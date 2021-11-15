Log in
    DYNR   US2680731039

DYNARESOURCE, INC.

(DYNR)
DynaResource : Reports September 30, 2021 YTD Results of Operation, and Gold Production at San Jose de Gracia; And Commencement of 15,000 Meter Surface Drilling Program @ San Jose de Gracia

11/15/2021 | 11:55am EST
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms on this web site, such as "reserves", "resources", "geologic resources", "proven", "probable", "measured", "indicated", or "inferred", which may not be consistent with the reserve definitions established by the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 10 (A). You can review and obtain copies of these filings from the SEC's website.

This website contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. The Company advises that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's mining guidelines prohibit information of this type in reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent or similar properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Disclaimer

DynaResource Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:54:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9,05 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,30 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,9 M 29,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 62,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koy Wilber Diepholz Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & Treasurer
John C. Wasserman Independent Director
Phillip A. Rose Independent Director
Dale G. Petrini Independent Director
Jose Vargas Lugo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNARESOURCE, INC.117.95%30
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.94%46 833
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.14%36 906
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS4.81%29 553
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.23%20 059
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.98%15 090