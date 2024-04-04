Rollout start: Apr 2, 2024

Breaking changes

Unified service support for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Cloud Service

Application Observability | Services

A unified service is created for each detected Adobe Experience Manager author and publisher, including their endpoints.

Existing services are automatically migrated to the unified service type and therefore no longer work. Verify related API metric queries, dashboards, and service and request names.

For more information about AEM Cloud Service monitoring, see the demo .

New features and enhancements

Enable NTLMv2 authentication for internet connections from Dynatrace Managed cluster

Platform Delivery | Cluster Management Console

Customers who must authenticate against Windows-based proxies or firewalls for outgoing connections from their network will benefit from updated support of the NTLM protocol. NTLMv2 support extends available security protocols in communication to exchange data between the Dynatrace Managed cluster and Mission Control. To learn more, see Can I use a proxy for internet access?.

Updated NGINX with OpenSSL 3.0.9

Platform Delivery | Cluster installer

The OpenSSL library used by the NGINX service was updated to version 3.0.9 for increased resilience and security.

Kubernetes cluster monitoring mode

Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes

The new Monitoring mode field has been added to the Properties section of Kubernetes clusters. The possible values include: , , and .

Outdated ActiveGate message for containerized ActiveGates

Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes

The criteria for the outdated ActiveGate message on Kubernetes entity pages have been updated. Instead of evaluating containerized ActiveGates using the ActiveGate group, all ActiveGates associated with the specified Kubernetes cluster are now considered in the outdated version check. If the message is displayed, it now includes a refined filter specifically targeting the containerized ActiveGate in the Deployment status.

Link to ActiveGate on the Kubernetes cluster properties tab

Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes

The Properties and tags section of the Kubernetes cluster page now displays the ActiveGate ID, which links to the ActiveGate deployment status page with the filter set for the related ActiveGate.

Improved detection of Kubernetes node provider types

Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes

Additional provider types are now detected and displayed on the Kubernetes node properties page.

Deprecated Kubernetes and Cloud Foundry APIs

Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes

The Cloud Foundry credentials configuration API and the Kubernetes credentials configuration API are deprecated in favor of Settings API. To assist with migrating your integrations to the Settings API, see migration guides: Migrate from Cloud Foundry credentials API to Settings API and Migrate from Kubernetes credentials API to Settings API.

Unified service support for Erlang

Application Observability | Services

Unified services are created for Erlang monitoring.

Direct ingest of cloud logs from Amazon Data Firehose

Preview

Infrastructure Observability | Log Monitoring

Amazon Data Firehose integration allows ingest of cloud logs directly, without additional infrastructure needed, and at higher throughput.

Improved event query handling for multi-data center environments

Events

Enabled some improvements to event queries for multi-data center environments. These improve stability with regard to duplicate event documents that can happen between different data centers (for example, an event being displayed as open even though it should be closed already).

Dynatrace API

To learn about changes to the Dynatrace API in this release, see:

Operating systems support

Support added

Added support for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Added support for Debian 12

FutureDynatrace Managed operating systems support changes The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 November 2024 PastDynatrace Managed operating systems support changes The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 January 2024 Linux: Red Hat Enterprise Linux8.4

Linux: Oracle Linux8.4 x86-64 Last compatible version: 1.280

Linux: Rocky Linux9.1

Linux: SUSE Enterprise Linux12.4

Resolved issues