch exchange that serves as Europe's benchmark.

The idea of such a cap has divided EU countries for months, with a small but powerful camp of member nations, led by Germany, opposed to the intervention.

Diplomats have said the proposed level was unlikely to be popular when energy ministers of the bloc's 27 members debate it on Thursday.

($1=0.9585 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 15 372 M 494 M 494 M
Net income 2022 593 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net Debt 2022 6 985 M 224 M 224 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,01x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 4 760 M 153 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD.
Dynamic Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,15 TWD
Average target price 24,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Hung Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling Ying Chiang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chou Allen Vice President-Research & Development
Yang Johnson Vice President-Information Technology
Heng Yi Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.28%153
MEDIATEK INC.-40.76%36 391
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.54%16 803
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-38.77%15 111
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-29.25%9 781
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-33.55%7 396