    DT   US2681501092

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Dynatrace : Automating DevOps practices fuels speed and quality

01/13/2022 | 05:52pm EST
DevOps practices enable business speed and innovation. But increasing toolchain complexity and the faster pace of software development can undermine DevOps benefits. At Dynatrace Perform 2022, the DevOps track will highlight how automating DevOps practices reduces DevOps workflow problems.

Takeaways from this article on DevOps practices:
  • DevOps practices bring developers and operations teams together and enable more agile IT.
  • Still, while DevOps practices enable developer agility and speed as well as better code quality, they can also introduce complexity and data silos.
  • Automating DevOps practices and workflows is critical to eliminating silos. More seamless handoffs between tasks in the toolchain can improve DevOps efficiency, software development innovation, and better code quality.
  • At Dynatrace Perform, the annual software intelligence platform conference, we will highlight new integrations that eliminate toolchain silos, tame complexity, and automate DevOps practices. Reducing fragmentation enables DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams to work in a unified way to ensure code quality and security.

Today, organizations of all kinds are under increasing pressure to innovate faster, meet customer expectations, and stay on the positive side of the revenue equation. As a result, software development teams are under the gun to release software functionality more rapidly.

But this shift ever faster can jeopardize code quality and undermine other business goals. Software development is often at the center of this speed-quality tradeoff.

To respond to this pressure, DevOps and SRE teams have increasingly adopted DevOps practices so they can deliver better software faster. But the complexity of multicloud platforms and microservices architecture makes it hard to run DevOps efficiently without the aid of artificial intelligence and automation.

Automating DevOps practices boosts development speed and code quality

DevOps practices address the need for speed by bringing teams together to develop, test, and manage software more efficiently and securely than they had with traditional waterfall practices.

DevOps, which combines software development and IT operations, aims to shorten the development lifecycle and provide continuous software delivery while also ensuring software quality.

But the reality is many DevOps practices are siloed and manual. The preponderance of manual work creates blind spots in identifying security vulnerabilities and product quality gaps.

To focus on innovation and high-value work, DevOps teams need unified, integrated practices to develop code quickly at high quality. They need automated DevOps practices.

A platform that enlists AIOps, or AI for IT operations, enables teams to automate manual tasks, streamline continuous integration/continuous delivery (or CI/CD) pipelines, and address application security issues earlier in the development lifecycle.

Highlighting DevOps automation at Perform 2022

At Dynatrace Perform 2022, "Empowering digital game-changers," the DevOps technology track focuses on how observability, AI, and automating DevOps practices can help teams accelerate software development speed and quality.

This track highlights new announcements and integrations with the Dynatrace software intelligence platform that will enable organizations to achieve highly automated, AI-driven DevOps and boost productivity. Themes of this track include:

  • Driving production reliability. After a failure, how can organizations return to a steady state? For SRE and DevOps teams, service-level objectives (SLOs) ensure accountability, enabling teams to better identify and address issues before they become problems. And when production incidents happen, the DevOps track explores how automated remediation and incident management enables organizations to recover quickly, minimizing user impact and preventing service-level agreement violations.
  • Gaining speed without sacrificing quality. In projects, DevOps teams are often stuck between a rock and a hard place. Software development cycles have sped up and teams are required to release code, faster. But this speed often compromises quality. With automated processes that monitor code, evaluate quality, and provide short feedback loops, teams don't have to compromise either side of this critical equation.
  • Automated orchestration throughout the DevOps lifecycle. As DevOps practices mature, DevOps toolchains increase in complexity. Development teams find themselves sacrificing precious time they could spend on innovation and instead have to focus on building and managing these toolchains. By leveraging open, event-based standards, Developers can forget about the mundane and concentrate on delivering value for customers.

Ideally, if a team identifies a problem, the event should automatically trigger a remediation response. If a remediation script doesn't fix the problem, the system should automatically generate a service desk ticket and send a Slack notification to the respective teams- all without human intervention. This kind of orchestration among tools helps free teams' time so they can focus on their core mission: creating and testing quality code.

Register for Perform 2022 today, and check out our DevOps track.

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 918 M - -
Net income 2022 57,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 281x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 169 M 16 169 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 779
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 56,72 $
Average target price 81,84 $
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rick M. McConnell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jill A. Ward Chairman
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.-6.01%16 169
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-6.41%234 263
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-13.33%36 669
SINCH AB-6.47%9 235
ANAPLAN, INC.1.94%6 902
NUTANIX, INC.-3.92%6 642