Rollout start: Apr 8, 2024

Breaking changes

Additional failure detection rules for Unified services

Application Observability | Distributed traces

We improved unified service failure detection rules for requests on endpoints and incoming services mesh proxies to evaluate

  • Span status failure

  • Server-side errors with HTTP status code 500-599

  • Any exception

New features and enhancements

Improved variable management and capabilities in Dashboards

Platform | Dashboards

In Dashboards, we have improved the workflow and capabilities for variables.

  • When you select the filter icon to manage variables, a Variables panel lists all variables defined in the selected query.

  • To define a default value for a variable, on the Definition panel, set Default value.

  • To define a free-text variable, on the Definition panel, set Type to .

Standard cloud fields as permission fields

Platform | Grail

Record permissions support the following fields now:

Third-party default monitoring mode

Application Security | Vulnerabilities

Third-party Vulnerability Analytics has a configurable monitoring mode.

In Settings >Application Security >General settings >Third-party Vulnerability Analytics, you can now define the default monitoring mode for all processes, thus reducing complexity when defining monitoring rules.

Entity-level change events enhanced with more contextual information

Application Security | Vulnerabilities

Entity-level change events for vulnerabilities now include fields for related entities, vulnerable components, and code location information. For details, see Semantic dictionary: Entity change events.

Enrichment of cloud application topology using semantic dictionary attributes

Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes

The process of enriching topology for cloud applications effectively utilizes specified semantic dictionary attributes, including:

Span kind endpoint detection

Application Observability | Services

Endpoint detection rules for unified services evaluate spans at the beginning of the trace.

Improved concurrent autoupdate handling

Infrastructure Observability | HostsInfrastructure Observability | Deployment

The default limit for concurrent OneAgent autoupdates has been increased to 5, so the overall speed of the update process will increase. Higher limits will of course not be reduced. Also, potential problem handling has been changed to be more tolerant.

Dynatrace API

To learn about changes to the Dynatrace API in this release, see Dynatrace API changelog version 1.289.

Dynatrace SaaS resolved issues

General Availability (Build 1.289.33)

The 1.289 GA release contains 9 resolved issues.

ActiveGate

  • Fixed ARN retrieval for AWS Transit Gateway instances. ARN is now based on the accountId of the owner/creator of the Transit Gateway instance, not the current monitoring accountId. Historical metrics data for these Transit Gateway instances should be retained; no gaps are expected after deployment of the new cluster version. (PCLOUDS-3828)

Dynatrace API

  • The `faultyVersion` property of the code module provided as a response for the "OneAgent on a host API" now takes into account two reasons a code module could be considered faulty: (1) the code module itself is marked as faulty or (2) the installer is marked as faulty. (DMX-7196)

Dynatrace Cluster

  • Fixed finalization of Grail activation through no data loss migration. (LOG-6822)
  • Resolved an issue that rendered a management zone aware setting read-only if there exists an IAM DENY rule for `settings:objects:write` with a management zone constraint. (PS-21632)
  • In alignment with the CloudEvents specification, the "Business events API" has been standardized to accept `cloudevents` (in addition to `cloudevent`) as valid content type. (PPX-1548)
  • Fixed a problem in the calendar widget (used in the service comparison page) that led to an error page for specific inputs. (TI-11916)
  • AWS integration EBS service: fixed a bug that limited monitoring to the first 99 resources. (PCLOUDS-3959)

Synthetic Monitoring

  • We fixed the incorrect generation of the YAML deployment template for Managed offline clusters. The YAML was generated without the VUC workers section and contained improper image versions. Apart from fixing the problem with YAML generation, we added a possibility to provide custom repo, ActiveGate, and synthetic build version tag as request parameters when generating the template via REST API. (SYNTH-10729)

User interface

  • Resolved an error that occurred when using the browser back button while editing a filter attribute from the "Logs and events" page. (LOG-6688)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Inc. published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 11:32:03 UTC.