    DYG   CA2681322061

DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

(DYG)
Dynasty Gold : Closes First Tranche Non-brokered Private Placement

03/14/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
March 14, 2022
Dynasty Gold Closes First Tranche Non-brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, Canada: Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G1) (OTC: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that subject to the Exchange's approval, it closes Tranche 1 non-brokered private placement of 1,916,765 units for gross proceeds of $325,850. Each unit consists of one common share at $0.17 and one common share purchase warrant at $0.25 for a period of two years. The Company shall have the right to call the outstanding Warrants for expiry upon 30 days notice in the event that the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX-V is above $0.35 for 7 consecutive trading days. The units issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. Finder's fees are payable to qualified finders.

Participants in this private placement includes directors and insiders for which the Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to for exploration on the Thundercloud gold project and for general corporate purposes. The Company will start airborne survey at Thundercloud as soon as the ground situation permits.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in a greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold deposit which contains 182,000 oz gold. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report was filed on www.sedar.com. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project is in the Midas gold camp in Elko County Nevada, and surrounded by a number of large scale operating mines. In addition, Dynasty owns a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, with which it is in legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"

_________________________________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:
Ivy Chong, Dynasty Gold Corp.
Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com, Phone 604.633.2100
Jemini Capital, Phone 647.725.3888

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Dynasty Gold Corp. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
