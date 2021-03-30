Log in
Dynasty Gold Receives Thundercloud Drill Permit

03/30/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the drill permit from the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines ("ENDM") Ontario for the Thundercloud property (the "Property") located in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt in Ontario. The Property is under option from Teck Resources Limited and the Company can earn up to a 100% interest (see press release dated February 1, 2018).

"It has been a challenging operating environment due to the Pandemic this past year and a pivotal moment for the Company was to receive the drill permit to proceed to the next stage of developing the Thundercloud property," stated Ivy Chong, President and CEO of the Company. "We would like to thank the Wabigoon First Nation communities in showing their support and the Ministry's effort in facilitating the process during these difficult times."

In 2011, Fladgate Exploration Consulting ("Fladgate) prepared a 3D geological model of the mineralized portion of the gold deposit and the Company plans to delineate the mineralization envelope through drilling as well as developing new drill targets in areas of showing high grade potential. 2007 trench results in the West Contact Zone returned 8.02 g/t gold over 39 meters, including 89.4 g/t gold over 3 meters. The mineralized strike length has been extended to 69 meters by the 2018 field work (see press release dated August 22, 2018). This and other areas of the Property have seen little drilling.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects in Ontario and Nevada under development. The 70% owned Hatu gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, one of the most prolific gold belts in the world, is in legal dispute with the Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Group Limited and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd.. For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"

_________________________________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:
Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78954


© Newsfilecorp 2021
