  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCC   TH0278A10Z08

DYNASTY CERAMIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(DCC)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynasty Ceramic Public : Operating Result Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2021

02/15/2022 | 01:27am EST
Date/Time
15 Feb 2022 13:09:41
Headline
Operating Result Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2021
Symbol
DCC
Source
DCC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Dynasty Ceramic pcl published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 514 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2021 1 686 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 26 829 M 826 M 826 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart DYNASTY CERAMIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNASTY CERAMIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,94 THB
Average target price 3,31 THB
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chanin Suppapinyopong CFO, Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Trakul Winitnaiyapak Chairman
Suthee Boonnak Senior VP-Research & Technical Center
Surasak Kosiyachinda Independent Director
Yuthasak Sasiprapha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNASTY CERAMIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.52%826
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC-16.76%17 836
FORBO HOLDING AG-8.56%2 865
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD-19.35%1 505
TARKETT-13.64%1 241
ZHEJIANG WALRUS NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD.-4.92%525