DynaResource : Reports September 30, 2021 YTD Results of Operation, and Gold Production at San Jose de Gracia; And Commencement of 15,000 Meter Surface Drilling Program @ San Jose de Gracia

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms on this web site, such as "reserves", "resources", "geologic resources", "proven", "probable", "measured", "indicated", or "inferred", which may not be consistent with the reserve definitions established by the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 10 (A). You can review and obtain copies of these filings from the SEC's website.

This website contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. The Company advises that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's mining guidelines prohibit information of this type in reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent or similar properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.