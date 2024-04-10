Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that E. Max Baker joined the Company as Technical Board Director.

Dr. Max Baker is an exploration geologist and his career spans over 40 years throughout Australia, North and South America, Europe and Asia, ranging from grass-roots, through to resource definition to development. Dr. Baker has been involved at the early stages in the exploration and discovery of several significant deposits around the world. Most recently, Dr. Baker was a cofounder and Vice President of Exploration for Integra Resources, taking the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Projects from acquisition stage with no resource; growing the deposits to several million ounces that are now undergoing mining feasibility leading up to production estimated at 120,000 ounces gold/year. Dr. Baker has served as Chief Geologist for Newcrest Mining Limited (acquired by Newmont in November 2023) and Mount Isa Mines, more recently in senior management roles for several TSX-V and AIM listed companies.

"We are very fortunate to have a person with Max's credentials joining the team", commented Ivy Chong, President and CEO. "Max's experience in early-stage exploration and his ability to carry the projects through to development will be a great asset to the Company as we move forward to the next phase of developing the Thundercloud project in northwest Ontario. It is an exciting time for Dynasty."

In 2023, the Company completed approximately 3,700 meters of drilling with 17 drill holes at the Thundercloud property. Drilling confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralization that was discovered in Hole DP22-03 which assayed an impressive 73.5 meters of 8.42 g/t gold. Hole DP23-01 drilled 100 meters east of the discovery hole, returned 3 meters of 19.34 g/t and 3 meters of 18.28 g/t. DP23-03 returned 28.3 meters of 5.33 g/t and DP23-04 returned 12 meters of 11 g/t. DP23-10 drilled 220 meters west of the discovery hole returned 7.5 meters of 8.8 g/t (see press releases of September 6, October 3, and November 8, 2023). Almost all of the drill holes returned significant gold values with intercepts of 50 meters or more and most of the holes are within 200 meters of the surface. Based on last year's success and a new geological model, the Company is finalizing this year's drill program which will be announced when completed.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:

Ivy Chong

Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204919