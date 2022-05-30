Dynamic Medical Technologies : On behalf of our subsidiary Excelsior Beauty Co., Ltd.to announce the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.
05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
Provided by: DYNAMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
15:31:45
On behalf of our subsidiary Excelsior Beauty
Co., Ltd.to announce the important resolutions of
2022 shareholders' meeting.
2022/05/30
paragraph 18
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Adoption of 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:NONE.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NONE.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approval of the Company's the Regulations Governing the Acquisition
and Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE.
Dynamic Medical Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:07 UTC.