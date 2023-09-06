Dynasty Gold Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Dynasty Gold Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,395,471

$

1,056,726

Receivables (Note 4)

74,510

62,498

Prepaid expenses

75,320

7,523

4,545,301

1,126,747

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5 and 9)

1,691,424

1,771,199

$

6,236,725

$

2,897,946

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)

$

132,794

$

355,361

132,794

355,361

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 7)

41,593,526

37,844,739

Subscription receipt

7,500

-

Share-based payment reserve (Note 7)

3,193,696

3,170,078

Deficit

(38,690,791)

(38,472,232)

6,103,931

2,542,585

$

6,236,725

$

2,897,946

Nature of Business and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)

Nature of Business and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)

Dynasty Gold Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Common Shares

Share-based

Total

Number of

Shares to be

Payment

Shareholders'

Shares

Amount

Issued

Reserve

Deficit

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2021

35,652,208

$ 36,966,099

$

-

$

3,085,504

$

(38,268,782)

$

1,782,821

Private placement, net (Note 7)

2,974,765

482,570

-

-

-

482,570

Stock-based compensation (Note 7)

-

-

-

61,697

-

61,697

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(192,375)

(192,375)

Balance, June 30, 2022

38,626,973

$ 37,448,669

$

-

$

3,147,201

$

(38,461,157)

$

2,134,713

Private placement, net (Note 7)

5,887,059

396,070

-

-

-

396,070

Warrant exercise (Note 7)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation (Note 7)

-

-

-

22,877

-

22,877

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(11,075)

(11,075)

Balance, December 31, 2022

44,514,032

$ 37,844,739

$

-

$

3,170,078

$

(38,472,232)

2,542,585

Private placement, net (Note 7)

15,787,232

3,568,250

-

-

-

3,568,250

Shares to be issued

-

7,500

-

-

7,500

Warrant exercise (Note 7)

718,147

174,537

-

-

-

174,537

Option exercise (Note 7)

50,000

6,000

-

-

-

6,000

Stock-based compensation (Note 7)

-

-

-

23,618

-

23,618

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(218,559)

(218,559)

Balance, June 30, 2023

61,069,411

$ 41,593,526

$

7,500

$

3,193,696

$

(38,690,791)

$

6,103,931



Dynasty Gold Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Expenses

Consulting fees (Note 8)

$

23,287

$

23,287

$

46,575

$

46,575

Office expenses

4,143

2,962

6,486

5,232

Rent

4,650

4,650

9,300

9,300

Professional fees

29,194

6,695

39,194

10,695

Regulatory and transfer agent fees

5,271

7,473

8,671

10,857

Shareholder communications

59,976

18,324

112,347

49,032

Stock-based compensation (Notes

7 and 8)

-

34,857

23,618

61,697

126,521

98,248

246,191

193,388

Other item

Interest income

(21,168)

(951)

(27,632)

(1,013)

(21,168)

(951)

(27,632)

(1,013)

Comprehensive loss

$

105,353

$

97,297

$

218,559

$

192,375

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted

47,583,135

38,414,756

42,655,233

37,270,054



7

