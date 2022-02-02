Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today released financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

"Having completed my first quarter as CEO, I am very pleased with our third quarter performance, beating the high end of guidance across our key operating metrics driven by new logo additions and continued net expansion rate above 120%,” said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong performance fuels our belief that customers increasingly view our software intelligence platform as an indispensable part of their digital transformation ecosystem. Looking ahead, we plan to further increase investments to capture the tremendous market opportunity ahead of us with the objective of accelerating growth as we scale to build a multibillion-dollar business.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 and Other Recent Business Highlights:

All growth rates are compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Financial Highlights:

ARR of $930 million, an increase of 29%, or 32% on a constant currency basis

Total Revenue of $241 million, an increase of 32%, or 33% on a constant currency basis

Subscription revenue of $226 million, an increase of 33% as reported, or 34% on a constant currency basis, and representing 94% of total revenue

GAAP Operating Income of $21 million and non-GAAP Operating Income of $61 million

GAAP EPS of $0.05 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, on a dilutive basis

Business Highlights:

Go-to-market momentum: Added 206 new logos in the quarter for a total of 501 new logos added to the Dynatrace platform on a year-to-date basis, an increase of 22% compared to the same period last year, with more than 44% of new customers landing with three or more modules, compared to 33% for the same period last year.

Managed security vulnerabilities at scale: Log4j vulnerability accelerated interest in Dynatrace® for application security and highlighted our unique ability to instantly identify and prioritize security vulnerabilities in production, driving a 10x increase in POCs in the quarter ending December 31, 2021, up from dozens in the previous quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Partnership expansion: Accelerated traction with partners influencing more than 50% of new transactions closed in the third quarter. New ARR transacted through hyperscaler partnerships more than tripled compared to the same period last year.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Key Operating Metric: Annualized recurring revenue $ 929,906 $ 721,995 Year-over-Year Increase 29 % Annualized recurring revenue - constant currency (*) $ 951,056 $ 721,995 Year-over-Year Increase 32 % Revenue: Total revenue $ 240,766 $ 182,911 Year-over-Year Increase 32 % Total revenue - constant currency (*) $ 242,928 $ 182,911 Year-over-Year Increase 33 % Subscription revenue $ 226,290 $ 170,308 Year-over-Year Increase 33 % Subscription revenue - constant currency (*) $ 228,339 $ 170,308 Year-over-Year Increase 34 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 61,102 $ 53,401 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 25 % 29 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 52,020 $ 46,600 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 291,845 286,427 Unlevered Free Cash Flow (*) $ 59,186 $ 73,989

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial Outlook

Based on information available, as of February 2, 2022, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and raising guidance for full year fiscal 2022 as follows:

(In millions, except per share data)) Q4 Fiscal 2022

Guidance Total revenue $245 - $247 As reported 25% - 26% Constant currency 27% - 28% Subscription revenue $230.5 - $232 As reported 26% - 27% Constant currency 29% - 30% Non-GAAP operating income $51.5 - $53.5 Non-GAAP net income $44 - $45.5 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.15 - $0.16 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 292 - 292.5 (In millions, except per share data) Current Guidance

Fiscal 2022 Prior Guidance

Fiscal 2022 Guidance Change

at Midpoint Total ARR $990 - $996 $986 - $996 $2 As reported 28% - 29% 27% - 29% 50 bps Constant currency 30% - 31% 29% - 30% 100 bps Total revenue $922 - $924 $913 - $919 $7 As reported 31% 30% - 31% 100 bps Constant currency 30% - 31% 29% - 30% 100 bps Subscription revenue $866 - $867.5 $857.5 - $862.5 $7 As reported 32% 31% - 32% 100 bps Constant currency 32% 30% - 31% 150 bps Non-GAAP operating income $228 - $230 $219 - $226 $7 Non-GAAP net income $193 - $195 $185 - $191 $6 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.66 - $0.67 $0.63 - $0.65 $0.02 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 291 - 291.5 292 - 293 (1.3) Unlevered free cash flow $268 - $275 $263 - $275 $2.5 Unlevered free cash flow margin 29% - 30% 29% - 30% unchanged

Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of December 31, 2021.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share and unlevered free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue “ARR” is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Dynatrace Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace platform.

Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and adjusted to exclude cash paid for interest (net of tax), non-recurring restructuring and acquisition related costs, along with costs associated with one-time offerings and filings, less cash used in investing activities for acquisition of property and equipment. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2022, and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and demand for our products as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions, our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our substantial level of indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, business intelligence and analytics and application security, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed on May 28, 2021 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 226,290 $ 170,308 $ 635,411 $ 472,338 License 2 257 52 1,337 Service 14,474 12,346 41,397 33,330 Total revenue 240,766 182,911 676,860 507,005 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 28,284 20,382 80,401 55,415 Cost of service 12,232 8,907 32,921 25,471 Amortization of acquired technology 3,944 3,831 11,638 11,487 Total cost of revenue 44,460 33,120 124,960 92,373 Gross profit 196,306 149,791 551,900 414,632 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,876 28,730 113,509 79,747 Sales and marketing 94,033 64,829 260,816 170,682 General and administrative 32,643 23,442 91,254 67,079 Amortization of other intangibles 7,539 8,685 22,618 26,057 Restructuring and other — (2 ) 25 23 Total operating expenses 175,091 125,684 488,222 343,588 Income from operations 21,215 24,107 63,678 71,044 Interest expense, net (2,450 ) (3,455 ) (7,958 ) (11,170 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,357 ) 2,526 (1,345 ) 2,744 Income before income taxes 17,408 23,178 54,375 62,618 Income tax expense (2,821 ) (4,762 ) (2,853 ) (13,858 ) Net income $ 14,587 $ 18,416 $ 51,522 $ 48,760 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 284,722 281,010 283,773 280,057 Diluted 291,845 286,427 290,895 285,884

UNAUDITED SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 3,405 $ 2,066 $ 9,542 $ 5,430 Research and development 5,908 3,259 15,331 8,666 Sales and marketing 9,267 6,480 26,487 18,007 General and administrative 8,543 3,783 20,590 10,988 Total share-based compensation $ 27,123 $ 15,588 $ 71,950 $ 43,091

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 408,723 $ 324,962 Accounts receivable, net 264,293 242,079 Deferred commissions, current 57,978 48,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,326 64,255 Total current assets 812,320 680,282 Property and equipment, net 41,984 36,916 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 59,306 42,959 Goodwill 1,281,764 1,271,195 Other intangible assets, net 117,908 149,484 Deferred tax assets, net 16,390 16,811 Deferred commissions, non-current 58,086 48,638 Other assets 10,003 9,933 Total assets $ 2,397,761 $ 2,256,218 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,256 $ 9,621 Accrued expenses, current 116,154 119,527 Deferred revenue, current 563,045 509,272 Operating lease liabilities, current 11,700 9,491 Total current liabilities 713,155 647,911 Deferred revenue, non-current 30,937 47,504 Accrued expenses, non-current 20,046 16,072 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 52,976 38,203 Deferred tax liabilities 1,217 1,014 Long-term debt 303,415 391,913 Total liabilities 1,121,746 1,142,617 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 285,701,744 and 283,130,238 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 286 283 Additional paid-in capital 1,762,789 1,653,328 Accumulated deficit (462,277 ) (513,799 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,783 ) (26,211 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,276,015 1,113,601 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,397,761 $ 2,256,218

DYNATRACE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited – In thousands) Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 51,522 $ 48,760 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 7,788 6,589 Amortization 34,682 39,046 Share-based compensation 71,950 43,091 Deferred income taxes 34 (3,014 ) Other 2,872 (1,240 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (22,362 ) (37,693 ) Deferred commissions (19,581 ) (6,380 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (17,508 ) 25,920 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,987 14,891 Operating leases, net 683 599 Deferred revenue 41,545 3,996 Net cash provided by operating activities 162,612 134,565 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (11,768 ) (8,868 ) Capitalized software additions — (248 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (13,195 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (24,963 ) (9,116 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loans (90,000 ) (60,000 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 13,913 9,195 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23,650 6,849 Equity repurchases (51 ) (36 ) Net cash used in financing activities (52,488 ) (43,992 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,400 ) 4,878 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 83,761 86,335 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 324,962 213,170 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 408,723 $ 299,505 Supplemental cash flow data: Cash paid for interest $ 6,549 $ 9,914 Cash paid for (received from) tax, net $ 12,902 $ (14,472 )

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 44,460 $ (3,405 ) $ (149 ) $ (3,944 ) $ — $ 36,962 Gross profit 196,306 3,405 149 3,944 — 203,804 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 40,876 (5,908 ) (493 ) — — 34,475 Sales and marketing 94,033 (9,267 ) (511 ) — — 84,255 General and administrative 32,643 (8,543 ) (124 ) — (4 ) 23,972 Amortization of other intangibles 7,539 — — (7,539 ) — — Restructuring and other — — — — — — Operating income $ 21,215 $ 27,123 $ 1,277 $ 11,483 $ 4 $ 61,102 Operating margin 9 % 25 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 33,120 $ (2,066 ) $ (82 ) $ (3,831 ) $ — $ 27,141 Gross profit 149,791 2,066 82 3,831 — 155,770 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 28,730 (3,259 ) (288 ) — — 25,183 Sales and marketing 64,829 (6,480 ) (288 ) — — 58,061 General and administrative 23,442 (3,783 ) (34 ) — (500 ) 19,125 Amortization of other intangibles 8,685 — — (8,685 ) — — Restructuring and other (2 ) — — — 2 — Operating income $ 24,107 $ 15,588 $ 692 $ 12,516 $ 498 $ 53,401 Operating margin 13 % 29 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 14,587 $ 18,416 Income tax expense 2,821 4,762 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (7,093 ) (3,810 ) Interest expense, net 2,450 3,455 Cash paid for interest (1,989 ) (2,991 ) Share-based compensation 27,123 15,588 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1,277 692 Amortization of other intangibles 7,539 8,685 Amortization of acquired technology 3,944 3,831 Transaction, restructuring, and other 4 498 Loss (gain) on currency translation 1,357 (2,526 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 52,020 $ 46,600 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 284,722 281,010 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 291,845 286,427 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 284,722 281,010 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 291,845 286,427 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.07 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.18 $ 0.17 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.16

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60,844 $ 73,716 Cash paid for interest expense 1,989 2,991 Purchase of property and equipment (4,156 ) (2,468 ) Transaction, restructuring, and other 1,004 498 Discrete tax items 1 — Total uFCF 59,682 74,737 Interest tax adjustment (496 ) (748 ) uFCF $ 59,186 $ 73,989

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except percentages) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 124,960 $ (9,542 ) $ (916 ) $ (11,638 ) $ — $ 102,864 Gross profit 551,900 9,542 916 11,638 — 573,996 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 113,509 (15,331 ) (1,620 ) — — 96,558 Sales and marketing 260,816 (26,487 ) (1,881 ) — — 232,448 General and administrative 91,254 (20,590 ) (578 ) — (1,206 ) 68,880 Amortization of other intangibles 22,618 — — (22,618 ) — — Restructuring and other 25 — — — (25 ) — Operating income $ 63,678 $ 71,950 $ 4,995 $ 34,256 $ 1,231 $ 176,110 Operating margin 9 % 26 %

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 92,373 $ (5,430 ) $ (494 ) $ (11,487 ) $ — $ 74,962 Gross profit 414,632 5,430 494 11,487 — 432,043 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 79,747 (8,666 ) (978 ) — — 70,103 Sales and marketing 170,682 (18,007 ) (993 ) — — 151,682 General and administrative 67,079 (10,988 ) (208 ) — (3,398 ) 52,485 Amortization of other intangibles 26,057 — — (26,057 ) — — Restructuring and other 23 — — — (23 ) — Operating income $ 71,044 $ 43,091 $ 2,673 $ 37,544 $ 3,421 $ 157,773 Operating margin 14 % 31 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 51,522 $ 48,760 Income tax expense 2,853 13,858 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (20,346 ) (11,174 ) Interest expense, net 7,958 11,170 Cash paid for interest (6,549 ) (9,914 ) Share-based compensation 71,950 43,091 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 4,995 2,673 Amortization of other intangibles 22,618 26,057 Amortization of acquired technology 11,638 11,487 Transaction, restructuring, and other 1,231 3,421 Loss (gain) on currency translation 1,345 (2,744 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 149,215 $ 136,685 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 283,773 280,057 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,895 285,884 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 283,773 280,057 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,895 285,884 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.18 $ 0.17 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.17 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.53 $ 0.49 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.48

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 162,612 $ 134,565 Cash paid for interest expense 6,549 9,914 Purchase of property and equipment (11,768 ) (8,868 ) Transaction, restructuring, and other 1,231 3,421 Discrete tax items (5,028 ) 14,900 Total uFCF 153,596 153,932 Interest tax adjustment (1,637 ) (2,479 ) uFCF $ 151,959 $ 151,453

