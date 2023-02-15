Dynatrace Platform to Power Boundless Observability and Security Analytics

Expands Grail data lakehouse to additional data types with graph-based multicloud topology and dependencies, and unveils new user experience to simplify custom analytics for nearly infinite BizDevSecOps use cases

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that it is extending its platform’s Grail™ data lakehouse beyond logs and business events to deliver new support for metrics, distributed traces, and multicloud topology and dependencies. This expands Grail’s ability to store, process, and analyze the enormous volume and variety of data from modern cloud ecosystems while retaining its context and without having to structure or rehydrate it.

Dynatrace also unveiled a new user experience for its Software Intelligence Platform, featuring powerful dashboarding capabilities and a visual interface to help drive tighter collaboration between development and business teams. This UX powers Dynatrace Notebooks, a new interactive document capability that allows IT, development, security, and business teams to collaborate using code, text, and rich media to build, evaluate, and share insights from exploratory, causal-AI-based analytics projects.

These new capabilities add AI-powered graph analytics for custom queries to the powerful analytics that are already available out of the box with the Dynatrace® platform. This delivers instant and precise answers for an unlimited array of BizDevSecOps use cases. A few examples include:

Protecting customers and brands by conducting application security forensics to identify, mitigate, and prevent data breaches.

Improving customer satisfaction and helping to maximize revenue by querying for e-commerce customers who have not been able to finalize their check-out due to a service outage.

Enabling more efficient multicloud operations by predicting cloud performance and utilization over time to optimize resource allocation based on user needs.

According to recent research, nearly three-quarters (71%) of CIOs believe the explosion of data produced by multicloud and cloud-native technology stacks is beyond human ability to manage. Traditional monitoring solutions lack the flexibility, speed, and scale required for real-time, precise analytics in these ecosystems. They rely on sampled and incomplete data and cannot represent the dynamic relationships between the millions-to-billions of distinct components in modern cloud architectures. In addition, they do not have capabilities that allow development, security, and business teams to collaborate on data analytics projects.

The Dynatrace platform, with its new graph analytics capabilities, addresses these needs.

“For a long time, our teams have benefited from Dynatrace’s AI-powered answers, which leverage the enormous volume and variety of data generated by our clouds,” said Luiz Borrego, CIO at GOL Linhas Aéreas. “With these enhancements to the platform, technical and business teams from across our company can create custom AI-powered analytics that utilize all our data to deliver insights to just about any question. The platform’s causal AI increases trust by delivering precise and explainable answers, which was quite difficult with our previous monitoring analytics solutions.”

“Grail has extended the value of the Dynatrace platform by unifying the data generated by our clouds, retaining its context, and delivering instant, accurate, and cost-effective AI-powered analytics,” said Philip Mendez, Manager-Enterprise Observability Platform, Toyota Financial Services. “These extended platform capabilities allow subject matter experts from across our company to create and collaborate on exploratory analytics projects that leverage years’ worth of data from across our clouds. The speed, data retention, and flexibility of the Dynatrace platform is far beyond anything else we’ve seen available.”

Bernd Greifeneder, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Dynatrace, said, “The ability to conduct exploratory, causal-AI-based analytics on petabytes of unified observability, security, and business event data multiplies the value of this data for our customers. Now, they can perform custom queries that leverage directed graphs that reflect continuously updated ecosystem topology and dependencies to derive answers with causation. These answers are far more precise than results from correlated data analytics and enable more powerful proactive and reactive analytics for expansive BizDevSecOps use cases and automation. The new Dynatrace user experience, which features collaborative dashboards and notebooks, is optimized for cross-team collaboration and interpreting and visualizing data in context. This allows people across organizations to make data-backed decisions and transforms the massive data from modern clouds into a goldmine for precise answers and intelligent automation.”

The new Dynatrace user experience, notebook capabilities, and Dynatrace Grail support for metrics and Dynatrace® Smartscape topology and dependency mapping will be available within 90 days of this announcement. Grail support for Dynatrace® PurePath distributed traces will be available for early adopters within 90 days of this announcement. To learn more, visit the Dynatrace blog.

