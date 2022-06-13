Log in
DYNATRACE, INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:18 2022-06-13 pm EDT
39.25 USD   -5.10%
39.25 USD   -5.10%
12:43pDynatrace Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability
BU
12:31pDynatrace Receives the Highest Scores Across 4 of 6 Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability Report
BU
06/08TRANSCRIPT : Dynatrace, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference, Jun-08-2022 09:30 AM
CI
Dynatrace Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability

06/13/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
Of the 19 vendors evaluated, Dynatrace placed furthest for Completeness of Vision, which reflects vendors’ current and future market direction and innovation

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that Gartner has named it a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability. Gartner positioned Dynatrace with the furthest overall position for Completeness of Vision, reflecting criteria such as vendors’ innovation, market understanding, and ability to meet customer needs. This Magic Quadrant complements the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability Report, in which Dynatrace received the highest scores across 4 of 6 use cases. Complimentary copies of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability and the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability are available on the Dynatrace website.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Gartner,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management and Dynatrace. “Gartner has published this Magic Quadrant twelve times, and Dynatrace is the only vendor to be named a Leader every time. I believe this is a testament to our durable innovation and ability to anticipate the market and continually deliver customer value in a sea of change. As the market has moved to modern hybrid and multicloud environments, the data and complexity generated by these clouds have grown exponentially. Our focus on delivering precise answers and intelligent automation from data has enabled our customers to do their clouds right, minimizing cloud complexity, accelerating their adoption of cloud-native technologies, and speeding digital transformation.”

Observability from the Dynatrace® platform extends beyond metrics, logs, and traces to user experience data, runtime security data, and data from the latest open-source standards, such as OpenTelemetry. Davis, the AIOps engine at the platform’s core, processes this data in real time, monitors the full stack for system degradation, performance anomalies, and security vulnerabilities, and delivers precise answers prioritized by business impact. In addition, the platform automates error-prone, manual tasks, including continuous discovery, proactive anomaly detection, and optimization across the software lifecycle, to dramatically reduce routine manual tasks and enable DevSecOps teams to ensure flawless and secure digital interactions.

In its 2021 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer: Application Performance Monitoring report, Dynatrace was named a Customers’ Choice. Here is what a few of these customers said about Dynatrace:

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Padraig Byrne, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, 7 June 2022

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, Padraig Byrne, 8 June 2022

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring, 9 September 2021.

PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DYNATRACE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 150 M - -
Net income 2023 63,1 M - -
Net cash 2023 777 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 167x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 864 M 11 864 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,64x
EV / Sales 2024 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 67,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 41,36 $
Average target price 49,41 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rick M. McConnell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jill A. Ward Chairman
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.-31.47%11 864
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-29.78%177 558
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-63.98%15 451
ANAPLAN, INC.38.08%9 530
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-29.42%7 498
QUALYS, INC.-8.95%4 852