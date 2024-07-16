Rollout start: Jul 15, 2024

Breaking changes

Change in monitoring rules criteria for code-level vulnerabilities

Breaking changeApplication Security | Vulnerabilities

Starting with Dynatrace version 1.298, the monitoring rules criteria for code-level vulnerabilities (for both Runtime Vulnerability Analytics and Runtime Application Protection functionalities) will allow matching based on resource attributes instead of the process group ID.

The process group ID field will be removed and automatically migrated to an equivalent rule based on resource attributes. Removing the process group is also done in Settings - Objects API for the schemas:

To continue using the process group in these APIs, you must explicitly state the , and Dynatrace will automatically convert these rules to use resource attributes instead.

Validation of deployment-api query parameter (instead of fallback to default value)

Previously, the deployment API endpoints performed a fallback to the default value in case the given value was invalid. With this change, the request will be rejected due to constraint violations.

New features and enhancements

New type of synthetic tests - Network Availability Monitoring

We extended the scope of synthetic monitoring with a new type of synthetic test - Network Availability Monitoring (NAM), which consists of the following types ICMP, TCP and DNS. With this improvement, you can have 24/7 insight into the health of infrastructure and the network providing access to it.

Synthetic for Workflows

You can now enhance your automation capabilities with Synthetic Monitoring. Synthetic for Workflows allows you to execute synthetic monitors on demand at selected locations within your workflows.

Unified ingest of vulnerability findings

Platform | OpenPipelineApplication Security | Vulnerabilities

You can now ingest external security events from multiple third-party products into Grail with Dynatrace OpenPipeline and operationalize your data on the Dynatrace platform.

A seamless integration is now possible for AWS Elastic Container Registry (ECR) vulnerability findings, but you can ingest custom security events from any third-party system via API.

To help you visualize data and automatize notifications, we provide sample dashboards , workflows for Jira tickets , and workflows for Slack notifications that you can upload in your Dynatrace environment and use for your ingested security events.

For more details on the topic, see Security events ingest.

Grail limits per notebook section or dashboard tile

Latest DynatracePlatform | DashboardsPlatform | Notebooks

You can now check and adjust the Grail query limits per section/tile in Notebooks and Dashboards . Just edit your dashboard tile or notebook section and expand Query limits in the configuration panel.

These settings determine the maximum limits when fetching data. Exceeding any limit will generate a warning.

Your existing tiles/sections are not directly affected by these changes and will return the same results as before.

Settings

Read data limit (GB) : The limit in gigabytes for the amount of data that will be scanned during a read.

Record limit : The maximum number of result records that this query will return. Default: 1,000 records. To see more records, you need to increase the value of Record limit . If your query has no , such as the value of Record limit is applied. By default, you will see up to 1,000 records. If your query also includes a , such as the lower of the two values (either in your query, or Record limit in the web UI) is applied. In the example above, you would still see only 1,000 records unless you increased the value of Record limit .

Result size limit : The maximum number of result bytes that this query will return. For better performance with typical queries and smaller documents, the default is set to 1 MB.

Sampling (Logs and Spans only): Results in the selection of a subset of Log or Span records.

New honeycomb visualization in Dashboards and Notebooks

Latest DynatracePlatform | DashboardsPlatform | Notebooks

The new honeycomb visualization in Dashboards and Notebooks offers a compact, high-density view of metrics across numerous entities, ideal for infrastructure monitoring. Use it to identify hotspots, group clusters, and drill down into your data.

For example, this query combined with the honeycomb visualization shows the CPU usage of many hosts at a glance.

Hover over a cell to see details

Select a cell to open a menu of cell-specific options

For details, see Honeycomb visualization.

Notebook version management

Latest DynatracePlatform | Notebooks

In Notebooks , you can now view and manage notebook versions.

Display your notebook. In the upper-right corner of your notebook, select History. This displays a menu of the most recent versions of the current notebook. Date

Time

Name of person who created that version From any version entry in the History menu, you can select version-specific actions. To list and manage all versions of the selected notebook in a separate window, go to the bottom of the History menu and select Show all.

Declarative technology is displayed as a main technology

Infrastructure Observability | Hosts

A declarative technology is now shown as the main technology on Dynatrace pages.

Warning for declaratively grouped deep-monitored processes

Infrastructure Observability | Hosts

A warning message will be displayed for deep monitored processes that fall into declarative grouping, which makes some data unavailable.

Container type dimension is renamed

Infrastructure Observability | Kubernetes

In the Grail-based CPU and memory request and limit metrics, the dimension has been renamed to .

Alerting about a broken AWS monitoring configuration

Infrastructure Observability | AWS

A new alert is created if any of the AWS or Azure monitoring configurations stops working.

Self-monitoring metric for management zones

Cross Solutions | Self-monitoring

Added a self-monitoring metric () to count the number of queried management zones.

Added the ability to enable/disable AWS credentials monitoring

Infrastructure Observability | AWS

Added the ability to enable/disable AWS credentials monitoring. This is available for both existing and new AWS connections. By default, all AWS credentials are monitored. Disabled credentials don't actively collect metrics, entities, and tags from your monitored AWS account.

Dynatrace API

To learn about changes to the Dynatrace API in this release, see Dynatrace API changelog version 1.296.

Dynatrace SaaS resolved issues