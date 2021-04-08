Dynatrace : Managed release notes version 1.214

Rack name selection was added to the new node installation wizard for a rack-aware deployment. It appears once you installed a node in another rack to ease further cluster scaling.
Installation and upgrade
To improve DNS load-balancing performance, Web UI traffic is by default disabled when installing 13th and following node (or 7th and following in a datacenter for Premium HA). You can enable/disable Web UI traffic for a node via Cluster REST API.
For optimized performance and resilience, configuration and metric storage service was upgraded to Cassandra 3.11.10
31 total resolved issues (1 critical issue, 1 vulnerability)
Autonomous Cloud
Fixed inconsistency in successful request percentage calculation for SLO that caused values over 100%. (APM-286062)
Critical issue: Resolved issue that resulted in the 'Problems' > [problem] page not displaying for an active problem. (APM-293796)
Fixed issue causing 'Monitor Kubernetes/OpenShift page to erroneously display 'Make sure your API token has Read Configuration and Write Configuration enabled' (instead of permission 'Access problem and event feed, metrics, and topology') for generated API token. (APM-292654)
Resolved issue in which error or success rates were calculated incorrectly across multiple services. (APM-282131)
Cluster
Tooltips for 'Synthetic monitor health' and 'Application health' tiles now correctly show the affected entity name instead of the ID. (APM-288459)
SaaS: When undoing DDU migration, the 'You've used up all your Davis data units!' web UI notification is now removed. (APM-284431)
Resolved issue with links to the user details page through breadcrumbs and the summary section. (APM-289911)
Improved stability of workloads filter bar. (APM-287403)
Resolved a Metrics API issue with metric descriptor endpoint where the nextPageKey would not function properly for queries resolving duplicate metric keys. (APM-284712)
The application-wide 'Ignore errors in Apdex calculations' setting is now considered when processing user actions with errors. (APM-283129)
Resolved issue resulting in only differential backups, not full backups. (APM-291018)
Fixed inconsistency in successful method request percentage calculation for SLO that caused values over 100%. (APM-291333)
Fixed Go garbage collection invocation count. (APM-285930)
Resolved unintended 'Max user actions per minute exceeded' condition for Dynatrace Managed environments. (APM-288404)
Fixed an issue in which querying certain combinations of metrics resulted in an internal server error. (APM-292042)
Vulnerability: The API token for downloading OneAgents and ActiveGates is no longer attached as a query parameter for buttons and links in the web UI to download installers. (APM-246847)
Fixed issues with analyzing system text files using encoding other then ASCII or UTF-8. (APM-284811)
'Network traffic' switch is now available on AIX host settings page in Infrastructure Monitoring mode. (APM-288210)
Resolved issue with graph tiles not displaying isolated data points. (APM-288870)
Resolved issue in which the 'Add metric' button on the JMX extension details page was no longer displayed after adding one metric. (APM-284085)
Improved the representation of monotonic counter metrics in charts and REST API. (APM-282618)
Resolved issue with Kubernetes cluster page, 'View all workloads' button. (APM-286256)
Users are no longer automatically subscribed to reports of duplicated browser monitors. (APM-285196)
Resolved occasional error page after leaving the 'Host group settings' page. (APM-286257)
On 'Davis data units overview' page, renamed 'Custom metrics without related monitored entity' to 'Not related to a monitored entity' to make it suitable for all pools. (APM-288489)
Fixed issue in which `nextPageKey` was missing from Problems API v2. (APM-289964)
Data explorer query results are now updated correctly when timeframe is changed. (APM-287862)
Resolved a corner-case in custom charting of CGI metrics that resulted in an HTTP 404 page. (APM-289156)
Fixed incorrect monitoring state description on 'Process group settings' page (even when every process group instance was monitored, sometimes the monitoring state was displayed as 'Partially on' instead of 'On'). (APM-284571)
Cluster Management Console
Fixed error that sometimes occurred when rapidly switching between 'Deployment status > Cluster nodes > [node]' pages. (APM-286571)
Synthetic monitoring
Resolved issue in which, for key-value tags manually added to synthetic entities, the tags were suggested with only a key on some configuration pages (for example, in `Select tag` for alerting profile). (APM-285676)