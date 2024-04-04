Rollout start: Apr 2, 2024
Breaking changes
Unified service support for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Cloud Service
Application Observability | Services
A unified service is created for each detected Adobe Experience Manager author and publisher, including their endpoints.
Existing services are automatically migrated to the unified service type and therefore no longer work. Verify related API metric queries, dashboards, and service and request names.
For more information about AEM Cloud Service monitoring, see the demo .
New features and enhancements
Enable NTLMv2 authentication for internet connections from Dynatrace Managed cluster
Platform Delivery | Cluster Management Console
Customers who must authenticate against Windows-based proxies or firewalls for outgoing connections from their network will benefit from updated support of the NTLM protocol. NTLMv2 support extends available security protocols in communication to exchange data between the Dynatrace Managed cluster and Mission Control. To learn more, see Can I use a proxy for internet access?.
Updated NGINX with OpenSSL 3.0.9
Platform Delivery | Cluster installer
The OpenSSL library used by the NGINX service was updated to version 3.0.9 for increased resilience and security.
Kubernetes cluster monitoring mode
Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes
The new Monitoring mode field has been added to the Properties section of Kubernetes clusters. The possible values include: , , and .
Outdated ActiveGate message for containerized ActiveGates
Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes
The criteria for the outdated ActiveGate message on Kubernetes entity pages have been updated. Instead of evaluating containerized ActiveGates using the ActiveGate group, all ActiveGates associated with the specified Kubernetes cluster are now considered in the outdated version check. If the message is displayed, it now includes a refined filter specifically targeting the containerized ActiveGate in the Deployment status.
Link to ActiveGate on the Kubernetes cluster properties tab
Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes
The Properties and tags section of the Kubernetes cluster page now displays the ActiveGate ID, which links to the ActiveGate deployment status page with the filter set for the related ActiveGate.
Improved detection of Kubernetes node provider types
Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes
Additional provider types are now detected and displayed on the Kubernetes node properties page.
Deprecated Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry APIs
Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes
The Cloud Foundry credentials configuration API and the Kubernetes credentials configuration API are deprecated in favor of Settings API. To assist with migrating your integrations to the Settings API, see migration guides: Migrate from Cloud Foundry credentials API to Settings API and Migrate from Kubernetes credentials API to Settings API.
Unified service support for Erlang
Application Observability | Services
Unified services are created for Erlang monitoring.
Direct ingest of cloud logs from Amazon Data Firehose
Preview
Infrastructure Observability | Log Monitoring
Amazon Data Firehose integration allows ingest of cloud logs directly, without additional infrastructure needed, and at higher throughput.
Improved event query handling for multi-data center environments
Events
Enabled some improvements to event queries for multi-data center environments. These improve stability with regard to duplicate event documents that can happen between different data centers (for example, an event being displayed as open even though it should be closed already).
Dynatrace API
To learn about changes to the Dynatrace API in this release, see:
Operating systems support
Support added
Added support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Added support for Debian 12
FutureDynatrace Managed operating systems support changes
The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 November 2024
PastDynatrace Managed operating systems support changes
The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 January 2024
- Linux: Red Hat Enterprise Linux8.4
-
Linux: Oracle Linux8.4
- x86-64
- Last compatible version: 1.280
- Linux: Rocky Linux9.1
- Linux: SUSE Enterprise Linux12.4
Resolved issues
General Availability (Build 1.288.53)
The 1.288 GA release contains 9 resolved issues.
Application Security
- Muted entities are now ignored in the threat exposure templates except when explicitly listed. (SIA-2560)
Cluster
- Fixed an issue that could cause ASP.NET Core distributed traces to not be captured. (PS-21999)
- Fixed the filter evaluation preview in maintenance window settings ("Settings" > "Maintenance windows" > "Monitoring, alerting and availability"). (DI-7968)
- Analysis links on the service overview page now propagate the timeframe to the respective analysis pages. (TI-11474)
- When creating a personal access token (web UI and API), allowed token scopes are no longer pre-filtered based on user permissions. (User permissions are checked when a personal access token is used to authorize a REST request.) Resolves scopes not appearing in the web UI when creating a personal access token. (PS-13425)
- Network zone suggestions are now displayed for users with sufficient permission to enter the OneAgent deployment pages. (DMX-6953)
- Corrected the stated minimum OneAgent version for URL-based sampling. It's enabled by default for OneAgent version 1.281+; for versions 1.279 and 1.280, it must be enabled by the user. (TI-11439)
JavaScript
- Resolved issue causing styles from a Shadow DOM to not be recorded for Session Replay. (SR-4639)
Synthetic Monitoring
- Fixed ActiveGate container timing out while waiting for `synthetic-vuc` to finish its work during pod shutdown. (SYNTH-10344)
