Dynatrace : and ServiceNow integration transforms how teams work

This past year, we've seen organizations rapidly transform and the digital future shows no sign of slowing down. Both Dynatrace and ServiceNow are committed to supporting organizations during this time of transformation.

With the explosion of digital services across every industry, ServiceNow and Dynatrace see three big challenges IT teams are facing as they continue to transform business. These include:

IT complexity: Hybrid, multicloud, microservices, and containers make it challenging to see where systems are connected and dependent.

Dynatrace and ServiceNow's partnership allows organizations to manage this complexity through these three main pillars:

Simplify complexity: Through automatic tracing of services, applications, topology, and dependencies, with code-level insights for an end-to-end picture of the entire IT estate.

Dynatrace and ServiceNow's strategic integration enables organizations to lean into the new hybrid normal, with integrated platforms designed to eliminate failures, accelerate business outcomes, and perpetuate uninterrupted services.

Dynatrace and ServiceNow integration use cases:

In talking to our customers, we've learned that some of the main ways they rely on Dynatrace and ServiceNow to deliver enhanced business value include:

Minimizing enterprise silos and maximizing digital transformation: Infrastructure and application teams must work together to solve any service or infrastructure issue. The Dynatrace and ServiceNow integration assign issues to the right teams, reducing the need for war-rooms and saves valuable time.

"ServiceNow is committed to providing the necessary tools for organizations to digitally transform," said Jeff Hausman, SVP & GM, IT Workflows Operations Management at ServiceNow. "We are pleased to have Dynatrace in our partner ecosystem to increase trust and accelerate time to value for our joint customers as we seek to jointly solve the challenges of transitioning to a hybrid world of work."

Dynatrace and ServiceNow provide organizations with better decision-making capabilities to accelerate critical business outcomes. Together, this integration delivers the best strategy for intelligent observability, to help organizations meet the challenges that come with the expedited digital transformation.

Dynatrace integrates with ServiceNow in three main ways:

Incident Integration: Dynatrace automatically identifies service health and performance incidents. The Dynatrace Incident Integration app synchronizes these incidents into the ServiceNow® Event Management Dashboard.

By tying together deep observability, automated workflows, and configuration data organizations can successfully transform their business.