Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dynatrace, Inc.    DT

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynatrace : What is synthetic monitoring?

02/25/2021 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What is synthetic monitoring and how can it help your business proactively address customer experience issues? Here's what you need to know.

To give your customers a top-quality digital experience, it's important to make sure your applications are always working properly. Synthetic monitoring can help to confirm your applications are performing as intended and, in the event they're not, help you quickly figure out what's going on.

Here's a look at what synthetic monitoring is, how it's different from real-user monitoring, and why it matters to your business.

What is synthetic monitoring?

Synthetic monitoring is an application performance monitoring practice that emulates the paths users might take when engaging with an application. It uses scripts to generate simulated user behavior for several scenarios, geographic locations, device types, and other variables. After collecting and analyzing this valuable performance data, a synthetic monitoring solution can give you crucial insight into how well your application is performing.

Synthetic monitoring can automatically keep tabs on application uptime and tell you how your application responds to typical user behavior. It can also zero in on specific business transactions - for example, by alerting you to issues users might experience while attempting to complete a purchase or fill out a web form.

Why is this important? If your application doesn't perform well when your customers try to use it, they will quickly leave in pursuit of a better customer experience. This could play out in a variety of ways. For example, your website might take too long to load, resulting in a high bounce rate. Or, you might be lagging behind your competitors when it comes to application performance without even knowing it. This will hurt your ability to acquire new customers and grow your market share.

Even when your organization is aware something is amiss with an application, it may not know where to begin troubleshooting. When it comes to application performance, IT teams can't always get to the bottom of what's going on quickly - especially when they're overextended and juggling several priorities. While your people are in the dark and searching for answers, though, your business could feel an immediate and significant impact on its bottom line.

Synthetic monitoring vs. real user monitoring

Synthetic monitoring is often compared with another application performance technique known as real user monitoring (RUM). As the name suggests, real user monitoring tracks actions taken by actual users instead of emulating them. Businesses often implement real user monitoring by injecting JavaScript code on a web page and then collecting performance data in the background as actual users interact with that page.

So, what is synthetic monitoring typically used for, and when might a business decide to use RUM instead? This technique is often helpful to identify short-term performance issues that may impact the user experience while an application is still under development - which in turn helps businesses nip potential performance issues in the bud. This approach is handy for regression testing and production site monitoring, for example. Real user monitoring, by contrast, can help a business understand long-term trends in an application's performance after it has been deployed.

How Dynatrace can power your synthetic monitoring

If you're thinking about using synthetic monitoring to better understand how your applications are performing, you might be wondering what tools you need to get started. You'll want to pick a solution that simulates business-critical journeys through your most important applications across your mobile and web channels. This can give you immediate answers to questions about application availability and the impact it's having on the user experience. Your synthetic monitoring solution should also be able to help you quickly identify the root cause of any application performance issue, so you can resolve it as soon as possible.

Dynatrace synthetic monitoring provides all the information you need to know the moment an application's performance falters. By using all major desktop and mobile browsers to simulate user activity, Dynatrace helps ensure that web, mobile, cloud, and streaming transactions go smoothly for customers around the globe.

This is key for evaluating whether applications meet your service level agreement (SLA) requirements, and it can determine whether business outcomes have been impacted. It can also eliminate troubleshooting through AI-driven automation, as well as rank problems in order of importance to the business, significantly reducing the time required for your IT team to identify and address root causes.

To catch those longer-term trends, Dynatrace RUM capabilities uniquely capture the full visibility of the customer experience to eliminate user-experience blind spots, and Session replay provides indisputable video evidence of the complete digital experience so everyone can agree where to make improvements.

These advanced digital experience monitoring capabilities help you proactively identify and address application performance issues from anywhere in the world. With the right synthetic monitoring solutions in place, your business can go a long way toward ensuring a consistent, satisfying customer experience.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can push your synthetic monitoring initiative to the next level, schedule a demo or activate your free trial today.

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 12:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DYNATRACE, INC.
07:39aDYNATRACE : What is synthetic monitoring?
PU
02/24SRE VS DEVOPS : What you need to know
PU
02/22DYNATRACE : S&P Upgrades Dynatrace Ratings Two Notches To 'BB+' On Strong Operat..
MT
02/22DYNATRACE : Private Synthetic Monitoring locations now also supported on Ubuntu ..
PU
02/19DYNATRACE : Full support for Google's Core Web Vitals improves your user experie..
PU
02/18TERMINOLOGY MATTERS : how to enhance user experience by aligning names with expe..
PU
02/175 YEARS OF EXTERNAL PENTESTING : How the Dynatrace security posture has strength..
PU
02/11PERFORM 2021 : Recognizing customer innovations and digital transformation.
PU
02/10DYNATRACE : Managed release notes version 1.210
PU
02/10DYNATRACE : Cloud Automation Module provides observability-driven automation acr..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 699 M - -
Net income 2021 67,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 33,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 239x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 655 M 14 655 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,0x
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart DYNATRACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynatrace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 59,52 $
Last Close Price 51,86 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Van Siclen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jill A. Ward Chairman
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.19.85%14 655
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.8.06%220 137
CLOUDFLARE, INC.0.58%23 589
SINCH AB (PUBL)18.51%12 417
ANAPLAN, INC.10.58%11 273
NUTANIX, INC.2.98%6 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ