Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTG   CA26801T1021

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.

(DTG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:51:18 2023-01-12 pm EST
0.2000 CAD   +5.26%
07:01aDynamic Technologies Group announces Amendment to Senior Lender Agreement
GL
07:00aDynamic Technologies Group announces Amendment to Senior Lender Agreement
AQ
2022Dynamic Technologies Group Announced Amendments to Debt Instruments
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynamic Technologies Group announces Amendment to Senior Lender Agreement

01/16/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) (“Dynamic”, “Company”, “we” and “our”) announces that it has executed an amendment to its loan agreement with Export Development Canada to extend its next USD $1 million principal payment date from January 16, 2023 until April 16, 2023 to correspond with its final USD $1 million principal payment.

About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and popular tourist destinations. Dynamic leverages its world class, media-based attraction products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. The Company also applies its engineering integration and problem-solving skills on special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures.

Dynamic’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG. For more information about the Company, visit www.dynamictechgroup.com or contact:

Guy NelsonAllan Francis
Executive Chair & CEOVice President – Corporate Affairs and Administration
Phone: (416) 366-7977Phone: (204) 589-9301
Email: gnelson@dynamictechgroup.comEmail: afrancis@dynamictechgroup.com
  

Reader Advisory
This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Dynamic’s business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "budget", "booked", "scheduled", "positions", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "may be", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will", "occur" or "be achieved". These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Dynamic believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Dynamic’s expectations as of the date hereof, and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities regulations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


All news about DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.
07:01aDynamic Technologies Group announces Amendment to Senior Lender Agreement
GL
07:00aDynamic Technologies Group announces Amendment to Senior Lender Agreement
AQ
2022Dynamic Technologies Group Announced Amendments to Debt Instruments
MT
2022Dynamic Technologies Group announces Amendments to Debt Instruments
GL
2022Dynamic Technologies Group announces Amendments to Debt Instruments
AQ
2022Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. Announces Amendments to Debt Instruments
CI
2022Dynamic Technologies Group Q3 Loss Narrows Even as Sales Drop by a Third
MT
2022Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2022Dynamic Technologies Group Reports Third Quarter Results
GL
2022Dynamic Technologies Group Q2 Loss Narrows Despite Revenue Drop
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35,6 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net income 2021 -14,9 M -11,1 M -11,1 M
Net Debt 2021 32,8 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,9 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
K. Guy Nelson Co-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry Pierson President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Martin Chief Financial Officer
James Jie Chui Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Allan Francis Vice President-Corporate Affairs & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.-9.09%27
ATLAS COPCO AB8.55%59 892
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.10%40 768
FANUC CORPORATION5.95%31 416
SANDVIK AB11.20%25 236
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.95%23 857