Official DYNATRACE, INC. press release

Former VMware CMO to play a pivotal role in creating, optimizing, and personalizing the company’s end-to-end customer experience

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced the appointment of Laura Heisman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective January 16, 2024. Laura will succeed Mike Maciag, who has served as the Dynatrace CMO for five years. Maciag will stay at Dynatrace in an advisory capacity through April 2024.

Heisman brings three decades of experience reaching enterprise, developer, consumer, and corporate audiences. Most recently, she was CMO at VMware, leading the global marketing organization. Before VMware, she was a member of the GitHub executive leadership team, serving as vice president of communications and corporate marketing. Heisman also spent over a decade at Citrix, serving as vice president of communications and leading the company’s worldwide communications and brand awareness program. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from San Diego State University. As an advocate for women working in technology, she has served as the executive sponsor of women employee resource groups at VMware, GitHub, and Citrix.

“I am thrilled to welcome Laura to Dynatrace,” said Rick McConnell, Dynatrace Chief Executive Officer. “With her proven track record of crafting impactful marketing strategies across diverse sectors and for some of the most recognizable brands in the technology industry, she will play a pivotal role in creating, optimizing, and personalizing the end-to-end experience for our customers and partners. Her expertise, passion, vision, and customer-first mindset make her the perfect fit for our team. She will help further position the company to capitalize on the tremendous market opportunities ahead.”

“I am excited to join Dynatrace, a company at the forefront of helping customers with their mission-critical requirements for observability, security, and AI. Each of these elements is increasingly critical to successful digital transformation efforts,” said Heisman. “I look forward to helping accelerate demand, building deep product understanding, driving brand awareness, and fostering customer loyalty. As a market leader, I believe Dynatrace is poised to become an iconic company in a rapidly advancing segment.”

“On behalf of Dynatrace, I’d like to thank Mike for his leadership and tremendous contribution to the company from before our IPO to the present,” continued McConnell. “His commitment to customer success and expanding awareness of our marketplace, combined with his passion for developing talented marketers, has helped position Dynatrace for long-term success. I am pleased he will be with us through a transitional period, and I wish him the very best for the future.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a 15-day Dynatrace trial.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Mr. McConnell’s comments related to Ms. Heisman’s role and her anticipated impact at Dynatrace, and Ms. Heisman’s comments related to Dynatrace’s future. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 2, 2023, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240110779455/en/