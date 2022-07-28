Log in
    DTG   CA26801T1021

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.

(DTG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:48 2022-07-28 pm EDT
0.2500 CAD   -12.28%
Dynamic Technologies Group Announces Amendment to Senior Lender Agreement

07/28/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) (“Dynamic”, “Company”, “we” and “our”) announces that the Company has amended its senior loan agreement to extend the maturity date from July 28, 2022 to August 5, 2022 and has been granted an extension for payment of the principal installment owing to EDC from July 29, 2022 to August 5, 2022. The Company expects to close a debt refinancing transaction on or before August 5, 2022 to replace its senior lender and pay the principal installment owing to EDC on or before August 5, 2022.

About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and popular tourist destinations. Dynamic leverages its world class, media-based attraction products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. The Company also applies its engineering integration and problem-solving skills on special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures.

Dynamic’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG. For more information about the Company, visit www.dynamictechgroup.com or contact:

Guy NelsonAllan Francis
Executive Chair & CEOVice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration
Phone: (416) 366-7977Phone: (204) 589-9301
Email: gnelson@dynamictechgroup.comEmail: afrancis@dynamictechgroup.com

Reader Advisory
This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Dynamic’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans’’, ‘‘expects’’ or ‘‘does not expect’’, ‘‘budget’’, “booked”, ‘‘scheduled’’, “positions”, ‘‘estimates’’, “forecasts’’, ‘‘intends’’, ‘‘anticipates’’, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may’’, “may be”, ‘‘could’’, “should”, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘might’’ or ‘‘will’’, ‘‘occur’’ or ‘‘be achieved’’. Such statements include statements with respect to the Company’s expectation that it will complete a debt refinancing transaction on or before August 5, 2022 and the Company’s expectation that it will pay the next principal installment owing to EDC on or before August 5, 2022. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements Although Dynamic believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Dynamic’s expectations as of the date hereof, and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


