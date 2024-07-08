The new Dynatrace extension simplifies network management by automatically discovering SNMP devices and maintaining an inventory list. Based on the discovered information, additional extensions can be installed in the SNMP device list to enable device-specific monitoring.

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) provides a standardized framework for monitoring and managing devices on IP networks. Its simplicity, scalability, and compatibility with a wide range of hardware make it an ideal choice for network management across diverse environments.

However, managing and monitoring SNMP across many devices from different vendors in large networks can become cumbersome.

Historically, IP Address Management software (IPAM) tools are good at mapping entire IP networks, but they can't leverage the observability potential of the discovered endpoints. Health information on SNMP devices is often isolated and discovered devices are not placed in the correct context, failing to fulfill the goal of the discovery process: associating SNMP device data with the IT environments where the devices reside.

Integrating autodiscovery and monitoring into one tool reduces costs and boosts operational excellence. Using SNMP network autodiscovery helps you spend less time manually tracking devices and reduces the chance of errors.

The Dynatrace approach makes your discovered network devices available in the Dynatrace platform, allowing you to build innovative functionality and reduce tool sprawl.

Discovered devices appear in the database as simple network devices with a few essential properties. Upon request, a specialized extension can enhance the discovered device observability level, providing more insights. You'll also be automatically notified when predefined thresholds are exceeded, or anomalies are detected.

The discovered network devices don't live in isolation. For Dynatrace SaaS customers, network devices are readily available in Grail™ and can be queried with DQL to create value-added insights.

The SNMP Autodiscovery extension is enabled on the platform by installing the SNMP Autodiscovery extension.

Figure 1. The SNMP Autodiscovery extension can be enabled in Dynatrace Hub.

Upon installation and after navigating to SNMP Autodiscovery in the Extensions app, a new configuration encompasses one or multiple IP subnets, ranges, or individual addresses.

A new configuration can be created upon installation and after navigating to the SNMP Autodiscovery extension.

First, define the global parameters, including the scanning frequency, ActiveGate group, and the number of parallel discovery processes.

Figure 2. Start the configuration process for the SNMP Autodiscovery extension.

Next, one or multiple IP subnets, ranges, or individual addresses can be chosen to define the scope of the network scan. SNMP details include the credentials for SNMP version 2 or version 3.

Figure 3. Configure the parameters of the discovery mechanism.

Once a configuration is activated, the discovery process starts.

The SNMP Autodiscovery extension regularly scouts the IPv4 and IPv6 addresses list, range, or subnet for devices with SNMP agents. If devices with matching SNMP credentials are present, they will be added to the environment. Only devices with matching SNMP credentials are discovered.

New network devices not yet present in the Dynatrace environment will be created with minimal properties.

A dashboard keeps track of the discovered devices.

Figure 4. The out-of-the-box dashboard for the SNMP Autodiscovery extension.

It offers links to specialized pages for interfaces or devices.

Figure 5. Additional extensions can be installed in the SNMP device list based on the discovered information to enable device-specific monitoring.

The scanning process collects the device type. You can install the matching extension based on the reported type by selecting a device name. An external script can use the Dynatrace API to read the list of discovered devices and create configurations for the specific extensions, automating the full observability enablement process.

Figure 6. Install matching extensions to enable full observability of your SNMP devices.

Building on this extension, SNMP device autodiscovery will receive an improved user experience with integration into Dynatrace® Apps.

The discovered network devices will be included in the future Network device section of the Infrastructure & Operations app for inventory purposes.

In the Discovery & Coverage app, all discovered SNMP devices will be sorted by type, and an option will be offered to directly enable the matching extension in bulk or one by one. This functionality will also be directly included in the Infrastructure & Operations app.

If you're a Dynatrace Managed customer, please refer to this webpage to start your journey to Dynatrace SaaS.

If you're not a Dynatrace customer, start a free trial, install the SNMP Autodiscovery extension, and immediately discover SNMP devices in one of your environment's IP networks.

Let us know your thoughts on the extension in the Dynatrace Community. We're always looking for feedback and opportunities to improve.