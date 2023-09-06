Dynasty Gold Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
DYNASTY GOLD CORP.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Dynasty Gold Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,395,471
$
1,056,726
Receivables (Note 4)
74,510
62,498
Prepaid expenses
75,320
7,523
4,545,301
1,126,747
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5 and 9)
1,691,424
1,771,199
$
6,236,725
$
2,897,946
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 6)
$
132,794
$
355,361
132,794
355,361
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 7)
41,593,526
37,844,739
Subscription receipt
7,500
-
Share-based payment reserve (Note 7)
3,193,696
3,170,078
Deficit
(38,690,791)
(38,472,232)
6,103,931
2,542,585
$
6,236,725
$
2,897,946
Nature of Business and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Dynasty Gold Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Common Shares
Share-based
Total
Number of
Shares to be
Payment
Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
Issued
Reserve
Deficit
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2021
35,652,208
$ 36,966,099
$
-
$
3,085,504
$
(38,268,782)
$
1,782,821
Private placement, net (Note 7)
2,974,765
482,570
-
-
-
482,570
Stock-based compensation (Note 7)
-
-
-
61,697
-
61,697
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(192,375)
(192,375)
Balance, June 30, 2022
38,626,973
$ 37,448,669
$
-
$
3,147,201
$
(38,461,157)
$
2,134,713
Private placement, net (Note 7)
5,887,059
396,070
-
-
-
396,070
Warrant exercise (Note 7)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation (Note 7)
-
-
-
22,877
-
22,877
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(11,075)
(11,075)
Balance, December 31, 2022
44,514,032
$ 37,844,739
$
-
$
3,170,078
$
(38,472,232)
2,542,585
Private placement, net (Note 7)
15,787,232
3,568,250
-
-
-
3,568,250
Shares to be issued
-
7,500
-
-
7,500
Warrant exercise (Note 7)
718,147
174,537
-
-
-
174,537
Option exercise (Note 7)
50,000
6,000
-
-
-
6,000
Stock-based compensation (Note 7)
-
-
-
23,618
-
23,618
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(218,559)
(218,559)
Balance, June 30, 2023
61,069,411
$ 41,593,526
$
7,500
$
3,193,696
$
(38,690,791)
$
6,103,931
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Dynasty Gold Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Expenses
Consulting fees (Note 8)
$
23,287
$
23,287
$
46,575
$
46,575
Office expenses
4,143
2,962
6,486
5,232
Rent
4,650
4,650
9,300
9,300
Professional fees
29,194
6,695
39,194
10,695
Regulatory and transfer agent fees
5,271
7,473
8,671
10,857
Shareholder communications
59,976
18,324
112,347
49,032
Stock-based compensation (Notes
7 and 8)
-
34,857
23,618
61,697
126,521
98,248
246,191
193,388
Other item
Interest income
(21,168)
(951)
(27,632)
(1,013)
(21,168)
(951)
(27,632)
(1,013)
Comprehensive loss
$
105,353
$
97,297
$
218,559
$
192,375
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
47,583,135
38,414,756
42,655,233
37,270,054
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
