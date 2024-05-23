Rollout start: May 21, 2024
With this release, the following are the oldest supported OneAgent versions.
|Support level
|Oldest version supported
|Standard Support
|1.273
|Enterprise Success and Support
|1.267
For details, see How long are versions supported following rollout?.
Breaking changes
Process PID dimension should be named
Infrastructure Observability | Hosts
The dimension has been renamed to .
Technology support
Definition of the technology support version schema with examples:
Major version 5 is supported
Major version 5 is supported, including all of its minor versions like 5.1 and 5.2
Other major versions are not supported like 6 and 7
Minor version 5.1 is supported
Minor version 5.1 is supported, including all of its patch versions like 5.1.1 and 5.1.2
Other minor versions are not supported like 5.2 and 5.3
Patch version 5.1.1 is supported
Patch version 5.1.1 is supported
Other patch versions are not supported like 5.1.2 and 5.1.3
Version range 5.1 - 5.3 is supported
Minor versions 5.1, 5.2, and 5.3 are supported, including all of their patch versions like 5.1.1, 5.2.1, and 5.3.1
Other minor versions are not supported like 5.0 and 5.4
The minimum required version is 5+
All major, minor, and patch versions starting from version 5 are supported, like 5, 5.1, 5.1.1, and 6
New technology support
For more information, see New technology support.
Azure Messaging Service Bus 7+ (.NET module)
Bunyan 1+ log enrichment (Node.js module)
End of support
For more information, see End of support announcements.
Announcements
We're dropping support for IE 11
Starting with RUM JavaScript version 1.293, we will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11. For more information, see RUM JavaScript for Internet Explorer 11 and the related announcement in the Dynatrace Community .
New features and enhancements
Host-level resource attributes and
Infrastructure Observability | Hosts
You can now set and as host-level resource attributes via host tags and host properties.
For the changes to be reflected on the host page and in monitored entities, and to enrich associated metrics, no OneAgent restart is required.
Remember: host tags permit duplicate keys, whereas host properties do not.
Resolved issues
General Availability (Build 1.291.107)
The 1.291 GA release contains 10 resolved issues.
General
- Improved detection of code location for .NET code-level vulnerabilities. Existing .NET code-level vulnerabilities may change their security vulnerability ID. (OA-29426)
- Resolved issue in which empty but existing cgroup file `cpuset.cpus` was considered as one CPU assigned, which possibly led to faulty representation of the `Containers: CPU usage % of limit` metric. (OA-30138)
- Resolved an issue in which the Node.js code module remained `inactive` if the initial setup request failed. (OA-29438)
OS module
- Fixed cases where IO metrics for NFS shares were missing on Linux when a "" path was shared. (HOST-5614)
- Improved Tibco detection to also include processes started from symlink on Linux. (HOST-5851)
- Replaced the `rx_pid` dimension with the `process.pid` dimension in the `dt.process.handles.file_descriptors_percent_used` metric. (HOST-5689)
- Fixed an issue that caused invalid disk IO metrics to be sent for network shares with multiple mount points. (HOST-5760)
Java
- Improved the Tibco 5 introspection code to resolve an issue causing a 10-minute timeout with some traces because they were not finished correctly by the sensor. This fix addresses and fixes a problem the sensor had with Tibco workflows ending with an error. (OA-29646)
.NET
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect operation of the OneAgent .NET RAP/CLV code module, which resulted in exceptions. (OA-30602)
Logging module
- Resolved a memory leak that occurred when the Log Monitoring code module monitored its own logs. (LOG-7184)
OneAgent for Android
General Availability (Build 8.291.1)
The 8.291 GA release doesn't contain any user-facing resolved issues.
OneAgent for iOS
GPS capturing off by default
Digital Experience | RUM Mobile
GPS capturing is now off by default.
Remove .skip file during the restore step
Digital Experience | RUM Mobile
The .skip file now gets removed during the restore step of SwiftUI instrumentation.
OneAgent for iOS resolved issues
General Availability (Build version_8.291.1)
The version_8.291 GA release doesn't contain any user-facing resolved issues.
OneAgent for JavaScript
Removed "unload" event listeners
Digital Experience | RUM Web
Unload event listeners have been removed to prevent blocking of browser BF-Cache restoration.
General Availability (Build 1.291.1)
The 1.291 GA release doesn't contain any user-facing resolved issues.
