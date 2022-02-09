Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dynatrace, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DT   US2681501092

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynatrace : Seamless AI-powered observability for multicloud serverless applications

02/09/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cloud vendors such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google provide a wide spectrum of serverless services for compute and event-driven workloads, databases, storage, messaging, and other purposes. Engineers often choose best-of-breed services from multiple sources to create a single application. It's becoming increasingly difficult, however, to get end-to-end visibility and real-time insights into these heavily distributed, complex environments. With the increase of interconnected functions and other services, end-to-end traceability becomes essential.

AI-powered automation and deep, broad observability for serverless architectures

Dynatrace extends deep and broad observability and advanced AIOps capabilities to cover the most important serverless services. In addition to existing support for AWS Lambda, this support now covers Microsoft Azure Functions and Google Cloud Functions as well as managed Kubernetes environments, messaging queues, and cloud databases across all major cloud providers.

This enables your DevOps teams to get a holistic overview of their multicloud serverless applications.

Fig. 1 Multicloud serverless application dashboard at a glance

Have a look at the full range of supported technologies.

Tracing becomes simple thanks to an easy and extensible approach that leverages existing Dynatrace technology, such as PurePath® distributed tracing for end-to-end, automatic, code-level visibility, and Davis, the Dynatrace AI engine, for root-cause-analysis. This enables proactive AI-driven analysis and easy troubleshooting in serverless scenarios.

In addition, Davis provides automatic alerting of service-to-service communication problems using queues and other event systems. This, in turn, helps DevOps teams to pinpoint common problem patterns in their serverless functions rather than in an event-driven architecture.

Fig. 2 Automatic detected queues anomaly by AI engine Davis Easy and effortless FaaS insights with a single line of code

With limitations of FaaS services to run third-party agents, like the restrictions in executing third party tools and limited access to underlying infrastructure, Open observability standards such as OpenTelemetry are now increasingly important in overcoming the hurdles of instrumentation.

Dynatrace uses OpenTelemetry and expands it by adding a language-specific Dynatrace exporter to unlock PurePath distributed tracing capabilities such as automatic service-detection and analysis.

Using OpenTelemetry typically requires a decent amount of boiler-plate code for initialization and basic instrumentation. While cloud vendors continue to invest in open standards (for example, AWS Distro for OpenTelemetry and Azure Monitor OpenTelemetry Exporter for .NET, Node.js, and Python applications), a lot of setup effort is still required to use them.

To optimize the developer experience, Dynatrace provides FaaS libraries, making it as easy as adding a single line of code to your functions to enable OpenTelemetry-based tracing.

With the expanded tracing across your entire stack, the full end-to-end visibility enables you to understand and deeply analyze the impact of the serverless tiers in your applications (see example below), showing a trace with multiple serverless services including functions, Cloud-Queues, serverless databases, and application services.

Fig. 3 End-to-end distributed trace including Azure Functions New to Dynatrace?

Within the next 90 days, all enhancements mentioned in this blog post will be available to all Dynatrace customers. Stay tuned for updates.

Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit Dynatrace.com and read our recent blogs.

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 13:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DYNATRACE, INC.
08:09aDYNATRACE : Seamless AI-powered observability for multicloud serverless applications
PU
08:09aDYNATRACE : Software intelligence as code enables tailored observability, AIOps, and appli..
PU
08:03aDynatrace Delivers the Industry's Most Complete Observability for Multicloud Serverless..
BU
08:02aDynatrace Delivers Software Intelligence as Code
BU
12:28aTEST : Formatting and New Fields 9/18
PU
02/08DYNATRACE : OneAgent release notes version 1.233
PU
02/08DYNATRACE : SaaS release notes version 1.234
PU
02/04NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Amazon.com, Snap -2-
DJ
02/03BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Dynatrace to $55 From $81, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/03Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on Dynatrace to $60 From $80, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DYNATRACE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 923 M - -
Net income 2022 63,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 212x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 230 M 13 230 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 779
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart DYNATRACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynatrace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 46,30 $
Average target price 64,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rick M. McConnell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jill A. Ward Chairman
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.-23.28%13 230
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-14.44%214 169
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-16.38%35 379
SINCH AB-18.80%7 845
ANAPLAN, INC.1.44%6 868
INOVALON HOLDINGS, INC.125.98%6 374