    DT   US2681501092

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report
02/15/2023
45.04 USD   +1.51%
01:01pDynatrace Launches AppEngine to Enable Teams to Build Custom Apps that Unlock Insights and Drive Automation from Cloud Observability, Security, and Business Data
BU
01:01pDynatrace Platform to Power Boundless Observability and Security Analytics
BU
02/09Dynatrace, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Dynatrace Launches AutomationEngine to Drive Intelligent Cloud Automation

02/15/2023 | 01:01pm EST
Answer-driven automation across the broad spectrum of BizDevSecOps workflows enables organizations to tame cloud complexity, act faster, and do more with fewer resources

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today the launch of the AutomationEngine. This new Dynatrace® platform technology features an intuitive interface and no-code and low-code toolset and leverages Davis® causal AI to empower teams to extend answer-driven automation across boundless BizDevSecOps workflows. A few examples include:

  • Automated remediation and progressive delivery to continuously evaluate software against specific, measurable service level objectives (SLOs).
  • Automated routing of vulnerabilities discovered by Dynatrace® Application Security to the right people while reducing false positives to ensure prompt action.
  • Forecasting future cloud infrastructure and compute resource requirements and automating provisioning to help ensure a superior customer experience.

According to James Governor, co-founder of RedMonk, “cloud-native and multicloud technology adoption is accelerating, driving platform fragmentation and an explosion in observability and security data variety and volume. AI/ML and automation are increasingly useful in taming this complexity, enabling organizations to find the right answers and automate fixes.”

The Dynatrace® AutomationEngine is designed to deliver answer-driven automation that enables organizations to operate clouds more efficiently, innovate faster and more securely, and ensure consistently better business results.

“Dynatrace is enabling us to leverage all our observability and security data to automate our increasingly complex cloud ecosystem intelligently,” said Alex Hibbitt, Engineering Director, SRE and Fulfilment at albelli-Photobox Group. “The platform leverages causal AI, which provides precise and explainable answers that we can trust. The new AutomationEngine applies Dynatrace AIOps to our data, and its no-code and low-code toolset and predefined actions make it easy to automate tasks that once required engineering input. These enhancements to the Dynatrace platform enable us to enhance cross-team collaboration, improve service efficiency, and reduce the risk of errors by eliminating manual steps.”

“The complexity, scale, and dynamism of modern clouds, combined with ever-increasing deployment frequency, requires extensive and intelligent automation to ensure flawless delivery and great customer experiences,” said Bernd Greifeneder, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Dynatrace. “Combining precise, causal-AI answers from observability, security, and business data from production environments with automation provides a feedback loop that makes the automation more intelligent and business-value-oriented. Now, teams can extend this answer-driven automation to nearly unlimited use cases, like managing seasonality, reacting to changing user experiences, disabling features for security or quality reasons, or enhancing software orchestration to reflect myriad external factors – from weather forecasts to energy consumption to supply chain delays and beyond. The Dynatrace AutomationEngine makes this a reality and pushes the industry one giant step toward a world where clouds run autonomously, and software works perfectly.”

The Dynatrace AutomationEngine will be generally available within 90 days of this announcement. To learn more, visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations for and timing of platform development, product capabilities, customer release and adoption; potential benefits to customers from our platform; our business strategy and goals; and our ability to continue to advance our platform to provide updated offerings. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, such as descriptions of updated platform offerings to be made available at a future date and statements as identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates”, or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these will be attained or achieved or that customers will adopt and realize the expected benefits of our updated offerings. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed on May 26, 2022, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document because of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
