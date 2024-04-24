Rollout start: Apr 22, 2024
New features and enhancements
.NET support for RVA and RAP
Application Security | Vulnerabilities
.NET technology is now available for Runtime Vulnerability Analytics (code-level vulnerability detection) and Runtime Application Protection (attack protection).
With this release, preview customers for .NET technology (RVA and RAP) need to upgrade to OneAgent version 1.289 to reactivate this functionality. After that, no further configuration is necessary.
Switching to cloud-native full-stack deployment as default
Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes
With the release of Dynatrace Operator version 1.0.0, the deployment page for Kubernetes Classic has been updated to default to cloud-native full-stack instead of the classic full-stack. Additionally, we have shifted to using Helm by default instead of manifests.
All previously available deployment options, including the manifest-based approach, remain accessible through our documentation. For more details on the differences between these deployment options, see How it works.
Query self-monitoring metrics with DQL
Platform | Grail
Classic self-monitoring metrics are now available on Grail via DQL with the prefix.
For example, can now be queried in Grail using the following DQL:
timeseriesusage = avg(dt.sfm.server.metrics.metric_dimensions_usage),
by:{metric_key}
filter arrayAvg(usage) >= 80
Dynatrace API
To learn about changes to the Dynatrace API in this release, see Dynatrace API changelog version 1.290.
Dynatrace SaaS resolved issues
General Availability (Build 1.290.26)
The 1.290 GA release contains 11 resolved issues (including 1 vulnerability resolution).
ActiveGate
- Vulnerability: Updated the AWS-java-SDK to the latest version, which does not use the ion-java dependency. (PCLOUDS-3987)
Dynatrace Cluster
- Muted requests are filtered out at the baseline configuration page. (TI-11899)
- Fixed finalization of Grail activation through no data loss migration. (LOG-6822)
- When the user was granted the granular IAM policy allowing access to the update settings for ActiveGates without global configuration read permission, the setting button was missing. This has been fixed, and the button is now visible. (DMX-7282)
- URL-based sampling works now independent from Adaptive Traffic Management enablement. (TI-11969)
- Alongside with the Dynatrace Operator release 1.0.0, we adapted the deployment page for *Kubernetes Classic* to use {{cloud-native full stack}} instead of {{classic full stack}} as the default (and recommended) deployment option. In addition, we now use {{helm}} instead of manifests per default. Note: You can still use all available deployment options and a manifest-based approach for deployment by following [our documentation|https://dt-url.net/us23onw]. You can find more details about the differences between the deployment options in [our documentation|https://dt-url.net/2063o4d]. (K8S-5961)
- Queries on live sessions now correctly show the actions of the associated user. (GRAIL-26642)
- Fixed an issue where the service entity is visible on the service detail page, but the entity not found error is shown when changing to the new detail page. (TI-11968)
- Fixed a problem in the calendar widget (used in the service comparison page) that led to an error page for specific inputs. (TI-11916)
Synthetic Monitoring
- We fixed the incorrect generation of the YAML deployment template for Managed offline clusters. The YAML was generated without the VUC workers section and contained improper image versions. Apart from fixing the problem with YAML generation, we added a possibility to provide custom repo, ActiveGate, and synthetic build version tag as request parameters when generating the template via REST API. (SYNTH-10729)
metric ingest
- Fixed the problem where the dimension statistics weren't filled immediately after a server restart. (GRAIL-26294)
Update 27 (Build 1.290.27)
This is a cumulative update that contains all previously released updates for the 1.290 release.
Update 39 (Build 1.290.39)
This is a cumulative update that contains all previously released updates for the 1.290 release.
Update 40 (Build 1.290.40)
This is a cumulative update that contains all previously released updates for the 1.290 release.
