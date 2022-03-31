Log in
    DT   US2681501092

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report
Dynatrace : Expands Strategic Partnership with AWS

03/31/2022 | 08:05am EDT
WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2022 - Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). As part of this, Dynatrace will work with AWS to align on new product and solution development and enhance their go-to-market partnership with joint activities such as events, sponsorships, and customer solutions workshops. As a result, organizations around the world will benefit from easier access to the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform through the AWS Marketplace, so they can deliver flawless and secure digital experiences.

This announcement builds on existing strategic collaboration between Dynatrace and AWS, in which the two companies have achieved the following:

  • The Dynatrace® platform supports more than 100 AWS services, including AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). This enables organizations to automatically assess the performance and security of all applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users, even in the most complex, heterogeneous environments.
  • Dynatrace has achieved many competencies as part of the AWS Competency Program, including AWS Migration & Modernization, AWS Machine Learning in Applied AI, AWS Government, AWS Containers, and AWS DevOps competencies.

"Our collaboration with Dynatrace allows our joint customers to accelerate modernization and achieve their digital transformation goals," said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AWS. "Through our multiyear agreement, AWS will power Dynatrace's next-generation solutions and product enhancements and provide our joint customers with software intelligence for end-to-end observability across their AWS services. In addition, the expansion of our work will allow Dynatrace and AWS to deliver tighter product alignment, as well as stronger joint marketing and co-selling programs to customers around the globe."

"Dynatrace was purpose-built to enable digital innovators in the world's largest organizations to deliver flawless and secure digital interactions," said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. "Together with AWS, we're making it even easier for our customers to do this at scale by delivering deep and broad observability across their cloud environments. Our unique approach, which combines this observability with runtime application security and advanced AIOps, supplies teams with answers and intelligent automation to help them modernize and automate cloud operations. This empowers them to drive digital transformation faster, and more securely, so they can achieve consistently better business outcomes."

Visit Dynatrace's AWS partner page to learn more about how both companies are combining forces to help the world's largest organizations accelerate digital transformation.

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 12:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
