Rollout start: Apr 8, 2024
Breaking changes
Additional failure detection rules for Unified services
Application Observability | Distributed traces
We improved unified service failure detection rules for requests on endpoints and incoming services mesh proxies to evaluate
Span status failure
Server-side errors with HTTP status code 500-599
Any exception
New features and enhancements
Improved variable management and capabilities in Dashboards
Platform | Dashboards
In Dashboards, we have improved the workflow and capabilities for variables.
When you select the filter icon to manage variables, a Variables panel lists all variables defined in the selected query.
To define a default value for a variable, on the Definition panel, set Default value.
To define a free-text variable, on the Definition panel, set Type to .
Standard cloud fields as permission fields
Platform | Grail
Record permissions support the following fields now:
Third-party default monitoring mode
Application Security | Vulnerabilities
Third-party Vulnerability Analytics has a configurable monitoring mode.
In Settings >Application Security >General settings >Third-party Vulnerability Analytics, you can now define the default monitoring mode for all processes, thus reducing complexity when defining monitoring rules.
Entity-level change events enhanced with more contextual information
Application Security | Vulnerabilities
Entity-level change events for vulnerabilities now include fields for related entities, vulnerable components, and code location information. For details, see Semantic dictionary: Entity change events.
Enrichment of cloud application topology using semantic dictionary attributes
Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes
The process of enriching topology for cloud applications effectively utilizes specified semantic dictionary attributes, including:
Span kind endpoint detection
Application Observability | Services
Endpoint detection rules for unified services evaluate spans at the beginning of the trace.
Improved concurrent autoupdate handling
Infrastructure Observability | HostsInfrastructure Observability | Deployment
The default limit for concurrent OneAgent autoupdates has been increased to 5, so the overall speed of the update process will increase. Higher limits will of course not be reduced. Also, potential problem handling has been changed to be more tolerant.
Dynatrace API
To learn about changes to the Dynatrace API in this release, see Dynatrace API changelog version 1.289.
Dynatrace SaaS resolved issues
General Availability (Build 1.289.33)
The 1.289 GA release contains 9 resolved issues.
ActiveGate
- Fixed ARN retrieval for AWS Transit Gateway instances. ARN is now based on the accountId of the owner/creator of the Transit Gateway instance, not the current monitoring accountId. Historical metrics data for these Transit Gateway instances should be retained; no gaps are expected after deployment of the new cluster version. (PCLOUDS-3828)
Dynatrace API
- The `faultyVersion` property of the code module provided as a response for the "OneAgent on a host API" now takes into account two reasons a code module could be considered faulty: (1) the code module itself is marked as faulty or (2) the installer is marked as faulty. (DMX-7196)
Dynatrace Cluster
- Fixed finalization of Grail activation through no data loss migration. (LOG-6822)
- Resolved an issue that rendered a management zone aware setting read-only if there exists an IAM DENY rule for `settings:objects:write` with a management zone constraint. (PS-21632)
- In alignment with the CloudEvents specification, the "Business events API" has been standardized to accept `cloudevents` (in addition to `cloudevent`) as valid content type. (PPX-1548)
- Fixed a problem in the calendar widget (used in the service comparison page) that led to an error page for specific inputs. (TI-11916)
- AWS integration EBS service: fixed a bug that limited monitoring to the first 99 resources. (PCLOUDS-3959)
Synthetic Monitoring
- We fixed the incorrect generation of the YAML deployment template for Managed offline clusters. The YAML was generated without the VUC workers section and contained improper image versions. Apart from fixing the problem with YAML generation, we added a possibility to provide custom repo, ActiveGate, and synthetic build version tag as request parameters when generating the template via REST API. (SYNTH-10729)
User interface
- Resolved an error that occurred when using the browser back button while editing a filter attribute from the "Logs and events" page. (LOG-6688)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dynatrace Inc. published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 11:32:03 UTC.