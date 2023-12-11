Official DYNATRACE, INC. press release

Status reflects the company’s leadership as the observability and security markets converge

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced that ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has named it a Leader in the Cloud-Native Observability and Cloud-Native Security quadrants in its 2023 ISG Provider Lens™, Multi-Public Cloud Solutions report. ISG assessed 23 observability providers and 25 security providers based on two primary criteria: Competitive Strength and Portfolio Attractiveness. As a result of this evaluation, the firm named Dynatrace a Leader in both quadrants, with the highest position in cloud-native observability. Dynatrace also emerged as the only observability and security provider to achieve Leader status in cloud-native security. This recognition reflects the Dynatrace® platform’s market-leading innovation and strength in enabling customers to keep up with the accelerating convergence of observability and security. A complimentary copy of the research is available here.

“Dynatrace is a clear Leader in cloud-native observability and security, providing a comprehensive and unified platform that addresses the challenges of optimizing and securing modern cloud environments and end-user experiences,” said Shashank Rajmane, Principal Analyst and Manager at ISG research and lead author of the report. “The Dynatrace platform leverages cutting-edge AI to deliver rich and actionable insights into digital services’ health, performance, and security and powers extensive automation of manual development, security, and operations tasks. The platform also leverages AI to detect, block, and analyze vulnerabilities in runtime environments. By seamlessly integrating AI-powered observability and security into one unified platform, Dynatrace enables organizations to optimize cloud operations and defend against emerging threats so they can spend more time driving innovation.”

“We are honored by this recognition from ISG, which highlights Dynatrace’s leadership in the converging spaces of observability and security,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “This convergence reflects the explosion of data from cloud-native architectures and the opportunity to use it to fuel insights and automation that allow development, security, IT, and business teams to deliver faster, more secure innovation. The Dynatrace platform enables this by combining the deepest and broadest cloud-native observability, continuous runtime application security, and the industry’s most advanced AI to deliver precise answers and intelligent automation from data. As a result, our customers are empowered to optimize their modern cloud environments as they focus on delivering flawless and secure digital experiences with unparalleled speed and confidence.”

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

