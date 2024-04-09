Rollout start: Apr 8, 2024

Breaking changes

Additional failure detection rules for Unified services

Application Observability | Distributed traces

We improved unified service failure detection rules for requests on endpoints and incoming services mesh proxies to evaluate

Span status failure

Server-side errors with HTTP status code 500-599

Any exception

New features and enhancements

Improved variable management and capabilities in Dashboards

Platform | Dashboards

In Dashboards, we have improved the workflow and capabilities for variables.

When you select the filter icon to manage variables, a Variables panel lists all variables defined in the selected query.

To define a default value for a variable, on the Definition panel, set Default value .

To define a free-text variable, on the Definition panel, set Type to .

Standard cloud fields as permission fields

Platform | Grail

Record permissions support the following fields now:

Third-party default monitoring mode

Application Security | Vulnerabilities

Third-party Vulnerability Analytics has a configurable monitoring mode.

In Settings >Application Security >General settings >Third-party Vulnerability Analytics, you can now define the default monitoring mode for all processes, thus reducing complexity when defining monitoring rules.

Entity-level change events enhanced with more contextual information

Application Security | Vulnerabilities

Entity-level change events for vulnerabilities now include fields for related entities, vulnerable components, and code location information. For details, see Semantic dictionary: Entity change events.

Enrichment of cloud application topology using semantic dictionary attributes

Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes

The process of enriching topology for cloud applications effectively utilizes specified semantic dictionary attributes, including:

Span kind endpoint detection

Application Observability | Services

Endpoint detection rules for unified services evaluate spans at the beginning of the trace.

Improved concurrent autoupdate handling

Infrastructure Observability | HostsInfrastructure Observability | Deployment

The default limit for concurrent OneAgent autoupdates has been increased to 5, so the overall speed of the update process will increase. Higher limits will of course not be reduced. Also, potential problem handling has been changed to be more tolerant.

Dynatrace API

To learn about changes to the Dynatrace API in this release, see Dynatrace API changelog version 1.289.

Dynatrace SaaS resolved issues