Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dynatrace, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DT   US2681501092

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynatrace : Extends Application Security to .NET

08/25/2021 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Broad application coverage helps DevSecOps teams mitigate risks and accelerate digital transformation with increased confidence and efficiency

Software Intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today it has extended its Application Security Module to applications running on .NET, the framework used by more than 5 million developers worldwide. This builds on Dynatrace’s existing support for Java, Node.js, and Kubernetes. As a result, even more organizations can leverage Dynatrace® Application Security to gain extensive visibility in production and pre-production environments, automatically and continuously prioritize alerts, eliminate false positives, and deliver precise answers about the source, nature, and severity of vulnerabilities.

Rachel Stephens, Senior Industry Analyst at RedMonk, commented, “Organizations operate in a complicated IT landscape. In this polyglot world with multiple hybrid-cloud and multicloud deployment targets, simplicity and security are top concerns. It is difficult for enterprises to keep their entire software stack secure and up to date. Extending application security to include support for the .NET framework is critical for enterprises in their efforts to build secure, innovative applications.”

Sustained interest in .NET reflects organizations’ use of the framework in modern cloud environments, including containers and serverless computing, as well as those that feature extensive open-source components. With this enhancement, Dynatrace provides greater confidence that applications built on the .NET framework, in addition to the libraries they utilize, are free from security exposures.

“Traditional approaches to application security cannot keep up with the complexity of modern cloud environments. Moreover, these approaches are unable to surface accurate and precise vulnerabilities at runtime,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “Dynatrace provides precise risk assessment with code-level detail, prioritization, and remediation for a broad set of application environments, now including .NET. In turn, this enables DevSecOps teams to speed innovation with the confidence that their applications are vulnerability-free.”

These enhancements will be available within the next 30 days. For additional information, please visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest organizations trust Dynatrace®️ to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DYNATRACE, INC.
08:05aDYNATRACE : Extends Application Security to .NET
BU
08/24DYNATRACE : helps global enterprises build robust and scalable Private Synthetic..
PU
08/24DYNATRACE : Level up your SLOs by adding math to the equation
PU
08/24AUTOMATING SLOS HELPS SRES GO FAST : Dynatrace at SLOconf
PU
08/23DYNATRACE : Deliver actionable observability through metric expressions
PU
08/23DYNATRACE : Tackle complex Dynatrace Managed environments with declarative host ..
PU
08/23DYNATRACE : Managed release notes version 1.224
PU
08/20DYNATRACE : Metric Expressions explained
PU
08/20DYNATRACE : named to Constellation ShortList™ for Digital Performance Mana..
PU
08/19DYNATRACE : Enable your teams to scale better with fine-grained settings and per..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DYNATRACE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 911 M - -
Net income 2022 45,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 408x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 646 M 18 646 M -
EV / Sales 2022 20,1x
EV / Sales 2023 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 779
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart DYNATRACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynatrace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 65,59 $
Average target price 73,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Van Siclen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jill A. Ward Chairman
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.51.58%18 646
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.17.07%252 267
CLOUDFLARE, INC.63.21%38 748
SINCH AB35.37%15 108
ANAPLAN, INC.-15.71%8 765
NUTANIX, INC.11.77%7 536