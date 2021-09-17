Dynatrace : Managed release notes version 1.226

These release notes relate to Dynatrace Managed specific changes. To learn about general Dynatrace changes included in this Dynatrace Managed release, see:
New features and enhancements
General
For Dynatrace Managed customers, Kubernetes event monitoring has been released to GA, deprecating the Early Adopter release. To use the new Kubernetes events monitoring, opt in via the cluster settings. (In the Dynatrace web UI, go to Settings > Cloud and virtualization > Kubernetes, select your cluster, and turn on Enable monitoring and Monitor events.)
You can update system user used on Dynatrace Managed node via 'reconfigure.sh' script.
ServiceNow integration change
If you have integrated ServiceNow and Dynatrace, please refer to our ServiceNow integration documentation for important updated instructions on integrating Dynatrace with ServiceNow. Dynatrace support for the Dynatrace Service Graph Connector app ends on December 31, 2021. In its place, we recommend that you configure the dedicated Service Graph Connector for Observability application from ServiceNow.
Resolved issues
Cluster Managed (Build 1.226.84)
Cluster
On 'Deployment status' > 'ActiveGates' page, renamed ActiveGate module from `z/OS` to `zRemote`. (APM-320074)
On 'Deployment status' > 'ActiveGates' page, renamed ActiveGate module from `DB Insight` to `Database insights`. (APM-319086)
Improved performance of Log Monitoring aggregation queries. (APM-320500)
Data explorer now uses the correct name dimension keys for the :names operator in metric selectors when custom generic entity types are used. (APM-309971)
Resolved issue in which, when a cluster node hit memory hard cleanup and stopped processing incoming user sessions data, it failed to start processing incoming user sessions data again when the cluster node returned to normal memory conditions. (APM-322680)
Fixed issue that made it impossible to switch Extension Execution Controller on or off. (APM-323227)
Switch 'Monitor the environment for hosts in infrastructure-only monitoring mode' in plugin settings now works correctly for JMX plugins. (APM-320690)
Fixed switch for enabling/disabling rules on 'OS service monitoring' page. (APM-321606)
Custom and undefined attribute keys are no longer case sensitive. (APM-320182)
Improved detection of page and page group for RUM actions. (APM-318346)
Fixed issue with access permission to Kubernetes entity page for some users with management zone permissions only. (APM-322118)
Fixed an issue in which, in certain circumstances, the number of ingestible events was reduced. (APM-322923)
Resolved issue in which some filters were not removed when selecting the remove filter button for location, browser, or OS. (APM-319726)
Resolved issue that led to failed query execution when adding tile from dashboard and then adding metric in `Data explorer`. (APM-321248)
Resolved infrequent issue in which an event that is configured to not merge (e.g., CUSTOM_ALERT event type when used with the custom events for alerting) would still merge with another event. (APM-320550)
Fixed a bug in which the GA version of Kubernetes events was not properly enabled when selecting 'Activate Kubernetes events analytics for all clusters' or 'Enable Kubernetes events visibility'. (APM-321622)
Dashboard API calls changing the preset state of a user-built dashboard now correctly function. (APM-322917)
Fixed an issue in which a single value query (i.e., 'resolution=Inf') would incorrectly return a result of `0` for a counter metric. (APM-318188)
Fixed an issue where calculated service metrics would randomly lose data. (APM-316585)
Fixed filtering of management zones of remote environments. (APM-320812)
When migrating a custom chart with two tag filters applied to the `Data explorer`, the tags are now correctly applied with an AND combination instead of an OR. The migrated chart is opened in Code mode in the `Data explorer`, not the standard Build mode, as the Build mode does not support AND filter values. (APM-318454)
Added `Location` link to header of user details page. (APM-316552)
Fixed issue in which, when the geolocation of a private location was reconfigured in the settings, the private location was subsequently not taken into account for anomaly detection for browser monitors. (APM-321860)
Resolved issue in which HTTP monitors using credentials did not receive a credential update when they were running on public locations, so that they used the old value for public location executions unless the monitors were updated specifically. (APM-320713)
Improved maintenance window evaluation performance when a significant number of management zones are configured. (APM-321489)
Resolved issue with attaching images to Intercom in-product chat. (APM-321268)
Critical issue: To avoid high Cassandra Database loads, REST API calls are no longer audited. (APM-321322)
The Save button is now enabled when an alias is added to a metric. (APM-321302)
Top list chart tile's sort order now properly reflects the endpoint results. (APM-323845)
Filters based on Kubernetes name now implement a 'contains' behavior (instead of a 'startsWith' behavior) to be consistent over all Kubernetes monitoring pages. (APM-317696)
Resolved issue with display of detailed JVM memory metrics on details page for process group instance. (APM-322146)
Fixed an issue in which it was not possible to update an extension due to a non-present metric used in a metric expression. (APM-317750)
Dashboard filters such as Kubernetes cluster, Kubernetes namespace, and Kubernetes workload are now properly applied to `Data explorer` tiles with built-in metrics. (APM-319031)
Resolved an issue in which, for some schemaless metrics sent via MINT API, data was lost. Affected: MINT metrics where the metric key was modified by Dynatrace on the cluster, including (1) count metrics where the metric key doesn't end with count, and (2) gauge metrics where the metric key does end with count. (APM-321104)
Fixed issue in which adding whitespace to the end of a deep object access input in the 'Request attributes' page would crash the web UI. (APM-320305)
Dashboards filtered by `Deployment type` now correctly apply the filter. (APM-317158)
Improved infographic display to prevent extended user information from being accidentally overwritten. (APM-315402)
Request attributes related to web requests are now correctly set when taken from the client-side attachment and put on the server-side service call. (APM-317742)
Data explorer: `Visual settings` and `Axes` labels now display metric ID (instead of nothing) when metric name is null. (APM-320521)
IDs of environments created via PUT '/api/cluster/v2/environments/{id}' are now restricted to a set of characters ([a-zA-Z0-9_-]{1,70}). Use of some other characters previously caused environments to be unable to start. (APM-317514)
Fixed a bug in the Kubernetes pod details, where too many processes were shown. (APM-321838)
Fixed issue that caused inconsistent JSON responses when aggregating on an empty set of problems. (APM-317294)
Filter for session properties (double, date, string...) was not working properly when coming from GWT page to Angular page. Now all filters for session properties are correctly mapped. (APM-319773)
When exporting a dashboard with a tile reading data from a remote environment and a management zone from that environment set as a filter, the management zone is now correctly included in the dashboard JSON. (APM-319652)
Filtering by timestamp field in log viewer v2 no longer causes error. (APM-309687)
