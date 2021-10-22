Dynatrace : Managed release notes version 1.228

These release notes relate to Dynatrace Managed specific changes. To learn about general Dynatrace changes included in this Dynatrace Managed release, see:

New features and enhancements

General

We are changing the pricing for Log Monitoring v2, now ingested log events consume DDU. Check Log consumption for details.

Removed deprecated endpoints and in favor of and .

You can now pin a filtered Problems dashboard tile from the Problems page.

dashboard tile from the page. User action naming rules are automatically migrated to enhanced user action naming where possible.

Kubernetes cluster details page now has additional navigation controls that make it possible to navigate to the related namespaces, workloads, and pods of the Kubernetes cluster.

To improve consistency with other Kubernetes pages, navigation links on the Kubernetes cluster details page have been moved to the browse menu ( … ) in the upper-right corner of the page.

) in the upper-right corner of the page. On the service details page, we have improved how the initial analysis timeframe is selected to make sure it always contains data.

We have introduced a new function for our User Sessions Query Language (USQL). Use this function to get keys of user action and user session properties according to the property data type defined in the argument. See Custom queries, segmentation, and aggregation of session data for details.

We have added an in-product feature for users to share feedback about Davis in problem analysis views. Providing feedback helps us review how Davis is performing and make improvements where possible.

To improve web application monitoring, you can now configure "Angular package name" for Angular 12 applications.

OpenSSL library, used by Nginx service, was updated to version 1.1.1l for increased resilience and security

Metric and configuration storage database was updated to Cassandra 3.11.11 for improved resilience

We now set Dynatrace Managed deployment components metadata via environment variables to leverage Dynatrace Release inventory capability. You can see this in your self-monitoring environment. The following variables are set:

DT_RELEASE_VERSION for Version

DT_RELEASE_STAGE for Stage

DT_RELEASE_PRODUCT for Product

Log Monitoring v2 support for Dynatrace Managed

With Dynatrace Managed version 1.228, the new version of Log Monitoring is available. You can enable Log monitoring v2 using cluster API. See Enable Log Monitoring for details.

The following Dynatrace components are required to fully benefit from the Log Monitoring v2 :

Dynatrace Managed version 1.228+

Dynatrace OneAgent version 1. 217+

With Log Monitoring v2 , you have a new way to:

Operating systems support

Future Dynatrace Managed operating systems support changes

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 February 2022

Linux: CentOS 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 7.5, 8.0

Linux: Debian 8

Linux: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 7.5, 8.0

Linux: Oracle Linux 7.0, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 7.5, 8.0 x86 (64bit-only) Last compatible Dynatrace Managed version: 1.226



The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 March 2022

Linux: CentOS 8.3

Linux: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3

Linux: Oracle Linux 8.3 x86 (64bit-only) Last compatible Dynatrace Managed version: 1.228



The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 May 2022

Linux: CentOS 7.6, 8.1

Linux: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6, 8.1

Linux: Oracle Linux 7.6, 8.1 x86 (64bit-only) Last compatible Dynatrace Managed version: 1.232



The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 June 2022

Linux: Ubuntu 20.10

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 August 2022

Linux: CentOS 7.7

Linux: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7

Linux: Oracle Linux 7.7 x86 (64bit-only) Last compatible Dynatrace Managed version: 1.238



The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 October 2022

Linux: SUSE Enterprise Linux 11.4

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 November 2022

Linux: Ubuntu 21.04

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 January 2023

Linux: Debian 9

Linux: SUSE Enterprise Linux 12.3

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 March 2023

Linux: CentOS 8.2

Linux: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

Linux: Oracle Linux 8.2 x86 (64bit-only) Last compatible Dynatrace Managed version: 1.252



The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 July 2023

Linux: SUSE Enterprise Linux 15.0

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 January 2024

Linux: SUSE Enterprise Linux 12.4

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 August 2024

Linux: SUSE Enterprise Linux 15.1

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 November 2024

Linux: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 December 2024

Linux: CentOS Stream 8

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 January 2025

Linux: Debian 10

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 May 2028

Linux: SUSE Enterprise Linux 12.5

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 November 2028

Linux: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 November 2030

Linux: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Resolved issues

Cluster Managed (Build 1.228.107)

61 total resolved issues

Cloud automation solution

Fixed permission handling for the "Add new SLO" button on the "Service-level objectives" page. ( APM-330629 )

Cluster

Filters with no value now relay the appropriate value to servers. ( APM-323681 )

) Fixed a bug in aggregation of Kubernetes resources (limits/requests): if none of the containers have resources configured, the aggregation to namespace will now show "No data" instead of 0. ( APM-321881 )

) Fixed a bug related to enabling/disabling RUM on the process group level. ( APM-321764 )

) Improved IP address mapping upload. ( APM-322884 )

) Fixed a problem with naming of XHR actions. ( APM-323738 )

) Resolved issue that prevented editing of configurations with nonexistent scopes. ( APM-325554 )

) Resolved issue in which a single value trendline was not shown for isolated points. ( APM-322136 )

) Fixed new user filter query. ( APM-323685 )

) Resolved issue in which multidimensional analysis chart and exception details analysis pages showed different values. ( APM-322715 )

) Resolved issue that caused error when pinning tile to dashboard. ( APM-325606 )

) Resolved issue in which, using "OneAgent on a host" API, incorrect values were returned for ActiveGate ID. The "currentActiveGateId" property of integer type has been deprecated. Existing requests will still work. Use the newly introduced "currentActiveGateIds" field of String list type. ( APM-321953 )

) Host details page no longer shows option to change monitoring mode and state when the user doesn't have permissions for such actions. ( APM-325733 )

) The "Other processes" memory usage metric on Windows hosts now excludes kernel memory usage. ( APM-323860 )

) Changed max displayed decimals of app page details KPM infographic values to two. ( APM-325052 )

) Fixed an issue with the alerting profiles problem filter on the Problems page and in Problems API v2, where the default alerting profile didn't match a problem at any time if it didn't match at the time when the problem was created. ( APM-322151 )

) Resolved issue in which a single value visualization did not show data. ( APM-322096 )

) Resolved issue in which, when a filter value with user name, action, or anything else with text was displayed in the filter field, extra quotes were added. ( APM-308484 )

) Resolved issue that prevented editing of configurations when a maximal number of configurations was reached. ( APM-325256 )

) Fixed a bug in which some values that were returned by the Monitored entities API v2 could not be used in the entity selector. ( APM-323251 )

) Resolved an issue in which custom chart didn't show existing key requests. ( APM-330613 )

) Fixed missing XHR action timings of expanded synthetic event on non-opt-in browser monitor details page. ( APM-323425 )

) Fixed a problem with the RUM JavaScript version on the `OneAgent updates` configuration page. ( APM-323577 )

) Added explanations in web UI for why automatic update could not be performed in two cases (automatic update unsupported for Windows OS version or OneAgent version). ( APM-323647 )

) Fixed broken PurePath links in the application waterfall analysis. ( APM-324459 )

) Resolved error upon saving an HTTP monitor via REST API when a null `thresholds` object was provided in the `loadingTimeThresholds` object. ( APM-326231 )

) IBM MQ Listener type services will now write request count metrics correctly. ( APM-322918 )

) Fixed a bug that prevented saving a browser monitor due to inconsistent performance threshold validation. ( APM-326315 )

) Updated wording in pages that still referenced custom charts but linked to the "Data explorer" page. ( APM-326223 )

) Log Monitoring v2 self-enablement is no longer blocked due to too-early OneAgent version. Instead, log ingest from OneAgents earlier than version 1.217 is blocked on tenants using Log Monitoring v2. ( APM-326039 )

) Resolved issue with adding and removing filters on "User sessions" page. ( APM-318014 )

) Resolved an issue in which settings updates on host and host group level were not propagated to already connected OneAgents. ( APM-330828 )

) Resolved an issue in which, when the user details page was opened and there was missing data and an error to be shown, the page crashed and the session had to be restarted. ( APM-320613 )

) Resolved issue in which ActiveGates were not displayed when an ActiveGate group was selected in the extension activation flow. ( APM-323226 )

) Fixed a bug in the Kubernetes pods list filter, in which filter suggestions sometimes were not filtered by the previously selected filters. ( APM-319519 )

) Added control to switch from page instance to its page groups. ( APM-323915 )

) Resolved issue in which, on "Session Details" page, filters previously applied and removed were once again applied when a new filter was applied. ( APM-320367 )

) Kubernetes pod details page, "Properties" section, "Type" field displays the correct upper-most controller type. ( APM-326030 )

) Fixed an edge case that prevented failing XHRs to be marked as such in the waterfall. ( APM-325921 )

) Updated `Entity selector` error messages for REST APIs, management zones, and automatically applied tags settings web UI. ( APM-323045 )

) To resolve issue in which, for some UI services, methodName is currently unachievable, these places were rolled back from name-based lookup to id-based lookup. ( APM-323988 )

) Resolved issue in which the single value visualization did not show the alias name. ( APM-321759 )

) Resolved issue in which the severity value for APPLICATION_ERROR_RATE_INCREASED events was wrongly formatted in the Events API v1 and Problems API v1 as a value between 0 and 1; it is now formatted as a percentage between 0 and 100. ( APM-325258 )

) Resolved issue with editing filters with double quotes on "Users sessions" page and user and session details pages. ( APM-306439 )

) Resolved issue in which blocked resources were displayed twice (as blocked and unblocked) in the Synthetic waterfall. They are now only displayed as blocked. ( APM-322855 )

) While in problem context, observed users now considered for user sessions listed on application error details pages. ( APM-323377 )

) Improved detection of invalid resource timings. ( APM-321287 )

) Fixed error that occurred when setting filter for hosts in extension activation flow. ( APM-322682 )

) Resolved Apdex calculation deviation in application multidimensional analysis. ( APM-326557 )

) Resolved an issue in which the Settings menu for services didn't show up correctly for users with limited access rights. ( APM-330413 )

) Resolved issue in which, after applying `Live` or range filters on the "User sessions" page, the user session link failed. ( APM-321748 )

) Fixed migration of custom charts to "Data explorer" for metrics with `Sum(avg/time)` or `Rate` aggregation. ( APM-324958 )

) Calculated service metrics condition "relative URL" now also handles client-side information. ( APM-325260 )

) Fixed `ConversionValidationException` issue occurring during conversion of mainframe configuration to new Settings 2.0 schema. ( APM-325526 )

Cluster Management Console

When Cassandra or ElasticSearch are down on a node, the warning will be correctly displayed on the Cluster nodes page. ( APM-322641 )

) Improved performance of REST API call to update permissions for management zones. ( APM-323221 )

Infrastructure monitoring solution

Fixed a bug where events were not reported for AWS and VMware integrations after client reinitialization (for example, after temporary connection problems). ( APM-325169 )

) Automatic monitoring configuration update is enabled for new versions that only add feature sets. ( APM-325580 )

RUM

Resolved "Data explorer" issue in which renaming a metric expression failed after copy and paste of a query. ( APM-323836 )

Synthetic monitoring

Fixed "UNEXCEPTED" typo in HTTP monitor health status. ( APM-326048 )

User Interface