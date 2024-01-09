Official DYNASTY GOLD CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that subject to the Exchange's approval, it intends to grant 2,250,000 five-year incentive stock options to directors, officers, advisors and consultants of the Company. The options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. They are exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share and vest over a period of 18 months.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

