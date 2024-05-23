Rollout start: May 21, 2024

With this release, the following are the oldest supported OneAgent versions.

Support level Oldest version supported Standard Support 1.273 Enterprise Success and Support 1.267

For details, see How long are versions supported following rollout?.

Breaking changes

Process PID dimension should be named

Infrastructure Observability | Hosts

The dimension has been renamed to .

Technology support

Definition of the technology support version schema with examples: Major version 5 is supported Major version 5 is supported, including all of its minor versions like 5.1 and 5.2 Other major versions are not supported like 6 and 7

Minor version 5.1 is supported Minor version 5.1 is supported, including all of its patch versions like 5.1.1 and 5.1.2 Other minor versions are not supported like 5.2 and 5.3

Patch version 5.1.1 is supported Patch version 5.1.1 is supported Other patch versions are not supported like 5.1.2 and 5.1.3

Version range 5.1 - 5.3 is supported Minor versions 5.1, 5.2, and 5.3 are supported, including all of their patch versions like 5.1.1, 5.2.1, and 5.3.1 Other minor versions are not supported like 5.0 and 5.4

The minimum required version is 5+ All major, minor, and patch versions starting from version 5 are supported, like 5, 5.1, 5.1.1, and 6



New technology support

For more information, see New technology support.

Azure Messaging Service Bus 7+ (.NET module)

Bunyan 1+ log enrichment (Node.js module)

End of support

For more information, see End of support announcements.

Announcements

We're dropping support for IE 11

Starting with RUM JavaScript version 1.293, we will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11. For more information, see RUM JavaScript for Internet Explorer 11 and the related announcement in the Dynatrace Community .

New features and enhancements

Host-level resource attributes and

Infrastructure Observability | Hosts

You can now set and as host-level resource attributes via host tags and host properties.

For the changes to be reflected on the host page and in monitored entities, and to enrich associated metrics, no OneAgent restart is required.

Remember: host tags permit duplicate keys, whereas host properties do not.

Resolved issues

General Availability (Build 1.291.107) The 1.291 GA release contains 10 resolved issues. General Improved detection of code location for .NET code-level vulnerabilities. Existing .NET code-level vulnerabilities may change their security vulnerability ID. (OA-29426)

Resolved issue in which empty but existing cgroup file `cpuset.cpus` was considered as one CPU assigned, which possibly led to faulty representation of the `Containers: CPU usage % of limit` metric. (OA-30138)

Resolved an issue in which the Node.js code module remained `inactive` if the initial setup request failed. (OA-29438) OS module Fixed cases where IO metrics for NFS shares were missing on Linux when a "" path was shared. (HOST-5614)

Improved Tibco detection to also include processes started from symlink on Linux. (HOST-5851)

Replaced the `rx_pid` dimension with the `process.pid` dimension in the `dt.process.handles.file_descriptors_percent_used` metric. (HOST-5689)

Fixed an issue that caused invalid disk IO metrics to be sent for network shares with multiple mount points. (HOST-5760) Java Improved the Tibco 5 introspection code to resolve an issue causing a 10-minute timeout with some traces because they were not finished correctly by the sensor. This fix addresses and fixes a problem the sensor had with Tibco workflows ending with an error. (OA-29646) .NET Fixed an issue that caused incorrect operation of the OneAgent .NET RAP/CLV code module, which resulted in exceptions. (OA-30602) Logging module Resolved a memory leak that occurred when the Log Monitoring code module monitored its own logs. (LOG-7184)

OneAgent for Android

General Availability (Build 8.291.1) The 8.291 GA release doesn't contain any user-facing resolved issues.

OneAgent for iOS

GPS capturing off by default

Digital Experience | RUM Mobile

GPS capturing is now off by default.

Remove .skip file during the restore step

Digital Experience | RUM Mobile

The .skip file now gets removed during the restore step of SwiftUI instrumentation.

OneAgent for iOS resolved issues

General Availability (Build version_8.291.1) The version_8.291 GA release doesn't contain any user-facing resolved issues.

OneAgent for JavaScript

Removed "unload" event listeners

Digital Experience | RUM Web

Unload event listeners have been removed to prevent blocking of browser BF-Cache restoration.