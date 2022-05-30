Log in
    4138   TW0004138003

DYNAMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(4138)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-26
56.60 TWD   +0.71%
10:09aDYNAMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : On behalf of our subsidiary Excelsior Beauty Co., Ltd.to announce the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.
PU
05/12Dynamic Medical Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/27DYNAMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : MDT will attend the investor conference that held by President Securities Corporation.
PU
Dynamic Medical Technologies : On behalf of our subsidiary Excelsior Beauty Co., Ltd.to announce the important resolutions of 2022 shareholders' meeting.

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DYNAMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 15:31:45
Subject 
 On behalf of our subsidiary Excelsior Beauty
Co., Ltd.to announce the important resolutions of
2022 shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Adoption of 2021 Earnings Distribution Proposal.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:NONE.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NONE.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Approval of the Company's the Regulations Governing the Acquisition
and Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NONE.

Disclaimer

Dynamic Medical Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 698 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart DYNAMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynamic Medical Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuo Lung Wu General Manager
Chih Hao Chiang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hui Tung Fu Chairman
Hsieh Yu Chen Independent Director
Mei Hui Shih Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNAMIC MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC.6.19%58
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.10.87%11 867
OWENS & MINOR, INC.-18.53%2 697
AS ONE CORPORATION-17.77%1 865
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-14.25%1 706
TOKAI CORP.-15.24%464