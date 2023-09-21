and evolve in pursuit of this vision. Advancing our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy is key to our evolution. In this report, we share our approach to understanding, measuring, and reporting on the ESG topics that are most important to Dynatrace and our stakeholders.

Dynatrace has experienced significant growth in recent years. Over our last three fiscal years, our revenue more than doubled and our workforce grew more than 80% to over 4,200 Dynatracers. We now serve more than 3,600 customers in over 90 countries, representing many of the world's largest organizations. As we continue to grow, I believe that our opportunity - and responsibility - to be more sustainable, equitable, and ethical only amplifies. Each year, we want to continue making progress in our ESG programs. In 2022, we undertook a detailed analysis to identify the areas of ESG most important to Dynatrace and the associated risks and opportunities they present. We shared those impacts in our 2022 ESG Materiality Update. This inaugural 2023 Global Impact Report builds on that foundation, serves as a baseline for where we stand today, and sets our path forward.

Since publishing our 2022 ESG Materiality Update, we've gathered additional stakeholder feedback and organized our ESG initiatives under three key pillars: Sustaining our environment; People, culture, and community; and Governance and ethics. We've continued to invest time, resources, and tools to advance our ESG programs, including establishing an ESG Executive Steering Committee to guide our approach and drive our initiatives. As ESG becomes more embedded in our business practices and strategy, there's a role for every member of the Dynatrace team to help drive our progress. I continue to be inspired by the company values that focus our interactions and our daily work: Innovate with Passion; Engage with Purpose; and Win with Integrity. These values, embodied by every Dynatracer, will enable us to advance our ESG initiatives.