Rollout start: Jul 16, 2024
With this release, the following are the oldest supported OneAgent versions.
For details, see How long are versions supported following rollout?.
Technology support
Definition of the technology support version schema with examples:
Major version 5 is supported
- Major version 5 is supported, including all of its minor versions like 5.1 and 5.2
- Other major versions are not supported like 6 and 7
Minor version 5.1 is supported
- Minor version 5.1 is supported, including all of its patch versions like 5.1.1 and 5.1.2
- Other minor versions are not supported like 5.2 and 5.3
Patch version 5.1.1 is supported
- Patch version 5.1.1 is supported
- Other patch versions are not supported like 5.1.2 and 5.1.3
Version range 5.1 - 5.3 is supported
- Minor versions 5.1, 5.2, and 5.3 are supported, including all of their patch versions like 5.1.1, 5.2.1, and 5.3.1
- Other minor versions are not supported like 5.0 and 5.4
The minimum required version is 5+
- All major, minor, and patch versions starting from version 5 are supported, like 5, 5.1, 5.1.1, and 6
New technology support
End of support
Deprecation
OneAgent installation using Puppet has been deprecated with OneAgent version 1.293. This option will still be available for a six-month grace period.
New features and enhancements
OneAgent log ingest API rich types support
Infrastructure Observability | Log Monitoring
When ingesting logs into new OpenPipeline custom processing pipelines, the Log Monitoring API - POST ingest logs supports all JSON data types. For other pipelines, all ingested log values continue to be converted to type.
Resource attribute dimension limitations
Infrastructure Observability | Hosts
A dimension now has to satisfy the following conditions:
- Key: up to 100 characters
- Value: up to 255 characters
Otherwise, the dimension is dropped.
Resource attribute normalization
Infrastructure Observability | Hosts
Resource attribute (like tags or properties) keys and values are now normalized (for example, unallowed characters are replaced with an underscore character and special characters are escaped with a backslash character) to avoid dropping metrics.
GPFS support on Linux
Infrastructure Observability | Hosts
We have implemented GPFS support on the Linux operating system.
To use it, you need to add to . For details, see OneAgent configuration via command-line interface.
PHP CLI forking with Swoole framework support
Application Observability | Distributed Traces
You can now observe distributed traces when the application forks with the Swoole framework in the PHP CLI. Observation requires the use of OneAgent custom services settings (Settings >Service detection >Custom service detection).
OS Services monitoring support for older systemd
Infrastructure Observability | Hosts
OS Services Monitoring now supports systemd earlier than 219.
Resolved issues
General Availability (Build 1.295.55)
The 1.295 GA release contains 14 resolved issues.
Java
- Improved how the OneAgent Java code module identifies and loads the OneAgent Java SDK, if class loading in the app is not yet done as expected by OneAgent. For example, newer versions of Apache JMeter introduced a different class loading strategy to find implementations for Apache JMeter's ServiceLoader, which broke compatibility with the OneAgent code module. (OA-31774)
.NET
- In the OneAgent .NET code module, improved visibility for fire-and-forget calls on async methods. (OA-32068)
- Fixed an issue that prevented the creation of business events with long extractor expressions and IDs. (OA-32229)
- Fixed an issue that incorrectly reported non-terminating unhandled .NET exceptions as crashes. (OA-31810)
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect operation of the OneAgent code module .NET RAP/CLV feature. (OA-31205)
Go
- Fixed possible OneAgent Go code module initialization problem in case of insufficient permissions for reading /proc/self/auxv file. (OA-31495)
NGINX
- Fixed NGINX code module injection in NGINX binaries that are shipped with bitnami's nginx-ingress-controller containers with a version tag greater 1.4. (OA-30985)
AI causation engine
- Resolved a discrepancy between the number of business event query traces and distributed traces. (OA-31798)
General
- For complex SQL statements, the table names after the SELECT and FROM keywords are no longer masked out. (OA-31762)
Logging module
- Fixed an issue where a date search limit rule was applied to all logs, disregarding the matching condition. (LOG-7638)
- Fixed an issue in which the log agent might send duplicate entries if the logging application opened a new file before the previous one was closed. This happened, for example, in the log4j library. (LOG-7515)
OS module
- Fixed an issue that caused inadequate messages to be displayed on processes with missing deep monitoring. (HOST-5989)
- Resolved an issue in which, in some cases, a service status was taken from another service. (HOST-6112)
PHP
- For the OneAgent PHP code module, added a default URI value in case it is not provided by the web server, and added log messages to assist in debugging. (OA-31068)
OneAgent for Android
General Availability (Build 8.295.1)
The 8.295 GA release doesn't contain any user-facing resolved issues.
OneAgent for iOS
General Availability (Build 8.295.1)
The 8.295 GA release doesn't contain any user-facing resolved issues.
OneAgent for JavaScript
General Availability (Build 1.295.3)
The 1.295 GA release contains 4 resolved issues.
JavaScript
- Fixed an issue in which, in rare situations with the flag `#origin-agent-cluster-default` disabled on Chromium, the JavaScript agent caused an infinite loop that rendered the page unresponsive. (RUM-20163)
- Fixed an issue that caused cost control to be ignored in the RUM JavaScript in hybrid scenarios in which the mobile agent was unable to contact the beacon endpoint. (RUM-20161)
- Fixed an issue when iterating sparse arrays that broke pages using certain modules with webpack. (RUM-20066)
- Implemented a workaround in the Basic XHR module for an issue that prevented interoperability with Sentry, in case Sentry is injected before the RUM JavaScript, causing missing request data and XHR actions. (RUM-19688)
