Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Dynasty Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DYG   CA2681322061

DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

(DYG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/15 04:10:05 pm
0.16 CAD   -5.88%
04:59pDYNASTY GOLD : Third Quarter Report 2021
PU
04:39pDYNASTY GOLD : Intersects up to 7.04 g/t Gold at Thundercloud
PU
12/14Dynasty Gold Intersects up to 7.04 gt Gold at Thundercloud
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynasty Gold : Third Quarter Report 2021

12/15/2021 | 04:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dynasty Gold Corp.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Dynasty Gold Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)

$

629,822

$

315,723

Receivables (Note 5)

16,789

5,327

Prepaid expenses

3,300

-

649,911

321,050

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

1,213,190

964,821

$

1,863,101

$

1,285,871

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)

$

23,221

$

159,766

23,221

159,766

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 8)

36,966,099

36,098,101

Subscription receipt

-

-

Share-based payment reserve (Note 8)

2,891,355

2,891,355

Deficit

(38,017,574)

(37,863,351)

1,839,880

1,126,105

$

1,863,101

$

1,285,871

Nature of Business and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)

Subsequent Event (Note 13)

See accompanying notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

3

Dynasty Gold Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Common Shares

Share-based

Total

Number of

Shares to be

Payment

Shareholders'

Shares

Amount

Issued

Reserve

Deficit

Equity

Balance, December 31, 2019

25,025,975

$

35,898,101

$

-

$

2,891,355

$

(37,676,981)

$

1,112,475

Private placement (Note 8)

4,000,000

200,000

-

-

-

200,000

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(135,965)

(135,965)

Balance, September 30, 2020

29,025,975

$

36,098,101

-

$

2,891,355

$

(37,812,946)

$

1,176,510

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(50,405)

(50,405)

Balance, December 31, 2020

29,025,975

$

36,098,101

-

$

2,891,355

$

(37,863,351)

$

1,126,105

Private placement (Note 8)

3,126,233

517,998

-

-

-

517,998

Warrant Exercise

3,500,000

350,000

-

-

-

350,000

Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(154,223)

(154,223)

Balance, September 30, 2021

35,652,208

$

36,966,099

-

$

2,891,355

$

(38,017,574)

$

1,839,880

See accompanying notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

4

Dynasty Gold Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Expenses

Consulting fees

$

23,288

$

23,288

$

69,863

$

69,863

Foreign exchange loss

-

-

1,436

-

Office expenses

6,649

1,064

11,807

5,868

Rent

4,650

4,650

13,950

13,950

Professional fees

4,148

6,400

16,091

15,822

Project investigation costs

-

7,763

7,763

23,288

Regulatory and transfer agent fees

2,219

2,176

9,514

11,088

Shareholder communications

5,428

1,324

24,013

11,489

Loss before other items

46,382

46,665

154,437

151,368

Other item

AP write off

-

(14,700)

-

(14,700)

Interest and other income

(100)

(109)

(213)

(703)

(100)

(109)

(213)

(703)

Comprehensive loss

$

46,282

$

31,856

$

154,223

$

135,965

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted

33,122,046

25,372,918

30,666,196

23,785,825

See accompanying notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dynasty Gold Corp. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 21:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DYNASTY GOLD CORP.
04:59pDYNASTY GOLD : Third Quarter Report 2021
PU
04:39pDYNASTY GOLD : Intersects up to 7.04 g/t Gold at Thundercloud
PU
12/14Dynasty Gold Intersects up to 7.04 gt Gold at Thundercloud
AQ
11/29Dynasty Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
10/08Dynasty Gold Corp. Acquires 100% Teck's Interest in the Thundercloud Gold Property in O..
CI
10/07DYNASTY GOLD : Made Payment to Teck and Thundercloud Property Transfer Completed
AQ
10/07DYNASTY GOLD CORP. (TSXV : DYG) completed the acquisition of Thundercloud gold property fo..
CI
09/27DYNASTY GOLD : Acquires 100% Teck's Interest in the Thundercloud Gold Property in Ontario
PU
09/27DYNASTY GOLD : Buys Teck's Interest in Thundercloud Gold Property in Ontario
MT
09/27Dynasty Gold Corp. signed an Amending Agreement to acquire Thundercloud gold property f..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,19 M -0,14 M -0,14 M
Net cash 2020 0,32 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,06 M 4,69 M 4,70 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart DYNASTY GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Dynasty Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivy Chong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry David Kornze Director & Vice President-Exploration
Richard Robert Redfern Director
Roman Shklanka Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNASTY GOLD CORP.88.89%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.54%44 881
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.83%31 793
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-18.91%22 619
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.07%18 069
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.79%13 508