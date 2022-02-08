Dynatrace : OneAgent release notes version 1.233

Rollout starts February 7, 2022
With this release, the oldest supported OneAgent versions are:
z/OS
Added tracing support for IMS Fast Path transactions. For details, see Install OneAgent on IMS.
Java
Go
Dynatrace OneAgent technology support changes
Dynatrace OneAgent1.233 is the last version to support the following technologies
Node.js15 for Node.js
The vendor has de-supported this technology and version with 2021-06-01
FutureDynatrace OneAgent operating systems support changes
The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 March 2022
The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 April 2022
The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 July 2022
The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 August 2022
The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 October 2022
PastDynatrace OneAgent technology support changes
Dynatrace OneAgent1.215 was the last version to support the following technologies
-
OpenTelemetry0.18.0 for Go
Dynatrace OneAgent1.217 was the last version to support the following technologies
-
OpenTelemetry0.19.0 for Go
Dynatrace OneAgent1.221 was the last version to support the following technologies
-
OpenTelemetry0.20.0 for Go
-
OpenTelemetry0.18.x, 1.0.0-rc.0, 1.0.0-rc.3 for Node.js
Dynatrace OneAgent1.227 was the last version to support the following technologies
-
OpenTelemetry1.0.0-RC1 for Go
-
OpenTelemetry1.0.0-RC2 for Go
PastDynatrace OneAgent operating systems support changes
The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 June 2021
The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 July 2021
The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 September 2021
-
Linux: Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS4.4
-
x86-64
-
Last compatible version: 1.223
-
Linux: openSUSE15.1
The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 October 2021
-
Linux: Google Container-Optimized OS77 LTS
The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 December 2021
The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 February 2022
Resolved issues
General Availability (Build 1.233.151)
The 1.233 GA release contains 21 resolved issues.
All modules
-
SQL normalization now detects `alter role`, `create role`, and `set role`, and it normalizes these statements so no passwords are visible. For example, the statement `set role AT_ADMIN identified by "password"` is now replaced by `set role [L]`. (ONE-68103)
-
Performance regression in exec() calls introduced in OneAgent version 1.219 has been corrected. (ONE-67661)
-
Environment variables `DT_RELEASE_VERSION`, `DT_RELEASE_BUILD_VERSION`, `DT_RELEASE_PRODUCT`, and `DT_RELEASE_STAGE` were incorrectly translated to tags as `DT_APPLICATION_RELEASE_VERSION`, `DT_APPLICATION_BUILD_VERSION`, `DT_APPLICATION_NAME`, and `DT_APPLICATION_ENVIRONMENT`. Those environment variables now appear in the tags with their original names. (ONE-67459)
-
Automatic core dump is now created correctly for OneAgent components when a hanging component is detected. (ONE-69345)
OS module
-
RabbitMQ child processes are now grouped correctly. (APM-338519)
-
Fixed the OneAgent System Monitoring module's Windows executable file properties and changed the process name from `OS Agent` to `Dynatrace System Monitoring Agent`. (ONE-68619)
-
Grouping for `docker -d` process corrected. (ONE-67340)
-
Improved detection of Docker containers on OneAgent OS module startup. (APM-326338)
-
Removed a false warning about parsing program arguments. (APM-341868)
-
Command-line arguments used for grouping configured via advanced detection rules are now passed correctly. (APM-341112)
-
OSI ID created in IP address mode is no longer regenerated when no IP address is detected on the host on OneAgent start. (APM-335270)
-
OneAgent OS module is able to detect custom location of Docker containers. (ONE-67330)
Java
-
Improved Log4j pattern adaptation for Java log enrichment sensor to handle more complex message patterns properly. (ONE-68994)
-
Fixed a NullPointerException caused by Java OpenTelemetry sensor. (ONE-70579)
-
Resolved possible interference of software component reporting with the URLStreamHandler used by Java applications. (ONE-68468)
NGINX
-
Fixed crashes in "itom" NGINX ingress controller derivatives. (ONE-67491)
Infrastructure Monitoring
-
Fixed parsing of extension YAML file for snmptraps datasource. (APM-344418)
Logging module
-
Resolved issue causing the OneAgent Log Monitoring module to crash on startup on Windows systems. (APM-349398)
Mainframe
-
Path correlation is no longer broken when CICS paths contain a mixture of EXEC CICS START and SOAP requests. (ONE-68588)
opentracingnative
-
Restored the ability to monitor dynamically added routes in certain cases such as typical Istio configurations. However, this remains unsupported (there is no guarantee this will continue to work). (ONE-67298)
PHP
-
Disabled loading of the OneAgent PHP library in the case of an unsupported PHP version. (ONE-70339)
OneAgent for mobile resolved issues
General Availability (Build 1.233)
The 1.233 GA release contains 5 resolved issues.
Mobile
-
OneAgent for iOS: fixed web requests attached to wrong session during session split. (ONE-67379)
-
Symbolication Client: disabled profiling. (ONE-68392)
-
OneAgent for iOS: Improved agent data saving when host app crashes. (ONE-67250)
-
OneAgent for Android: Fixed issue that caused a crash when OneAgent deactivated itself. (ONE-68656)
Mobile Session Replay
-
iOS Session Replay: fixed application non responsive after displaying a system view controller (e.g. password picker). (ONE-69239)
OneAgent for JavaScript resolved issues
General Availability (Build 1.233)
The 1.233 GA release contains 4 resolved issues.
JavaScript
-
Added the possibility to prevent CORS requests from having headers added. (ONE-70308)
-
Fixed a bug that causes increased CPU load on browsers if overload prevention is enabled and a session times out. (ONE-68000)
-
Fixed a bug related to sessions causing high CPU load on browsers. (ONE-68102)
-
Fixed an issue where payload in agent events would be unnecessarily trimmed, causing incomplete data. (ONE-68757)