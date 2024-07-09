Dynatrace Managed customers can take advantage of Grail-based innovations such as AppEngine, Notebooks, Automation, Workflows, and Davis CoPilot by upgrading their deployment to our Dynatrace SaaS offering. Dynatrace has released SaaS Upgrade Assistant, a new app that automates and guides you through recreating your Dynatrace Managed environment in Dynatrace SaaS with minimal effort.

Modern software intelligence needs a new approach. It should be open by design to accelerate innovation, enable powerful integration with other tools, and purposefully unify data and analytics. Enter Grail-powered data and analytics.

Grail™ is a purpose-built data lakehouse for observability, security, and AIOps. Grail makes converging real-time, historical, and predictive analytics possible on a single platform. All innovations based on Grail are only available in Dynatrace SaaS environments. Customers using Dynatrace Managed, the on-premises market-leading observability solution, need to upgrade their deployments to leverage Grail. The SaaS Upgrade Assistant reduces the manual effort and imports Dynatrace Managed environment configuration automatically and seamlessly into the target SaaS environment, saving precious time and aiding a seamless upgrade.

As a pioneer in the industry, Dynatrace is rewriting cloud observability with Grail data lakehouse and all Grail-based innovations. Grail makes converging real-time, historical, and predictive analytics possible on a single platform designed to accelerate innovation, enable powerful integration with third-party tools, and unify data and analytics.

Dynatrace Managed is the market-leading observability solution for customers with mandatory on-premises requirements. Grail-based innovations are, however, only available in Dynatrace SaaS environments. Customers currently using Dynatrace Managed need to upgrade their deployments to leverage Grail. While upgrading to Dynatrace SaaS involves numerous considerations, SaaS Upgrade Assistant reduces manual effort by automatically and seamlessly importing Dynatrace Managed environment configurations and even migrating OneAgents to your new Dynatrace SaaS environment, saving you precious time and assuring a smooth upgrade.

Upgrading your Dynatrace Managed environment to Dynatrace SaaS takes time and careful planning, depending on the size and complexity of your existing environment. We recommend investing time in planning to make the upgrade experience seamless.

Larger environments have potentially hundreds of configurations that need to be migrated, creating a real need for automation.

Tracking the upgrade process, which can take weeks, is daunting and requires automation to ensure nothing is missed.

Incorrect environment configurations can lead to disruptions for Dynatrace users.

Every custom Dynatrace dashboard needs updated ownership information.

SaaS Upgrade Assistant is a Dynatrace® app that imports your Dynatrace Managed environment configuration. It enables Dynatrace Managed cluster administrators to navigate through a frictionless upgrade from their Dynatrace Managed on-premises deployment to the Dynatrace SaaS deployment model. A cluster administrator can import the configuration to the target SaaS environment and update it to align with SaaS environment requirements. The app ensures a faster migration and minimizes disruption to Dynatrace users that might be caused by incorrect environment configuration. Automation eliminates time-consuming manual tasks, such as updating dashboard ownership or adjusting entity IDs that have changed between environments.

Before deployment in your new Dynatrace SaaS environment, you can update the imported configuration from Dynatrace Managed directly in SaaS Upgrade Assistant. Two editing modes are available: single and bulk. Once imported, you receive a report showing how much of your Dynatrace Managed configuration was replicated in the new environment.

The intuitive web UI of SaaS Upgrade Assistant helps ensure that OneAgent® and ActiveGate® migrations align with your desired configuration. You can also update all dashboard owners to match the user identifiers in your new Dynatrace SaaS environment. Preview mode gives you confidence that your migration is on track.

SaaS Upgrade Assistant is generally available with configuration export from Dynatrace Managed, starting with Dynatrace Managed version 1.294 on Dynatrace Hub. Simply install it in your SaaS environment and follow the instructions.

For a demonstration of SaaS Upgrade Assistant, see SaaS Upgrade Assistant - Dynatrace App Spotlight.

For a closer look into incorporating the new app into your upgrade to Dynatrace SaaS, see How to upgrade from Dynatrace Managed to Dynatrace SaaS effectively .

. For more information on migrating configurations, see Migrate configurations documentation .

. Are you ready to upgrade to SaaS? Answer the questions in our SaaS readiness assessment to find out.

Don't forget to share your feedback in the Upgrade to Dynatrace SaaS community.