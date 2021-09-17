Dynatrace : Managed release notes version 1.226

These release notes relate to Dynatrace Managed specific changes. To learn about general Dynatrace changes included in this Dynatrace Managed release, see:

New features and enhancements

General

For Dynatrace Managed customers, Kubernetes event monitoring has been released to GA, deprecating the Early Adopter release. To use the new Kubernetes events monitoring, opt in via the cluster settings. (In the Dynatrace web UI, go to Settings > Cloud and virtualization > Kubernetes , select your cluster, and turn on Enable monitoring and Monitor events .)

> > , select your cluster, and turn on and .) You can update system user used on Dynatrace Managed node via 'reconfigure.sh' script.

ServiceNow integration change

If you have integrated ServiceNow and Dynatrace, please refer to our ServiceNow integration documentation for important updated instructions on integrating Dynatrace with ServiceNow. Dynatrace support for the Dynatrace Service Graph Connector app ends on December 31, 2021. In its place, we recommend that you configure the dedicated Service Graph Connector for Observability application from ServiceNow.

Resolved issues

Cluster Managed (Build 1.226.84)

