Rollout start: Jul 16, 2024

With this release, the following are the oldest supported OneAgent versions.

Technology support

Definition of the technology support version schema with examples: Major version 5 is supported Major version 5 is supported, including all of its minor versions like 5.1 and 5.2 Other major versions are not supported like 6 and 7

Minor version 5.1 is supported Minor version 5.1 is supported, including all of its patch versions like 5.1.1 and 5.1.2 Other minor versions are not supported like 5.2 and 5.3

Patch version 5.1.1 is supported Patch version 5.1.1 is supported Other patch versions are not supported like 5.1.2 and 5.1.3

Version range 5.1 - 5.3 is supported Minor versions 5.1, 5.2, and 5.3 are supported, including all of their patch versions like 5.1.1, 5.2.1, and 5.3.1 Other minor versions are not supported like 5.0 and 5.4

The minimum required version is 5+ All major, minor, and patch versions starting from version 5 are supported, like 5, 5.1, 5.1.1, and 6



New technology support

End of support

Deprecation

OneAgent installation using Puppet has been deprecated with OneAgent version 1.293. This option will still be available for a six-month grace period.

New features and enhancements

OneAgent log ingest API rich types support

Infrastructure Observability | Log Monitoring

When ingesting logs into new OpenPipeline custom processing pipelines, the Log Monitoring API - POST ingest logs supports all JSON data types. For other pipelines, all ingested log values continue to be converted to type.

Resource attribute dimension limitations

Infrastructure Observability | Hosts

A dimension now has to satisfy the following conditions:

Key: up to 100 characters

Value: up to 255 characters

Otherwise, the dimension is dropped.

Resource attribute normalization

Infrastructure Observability | Hosts

Resource attribute (like tags or properties) keys and values are now normalized (for example, unallowed characters are replaced with an underscore character and special characters are escaped with a backslash character) to avoid dropping metrics.

GPFS support on Linux

Infrastructure Observability | Hosts

We have implemented GPFS support on the Linux operating system.

To use it, you need to add to . For details, see OneAgent configuration via command-line interface.

PHP CLI forking with Swoole framework support

Application Observability | Distributed Traces

You can now observe distributed traces when the application forks with the Swoole framework in the PHP CLI. Observation requires the use of OneAgent custom services settings (Settings >Service detection >Custom service detection).

OS Services monitoring support for older systemd

Infrastructure Observability | Hosts

OS Services Monitoring now supports systemd earlier than 219.

Resolved issues

General Availability (Build 1.295.55) The 1.295 GA release contains 14 resolved issues. Java Improved how the OneAgent Java code module identifies and loads the OneAgent Java SDK, if class loading in the app is not yet done as expected by OneAgent. For example, newer versions of Apache JMeter introduced a different class loading strategy to find implementations for Apache JMeter's ServiceLoader, which broke compatibility with the OneAgent code module. (OA-31774) .NET In the OneAgent .NET code module, improved visibility for fire-and-forget calls on async methods. (OA-32068)

Fixed an issue that prevented the creation of business events with long extractor expressions and IDs. (OA-32229)

Fixed an issue that incorrectly reported non-terminating unhandled .NET exceptions as crashes. (OA-31810)

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect operation of the OneAgent code module .NET RAP/CLV feature. (OA-31205) Go Fixed possible OneAgent Go code module initialization problem in case of insufficient permissions for reading /proc/self/auxv file. (OA-31495) NGINX Fixed NGINX code module injection in NGINX binaries that are shipped with bitnami's nginx-ingress-controller containers with a version tag greater 1.4. (OA-30985) AI causation engine Resolved a discrepancy between the number of business event query traces and distributed traces. (OA-31798) General For complex SQL statements, the table names after the SELECT and FROM keywords are no longer masked out. (OA-31762) Logging module Fixed an issue where a date search limit rule was applied to all logs, disregarding the matching condition. (LOG-7638)

Fixed an issue in which the log agent might send duplicate entries if the logging application opened a new file before the previous one was closed. This happened, for example, in the log4j library. (LOG-7515) OS module Fixed an issue that caused inadequate messages to be displayed on processes with missing deep monitoring. (HOST-5989)

Resolved an issue in which, in some cases, a service status was taken from another service. (HOST-6112) PHP For the OneAgent PHP code module, added a default URI value in case it is not provided by the web server, and added log messages to assist in debugging. (OA-31068)

OneAgent for Android

General Availability (Build 8.295.1) The 8.295 GA release doesn't contain any user-facing resolved issues.

OneAgent for iOS

General Availability (Build 8.295.1) The 8.295 GA release doesn't contain any user-facing resolved issues.

OneAgent for JavaScript