Dynatrace : OneAgent release notes version 1.233

Rollout starts February 7, 2022

With this release, the oldest supported OneAgent versions are:

z/OS

Added tracing support for IMS Fast Path transactions. For details, see Install OneAgent on IMS.

Java

Go

Dynatrace OneAgent1.233 is the last version to support the following technologies

Node.js15 for Node.js The vendor has de-supported this technology and version with 2021-06-01



The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 March 2022

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 April 2022

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 July 2022

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 August 2022

The following operating systems will no longer be supported starting 01 October 2022

Dynatrace OneAgent1.215 was the last version to support the following technologies

OpenTelemetry0.18.0 for Go

Dynatrace OneAgent1.217 was the last version to support the following technologies

OpenTelemetry0.19.0 for Go

Dynatrace OneAgent1.221 was the last version to support the following technologies

OpenTelemetry0.20.0 for Go

OpenTelemetry0.18.x, 1.0.0-rc.0, 1.0.0-rc.3 for Node.js

Dynatrace OneAgent1.227 was the last version to support the following technologies

OpenTelemetry1.0.0-RC1 for Go

OpenTelemetry1.0.0-RC2 for Go

The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 June 2021

The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 July 2021

The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 September 2021

Linux: Red Hat Enterprise Linux CoreOS4.4 x86-64 Last compatible version: 1.223

Linux: openSUSE15.1

The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 October 2021

Linux: Google Container-Optimized OS77 LTS

The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 December 2021

The following operating systems are no longer supported since 01 February 2022

Resolved issues

General Availability (Build 1.233.151)

The 1.233 GA release contains 21 resolved issues.

All modules

SQL normalization now detects `alter role`, `create role`, and `set role`, and it normalizes these statements so no passwords are visible. For example, the statement `set role AT_ADMIN identified by "password"` is now replaced by `set role [L]`. (ONE-68103)

Performance regression in exec() calls introduced in OneAgent version 1.219 has been corrected. (ONE-67661)

Environment variables `DT_RELEASE_VERSION`, `DT_RELEASE_BUILD_VERSION`, `DT_RELEASE_PRODUCT`, and `DT_RELEASE_STAGE` were incorrectly translated to tags as `DT_APPLICATION_RELEASE_VERSION`, `DT_APPLICATION_BUILD_VERSION`, `DT_APPLICATION_NAME`, and `DT_APPLICATION_ENVIRONMENT`. Those environment variables now appear in the tags with their original names. (ONE-67459)

Automatic core dump is now created correctly for OneAgent components when a hanging component is detected. (ONE-69345)

OS module

RabbitMQ child processes are now grouped correctly. (APM-338519)

Fixed the OneAgent System Monitoring module's Windows executable file properties and changed the process name from `OS Agent` to `Dynatrace System Monitoring Agent`. (ONE-68619)

Grouping for `docker -d` process corrected. (ONE-67340)

Improved detection of Docker containers on OneAgent OS module startup. (APM-326338)

Removed a false warning about parsing program arguments. (APM-341868)

Command-line arguments used for grouping configured via advanced detection rules are now passed correctly. (APM-341112)

OSI ID created in IP address mode is no longer regenerated when no IP address is detected on the host on OneAgent start. (APM-335270)

OneAgent OS module is able to detect custom location of Docker containers. (ONE-67330)

Java

Improved Log4j pattern adaptation for Java log enrichment sensor to handle more complex message patterns properly. (ONE-68994)

Fixed a NullPointerException caused by Java OpenTelemetry sensor. (ONE-70579)

Resolved possible interference of software component reporting with the URLStreamHandler used by Java applications. (ONE-68468)

NGINX

Fixed crashes in "itom" NGINX ingress controller derivatives. (ONE-67491)

Infrastructure Monitoring

Fixed parsing of extension YAML file for snmptraps datasource. (APM-344418)

Logging module

Resolved issue causing the OneAgent Log Monitoring module to crash on startup on Windows systems. (APM-349398)

Mainframe

Path correlation is no longer broken when CICS paths contain a mixture of EXEC CICS START and SOAP requests. (ONE-68588)

opentracingnative

Restored the ability to monitor dynamically added routes in certain cases such as typical Istio configurations. However, this remains unsupported (there is no guarantee this will continue to work). (ONE-67298)

PHP

Disabled loading of the OneAgent PHP library in the case of an unsupported PHP version. (ONE-70339)

OneAgent for mobile resolved issues

General Availability (Build 1.233)

The 1.233 GA release contains 5 resolved issues.

Mobile

OneAgent for iOS: fixed web requests attached to wrong session during session split. (ONE-67379)

Symbolication Client: disabled profiling. (ONE-68392)

OneAgent for iOS: Improved agent data saving when host app crashes. (ONE-67250)

OneAgent for Android: Fixed issue that caused a crash when OneAgent deactivated itself. (ONE-68656)

Mobile Session Replay

iOS Session Replay: fixed application non responsive after displaying a system view controller (e.g. password picker). (ONE-69239)

OneAgent for JavaScript resolved issues

General Availability (Build 1.233)

The 1.233 GA release contains 4 resolved issues.

