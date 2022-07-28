Dynamic Technologies Group Announces Amendment to Senior Lender Agreement

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) (“Dynamic”, “Company”, “we” and “our”) announces that the Company has amended its senior loan agreement to extend the maturity date from July 28, 2022 to August 5, 2022 and has been granted an extension for payment of the principal installment owing to EDC from July 29, 2022 to August 5, 2022. The Company expects to close a debt refinancing transaction on or before August 5, 2022 to replace its senior lender and pay the principal installment owing to EDC on or before August 5, 2022.



About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and popular tourist destinations. Dynamic leverages its world class, media-based attraction products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. The Company also applies its engineering integration and problem-solving skills on special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures.

Dynamic's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG.

