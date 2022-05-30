Dynamic Medical Technologies : On behalf of our subsidiary Excelsior Beauty Co., Ltd.to announce the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/30 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Adoption of 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:NONE. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Adoption of 2021 Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NONE. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Approval of the Company's the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE.