Dynasty Gold : Third Quarter Report 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Dynasty Gold Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 4)
$
629,822
$
315,723
Receivables (Note 5)
16,789
5,327
Prepaid expenses
3,300
-
649,911
321,050
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)
1,213,190
964,821
$
1,863,101
$
1,285,871
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)
$
23,221
$
159,766
23,221
159,766
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 8)
36,966,099
36,098,101
Subscription receipt
-
-
Share-based payment reserve (Note 8)
2,891,355
2,891,355
Deficit
(38,017,574)
(37,863,351)
1,839,880
1,126,105
$
1,863,101
$
1,285,871
Nature of Business and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)
Subsequent Event (Note 13)
See accompanying notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
Dynasty Gold Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Common Shares
Share-based
Total
Number of
Shares to be
Payment
Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
Issued
Reserve
Deficit
Equity
Balance, December 31, 2019
25,025,975
$
35,898,101
$
-
$
2,891,355
$
(37,676,981)
$
1,112,475
Private placement (Note 8)
4,000,000
200,000
-
-
-
200,000
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(135,965)
(135,965)
Balance, September 30, 2020
29,025,975
$
36,098,101
-
$
2,891,355
$
(37,812,946)
$
1,176,510
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(50,405)
(50,405)
Balance, December 31, 2020
29,025,975
$
36,098,101
-
$
2,891,355
$
(37,863,351)
$
1,126,105
Private placement (Note 8)
3,126,233
517,998
-
-
-
517,998
Warrant Exercise
3,500,000
350,000
-
-
-
350,000
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(154,223)
(154,223)
Balance, September 30, 2021
35,652,208
$
36,966,099
-
$
2,891,355
$
(38,017,574)
$
1,839,880
See accompanying notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
Dynasty Gold Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
Consulting fees
$
23,288
$
23,288
$
69,863
$
69,863
Foreign exchange loss
-
-
1,436
-
Office expenses
6,649
1,064
11,807
5,868
Rent
4,650
4,650
13,950
13,950
Professional fees
4,148
6,400
16,091
15,822
Project investigation costs
-
7,763
7,763
23,288
Regulatory and transfer agent fees
2,219
2,176
9,514
11,088
Shareholder communications
5,428
1,324
24,013
11,489
Loss before other items
46,382
46,665
154,437
151,368
Other item
AP write off
-
(14,700)
-
(14,700)
Interest and other income
(100)
(109)
(213)
(703)
(100)
(109)
(213)
(703)
Comprehensive loss
$
46,282
$
31,856
$
154,223
$
135,965
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding -
basic and diluted
33,122,046
25,372,918
30,666,196
23,785,825
See accompanying notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
