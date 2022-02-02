Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
02/02/2022 | 06:31am EST
ARR of $930 million, up 29% year-over-year, or 32% on a constant currency basis
Subscription revenue of $226 million, up 33% year-over-year, or 34% on a constant currency basis
GAAP EPS of $0.05 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, on a dilutive basis
Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today released financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021.
"Having completed my first quarter as CEO, I am very pleased with our third quarter performance, beating the high end of guidance across our key operating metrics driven by new logo additions and continued net expansion rate above 120%,” said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong performance fuels our belief that customers increasingly view our software intelligence platform as an indispensable part of their digital transformation ecosystem. Looking ahead, we plan to further increase investments to capture the tremendous market opportunity ahead of us with the objective of accelerating growth as we scale to build a multibillion-dollar business.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Other Recent Business Highlights:
All growth rates are compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.
Financial Highlights:
ARR of $930 million, an increase of 29%, or 32% on a constant currency basis
Total Revenue of $241 million, an increase of 32%, or 33% on a constant currency basis
Subscription revenue of $226 million, an increase of 33% as reported, or 34% on a constant currency basis, and representing 94% of total revenue
GAAP Operating Income of $21 million and non-GAAP Operating Income of $61 million
GAAP EPS of $0.05 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, on a dilutive basis
Business Highlights:
Go-to-market momentum: Added 206 new logos in the quarter for a total of 501 new logos added to the Dynatrace platform on a year-to-date basis, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year, with more than 44% of new customers landing with three or more modules, compared to 33% for the same period last year.
Managed security vulnerabilities at scale: Log4j vulnerability accelerated interest in Dynatrace® for application security and highlighted our unique ability to instantly identify and prioritize security vulnerabilities in production, driving a 10x increase in POCs in the quarter ending December 31, 2021, up from dozens in the previous quarter ending September 30, 2021.
Partnership expansion: Accelerated traction with partners influencing more than 50% of new transactions closed in the third quarter. New ARR transacted through hyperscaler partnerships more than tripled compared to the same period last year.
In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at https://ir.dynatrace.com.
Financial Outlook
Based on information available, as of February 2, 2022, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and raising guidance for full year fiscal 2022 as follows:
(In millions, except per share data))
Q4 Fiscal 2022
Guidance
Total revenue
$245 - $247
As reported
25% - 26%
Constant currency
27% - 28%
Subscription revenue
$230.5 - $232
As reported
26% - 27%
Constant currency
29% - 30%
Non-GAAP operating income
$51.5 - $53.5
Non-GAAP net income
$44 - $45.5
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$0.15 - $0.16
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
292 - 292.5
(In millions, except per share data)
Current Guidance
Fiscal 2022
Prior Guidance
Fiscal 2022
Guidance Change
at Midpoint
Total ARR
$990 - $996
$986 - $996
$2
As reported
28% - 29%
27% - 29%
50 bps
Constant currency
30% - 31%
29% - 30%
100 bps
Total revenue
$922 - $924
$913 - $919
$7
As reported
31%
30% - 31%
100 bps
Constant currency
30% - 31%
29% - 30%
100 bps
Subscription revenue
$866 - $867.5
$857.5 - $862.5
$7
As reported
32%
31% - 32%
100 bps
Constant currency
32%
30% - 31%
150 bps
Non-GAAP operating income
$228 - $230
$219 - $226
$7
Non-GAAP net income
$193 - $195
$185 - $191
$6
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$0.66 - $0.67
$0.63 - $0.65
$0.02
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
291 - 291.5
292 - 293
(1.3)
Unlevered free cash flow
$268 - $275
$263 - $275
$2.5
Unlevered free cash flow margin
29% - 30%
29% - 30%
unchanged
Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of December 31, 2021.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and unlevered free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results and business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, February 2, 2022. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13726069. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.
An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2022, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13726069. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.
The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.
Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.
Annual Recurring Revenue “ARR” is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.
Dynatrace Net Expansion Rate is defined as the DynatraceARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace platform.
Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.
Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and adjusted to exclude cash paid for interest (net of tax), non-recurring restructuring and acquisition related costs, along with costs associated with one-time offerings and filings, less cash used in investing activities for acquisition of property and equipment. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2022, and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and demand for our products as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our substantial level of indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, business intelligence and analytics and application security, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed on May 28, 2021 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
DYNATRACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Subscription
$
226,290
$
170,308
$
635,411
$
472,338
License
2
257
52
1,337
Service
14,474
12,346
41,397
33,330
Total revenue
240,766
182,911
676,860
507,005
Cost of revenue:
Cost of subscription
28,284
20,382
80,401
55,415
Cost of service
12,232
8,907
32,921
25,471
Amortization of acquired technology
3,944
3,831
11,638
11,487
Total cost of revenue
44,460
33,120
124,960
92,373
Gross profit
196,306
149,791
551,900
414,632
Operating expenses:
Research and development
40,876
28,730
113,509
79,747
Sales and marketing
94,033
64,829
260,816
170,682
General and administrative
32,643
23,442
91,254
67,079
Amortization of other intangibles
7,539
8,685
22,618
26,057
Restructuring and other
—
(2
)
25
23
Total operating expenses
175,091
125,684
488,222
343,588
Income from operations
21,215
24,107
63,678
71,044
Interest expense, net
(2,450
)
(3,455
)
(7,958
)
(11,170
)
Other (expense) income, net
(1,357
)
2,526
(1,345
)
2,744
Income before income taxes
17,408
23,178
54,375
62,618
Income tax expense
(2,821
)
(4,762
)
(2,853
)
(13,858
)
Net income
$
14,587
$
18,416
$
51,522
$
48,760
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.05
$
0.07
$
0.18
$
0.17
Diluted
$
0.05
$
0.06
$
0.18
$
0.17
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
284,722
281,010
283,773
280,057
Diluted
291,845
286,427
290,895
285,884
UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
$
3,405
$
2,066
$
9,542
$
5,430
Research and development
5,908
3,259
15,331
8,666
Sales and marketing
9,267
6,480
26,487
18,007
General and administrative
8,543
3,783
20,590
10,988
Total share-based compensation
$
27,123
$
15,588
$
71,950
$
43,091
DYNATRACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31,
2021
March 31,
2021
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
408,723
$
324,962
Accounts receivable, net
264,293
242,079
Deferred commissions, current
57,978
48,986
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
81,326
64,255
Total current assets
812,320
680,282
Property and equipment, net
41,984
36,916
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
59,306
42,959
Goodwill
1,281,764
1,271,195
Other intangible assets, net
117,908
149,484
Deferred tax assets, net
16,390
16,811
Deferred commissions, non-current
58,086
48,638
Other assets
10,003
9,933
Total assets
$
2,397,761
$
2,256,218
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
22,256
$
9,621
Accrued expenses, current
116,154
119,527
Deferred revenue, current
563,045
509,272
Operating lease liabilities, current
11,700
9,491
Total current liabilities
713,155
647,911
Deferred revenue, non-current
30,937
47,504
Accrued expenses, non-current
20,046
16,072
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
52,976
38,203
Deferred tax liabilities
1,217
1,014
Long-term debt
303,415
391,913
Total liabilities
1,121,746
1,142,617
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 285,701,744 and 283,130,238 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively
286
283
Additional paid-in capital
1,762,789
1,653,328
Accumulated deficit
(462,277
)
(513,799
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(24,783
)
(26,211
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,276,015
1,113,601
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,397,761
$
2,256,218
DYNATRACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited – In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
51,522
$
48,760
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations:
Depreciation
7,788
6,589
Amortization
34,682
39,046
Share-based compensation
71,950
43,091
Deferred income taxes
34
(3,014
)
Other
2,872
(1,240
)
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(22,362
)
(37,693
)
Deferred commissions
(19,581
)
(6,380
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(17,508
)
25,920
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
10,987
14,891
Operating leases, net
683
599
Deferred revenue
41,545
3,996
Net cash provided by operating activities
162,612
134,565
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(11,768
)
(8,868
)
Capitalized software additions
—
(248
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(13,195
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(24,963
)
(9,116
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of term loans
(90,000
)
(60,000
)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
13,913
9,195
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
23,650
6,849
Equity repurchases
(51
)
(36
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(52,488
)
(43,992
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(1,400
)
4,878
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
83,761
86,335
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
324,962
213,170
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
408,723
$
299,505
Supplemental cash flow data:
Cash paid for interest
$
6,549
$
9,914
Cash paid for (received from) tax, net
$
12,902
$
(14,472
)
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP
Share-based
compensation
Employer
payroll taxes
on employee
stock
transactions
Amortization
of other
intangibles
Restructuring
& other
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP operating income:
Cost of revenue
$
44,460
$
(3,405
)
$
(149
)
$
(3,944
)
$
—
$
36,962
Gross profit
196,306
3,405
149
3,944
—
203,804
Gross margin
82
%
85
%
Research and development
40,876
(5,908
)
(493
)
—
—
34,475
Sales and marketing
94,033
(9,267
)
(511
)
—
—
84,255
General and administrative
32,643
(8,543
)
(124
)
—
(4
)
23,972
Amortization of other intangibles
7,539
—
—
(7,539
)
—
—
Restructuring and other
—
—
—
—
—
—
Operating income
$
21,215
$
27,123
$
1,277
$
11,483
$
4
$
61,102
Operating margin
9
%
25
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP
Share-based
compensation
Employer
payroll taxes
on employee
stock
transactions
Amortization
of other
intangibles
Restructuring
& other
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP operating income:
Cost of revenue
$
33,120
$
(2,066
)
$
(82
)
$
(3,831
)
$
—
$
27,141
Gross profit
149,791
2,066
82
3,831
—
155,770
Gross margin
82
%
85
%
Research and development
28,730
(3,259
)
(288
)
—
—
25,183
Sales and marketing
64,829
(6,480
)
(288
)
—
—
58,061
General and administrative
23,442
(3,783
)
(34
)
—
(500
)
19,125
Amortization of other intangibles
8,685
—
—
(8,685
)
—
—
Restructuring and other
(2
)
—
—
—
2
—
Operating income
$
24,107
$
15,588
$
692
$
12,516
$
498
$
53,401
Operating margin
13
%
29
%
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Non-GAAP net income:
Net income
$
14,587
$
18,416
Income tax expense
2,821
4,762
Non-GAAP effective cash tax
(7,093
)
(3,810
)
Interest expense, net
2,450
3,455
Cash paid for interest
(1,989
)
(2,991
)
Share-based compensation
27,123
15,588
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions
1,277
692
Amortization of other intangibles
7,539
8,685
Amortization of acquired technology
3,944
3,831
Transaction, restructuring, and other
4
498
Loss (gain) on currency translation
1,357
(2,526
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
52,020
$
46,600
Share count:
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
284,722
281,010
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
291,845
286,427
Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations:
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic
284,722
281,010
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
291,845
286,427
Net income per share:
Net income per share - basic
$
0.05
$
0.07
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.05
$
0.06
Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
$
0.18
$
0.17
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.18
$
0.16
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF"):
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
60,844
$
73,716
Cash paid for interest expense
1,989
2,991
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,156
)
(2,468
)
Transaction, restructuring, and other
1,004
498
Discrete tax items
1
—
Total uFCF
59,682
74,737
Interest tax adjustment
(496
)
(748
)
uFCF
$
59,186
$
73,989
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages)
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP
Share-based
compensation
Employer
payroll taxes
on employee
stock
transactions
Amortization
of other
intangibles
Restructuring
& other
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP operating income:
Cost of revenue
$
124,960
$
(9,542
)
$
(916
)
$
(11,638
)
$
—
$
102,864
Gross profit
551,900
9,542
916
11,638
—
573,996
Gross margin
82
%
85
%
Research and development
113,509
(15,331
)
(1,620
)
—
—
96,558
Sales and marketing
260,816
(26,487
)
(1,881
)
—
—
232,448
General and administrative
91,254
(20,590
)
(578
)
—
(1,206
)
68,880
Amortization of other intangibles
22,618
—
—
(22,618
)
—
—
Restructuring and other
25
—
—
—
(25
)
—
Operating income
$
63,678
$
71,950
$
4,995
$
34,256
$
1,231
$
176,110
Operating margin
9
%
26
%
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020
GAAP
Share-based
compensation
Employer
payroll taxes
on employee
stock
transactions
Amortization
of other
intangibles
Restructuring
& other
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP operating income:
Cost of revenue
$
92,373
$
(5,430
)
$
(494
)
$
(11,487
)
$
—
$
74,962
Gross profit
414,632
5,430
494
11,487
—
432,043
Gross margin
82
%
85
%
Research and development
79,747
(8,666
)
(978
)
—
—
70,103
Sales and marketing
170,682
(18,007
)
(993
)
—
—
151,682
General and administrative
67,079
(10,988
)
(208
)
—
(3,398
)
52,485
Amortization of other intangibles
26,057
—
—
(26,057
)
—
—
Restructuring and other
23
—
—
—
(23
)
—
Operating income
$
71,044
$
43,091
$
2,673
$
37,544
$
3,421
$
157,773
Operating margin
14
%
31
%
DYNATRACE, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Non-GAAP net income:
Net income
$
51,522
$
48,760
Income tax expense
2,853
13,858
Non-GAAP effective cash tax
(20,346
)
(11,174
)
Interest expense, net
7,958
11,170
Cash paid for interest
(6,549
)
(9,914
)
Share-based compensation
71,950
43,091
Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions