Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dynatrace, Inc.    DT

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynatrace : Earns Top Position in ISG Provider Lens™ Cloud-Native Observability Solutions Quadrant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Software intelligence company positioned highest for portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced it has been named the Leader in the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Cloud-Native Container Services Report for the U.S. ISG analysts positioned Dynatrace highest for portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength in the report’s Cloud-Native Observability Solutions Quadrant. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

“Dynatrace’s comprehensive approach to cloud-native observability, including its strengths in automation and intelligence, makes it the clear Leader in this critical emerging market,” said Blair Hanley Frank, principal analyst, ISG Research, and author of the report. “The report is designed to offer organizations that are moving to cloud-native environments, using Kubernetes, microservices, and serverless architectures, the information they need to make decisions about how to get the observability required in these complex, dynamic ecosystems. Dynatrace is purpose-built for cloud-native architectures and fits very well with this report. We excluded traditional APM and standard monitoring tools vendors from this research because we wanted a genuine focus on solutions that have been purpose-built with cloud-native applications in mind.”

The report highlights Dynatrace’s strengths, including its comprehensive functionality and deep understanding of enterprises’ cloud native needs. According to the report, “Dynatrace’s software has a comprehensive set of functionalities that can help enterprises better understand the performance of cloud-native and legacy applications. The company has invested significantly in providing a single-pane-of-glass experience ― to help enterprises go from seeing a problem to understanding where it came from – connecting application workloads, infrastructure, and digital experience, in ways that few other players in the market can offer.”

“We’re pleased to be recognized as the Leader in the ISG Provider Lens Cloud-Native Observability Solutions Quadrant,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management, Dynatrace. “Based on the evaluation criteria for cloud-native observability solutions, no other provider placed higher than Dynatrace, which underlines the strength of our solution and competitive differentiation. We designed the Dynatrace platform to provide the automatic and intelligent observability that organizations need as they transition to increasingly cloud-native environments. The continuous automation and powerful, explainable AI at the heart of our platform enable organizations and their stretched IT teams to be more proactive and less reactive, freeing time to innovate and drive better digital business outcomes.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DYNATRACE, INC.
09:31aDYNATRACE : Earns Top Position in ISG Provider Lens™ Cloud-Native Observab..
BU
09/24DYNATRACE : Announces New Partner Competency Program
BU
09/24DYNATRACE : launches new Partner Competency Program
PU
09/22DYNATRACE : continues to grow and opens new development Lab in Vienna
PU
09/16DYNATRACE : Announces Integration With ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Progra..
BU
09/15DYNATRACE : achieves AWS Outposts Ready designation
PU
09/08DYNATRACE : Living legend Steve Wozniak announced as Dynatrace Go Keynote.
PU
09/03DYNATRACE : Simplify cloud operations with automated observability into your Azu..
PU
08/31DYNATRACE : wins spot on Constellation ShortList™ for DPM for Q3 2020
PU
08/27DYNATRACE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 654 M - -
Net income 2021 36,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 315x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 574 M 11 574 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart DYNATRACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynatrace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,95 $
Last Close Price 41,18 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Van Siclen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Seth Jospeh Boro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.62.77%11 574
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.49.25%220 893
CLOUDFLARE, INC.134.70%12 241
ANAPLAN, INC.17.67%8 618
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD12.90%5 125
SINCH AB (PUBL)160.38%4 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group