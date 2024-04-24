Rollout start: Apr 22, 2024

New features and enhancements

.NET support for RVA and RAP

Application Security | Vulnerabilities

.NET technology is now available for Runtime Vulnerability Analytics (code-level vulnerability detection) and Runtime Application Protection (attack protection).

Action required With this release, preview customers for .NET technology (RVA and RAP) need to upgrade to OneAgent version 1.289 to reactivate this functionality. After that, no further configuration is necessary.

Switching to cloud-native full-stack deployment as default

Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes

With the release of Dynatrace Operator version 1.0.0, the deployment page for Kubernetes Classic has been updated to default to cloud-native full-stack instead of the classic full-stack. Additionally, we have shifted to using Helm by default instead of manifests.

All previously available deployment options, including the manifest-based approach, remain accessible through our documentation. For more details on the differences between these deployment options, see How it works.

Query self-monitoring metrics with DQL

Platform | Grail

Classic self-monitoring metrics are now available on Grail via DQL with the prefix.

For example, can now be queried in Grail using the following DQL:



timeseries usage = avg(dt.sfm.server.metrics.metric_dimensions_usage),

by: {metric_key}

filter arrayAvg(usage) >= 80

Dynatrace API

To learn about changes to the Dynatrace API in this release, see Dynatrace API changelog version 1.290.

Dynatrace SaaS resolved issues