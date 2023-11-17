Communiqué officiel de DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2023) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed approximately 1,320 meters of 2023 Phase two drilling at its Thundercloud property in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. This program was set to delineate near surface mineralization outside the Pelham resource and test the continuation of the high-grade mineralization encountered in 2022 drill program. A total of 5 holes were drilled. Four step-out holes targeted IP anomalies from 75 meters north of and 175 meters south of the Pelham zone resource. One definition hole was drilled below Hole DP22-03 (8.42 g/t gold over 73.5 meters) targeting a Footwall zone to the west of the high grade interval in Hole DP22-02 (115 g/t gold over 1.5 meters) where there has been no previous drilling.

Ivy Chong, the President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The goal of this drill program was to step out of the Pelham resource area to obtain new data to evaluate other parts of the Property that have not been previously drilled. These data will help us to define new drill targets for future drill programs. We consider these areas our new frontier and look forward to assessing the new data."

"I have been working with the Dynasty group since my first visit in June 2023. I am very optimistic that we are dealing with an Archean hydrothermal system and that the property has the potential to host multiple deposits," commented James Rogers.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed by James Rogers, P.Geo, an independent consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:

Ivy Chong

Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187813