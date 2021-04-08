Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dynatrace, Inc.    DT

DYNATRACE, INC.

(DT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dynatrace : Managed release notes version 1.214

04/08/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

These release notes relate to Dynatrace Managed specific changes. To learn about general Dynatrace changes included in this Dynatrace Managed release, see:

New features and enhancements

Cluster Management Console

  • Open Identity Connect (SSO) can now use Internet proxy (aka Mission Control proxy) to reach Identity Provider authentication endpoints.

  • We introduced a request throttling mechanism to the Dynatrace API. For details, see Dynatrace API - Access limit.

  • Rack name selection was added to the new node installation wizard for a rack-aware deployment. It appears once you installed a node in another rack to ease further cluster scaling.

Installation and upgrade

  • To improve DNS load-balancing performance, Web UI traffic is by default disabled when installing 13th and following node (or 7th and following in a datacenter for Premium HA). You can enable/disable Web UI traffic for a node via Cluster REST API.
  • For optimized performance and resilience, configuration and metric storage service was upgraded to Cassandra 3.11.10
  • Security enhanced by removing entry from setup

Cluster REST API

Delivered product ideas

RFE: Add a configuration of proxy for the SSO - SAML or OpenId in Dynatrace GUI

Operating systems support

Supported Linux distributions

Operating systems Versions CPU architecture
Amazon Linux 2 all versions x86-64
Amazon Linux AMI 2017.x, 2018.x x86-64
CentOS 6.x, 7.x, 8.0-8.3 x86-64
Debian 8, 9, 10 x86-64
openSUSE 12.x, 13.x, 14.x, 15.0, 15.1, 15.2+ x86-64
Oracle Linux 6.x, 7.x, 8.0-8.3 x86-64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.x, 7.x, 8.0-8.3 x86-64
SUSE Enterprise Linux 12.x, 13.x, 14.x, 15.0, 15.1, 15.2 x86-64
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, 14.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, 18.04 LTS, 20.04 LTS, 20.10 x86-64

Resolved issues

Cluster Managed (Build 1.214.103)

31 total resolved issues (1 critical issue, 1 vulnerability)

Autonomous Cloud

  • Fixed inconsistency in successful request percentage calculation for SLO that caused values over 100%. (APM-286062)
  • Critical issue: Resolved issue that resulted in the 'Problems' > [problem] page not displaying for an active problem. (APM-293796)
  • Fixed issue causing 'Monitor Kubernetes/OpenShift page to erroneously display 'Make sure your API token has Read Configuration and Write Configuration enabled' (instead of permission 'Access problem and event feed, metrics, and topology') for generated API token. (APM-292654)
  • Resolved issue in which error or success rates were calculated incorrectly across multiple services. (APM-282131)

Cluster

  • Tooltips for 'Synthetic monitor health' and 'Application health' tiles now correctly show the affected entity name instead of the ID. (APM-288459)
  • SaaS: When undoing DDU migration, the 'You've used up all your Davis data units!' web UI notification is now removed. (APM-284431)
  • Resolved issue with links to the user details page through breadcrumbs and the summary section. (APM-289911)
  • Improved stability of workloads filter bar. (APM-287403)
  • Resolved a Metrics API issue with metric descriptor endpoint where the nextPageKey would not function properly for queries resolving duplicate metric keys. (APM-284712)
  • The application-wide 'Ignore errors in Apdex calculations' setting is now considered when processing user actions with errors. (APM-283129)
  • Resolved issue resulting in only differential backups, not full backups. (APM-291018)
  • Fixed inconsistency in successful method request percentage calculation for SLO that caused values over 100%. (APM-291333)
  • Fixed Go garbage collection invocation count. (APM-285930)
  • Resolved unintended 'Max user actions per minute exceeded' condition for Dynatrace Managed environments. (APM-288404)
  • Fixed an issue in which querying certain combinations of metrics resulted in an internal server error. (APM-292042)
  • Vulnerability: The API token for downloading OneAgents and ActiveGates is no longer attached as a query parameter for buttons and links in the web UI to download installers. (APM-246847)
  • Fixed issues with analyzing system text files using encoding other then ASCII or UTF-8. (APM-284811)
  • 'Network traffic' switch is now available on AIX host settings page in Infrastructure Monitoring mode. (APM-288210)
  • Resolved issue with graph tiles not displaying isolated data points. (APM-288870)
  • Resolved issue in which the 'Add metric' button on the JMX extension details page was no longer displayed after adding one metric. (APM-284085)
  • Improved the representation of monotonic counter metrics in charts and REST API. (APM-282618)
  • Resolved issue with Kubernetes cluster page, 'View all workloads' button. (APM-286256)
  • Users are no longer automatically subscribed to reports of duplicated browser monitors. (APM-285196)
  • Resolved occasional error page after leaving the 'Host group settings' page. (APM-286257)
  • On 'Davis data units overview' page, renamed 'Custom metrics without related monitored entity' to 'Not related to a monitored entity' to make it suitable for all pools. (APM-288489)
  • Fixed issue in which `nextPageKey` was missing from Problems API v2. (APM-289964)
  • Data explorer query results are now updated correctly when timeframe is changed. (APM-287862)
  • Resolved a corner-case in custom charting of CGI metrics that resulted in an HTTP 404 page. (APM-289156)
  • Fixed incorrect monitoring state description on 'Process group settings' page (even when every process group instance was monitored, sometimes the monitoring state was displayed as 'Partially on' instead of 'On'). (APM-284571)

Cluster Management Console

  • Fixed error that sometimes occurred when rapidly switching between 'Deployment status > Cluster nodes > [node]' pages. (APM-286571)

Synthetic monitoring

  • Resolved issue in which, for key-value tags manually added to synthetic entities, the tags were suggested with only a key on some configuration pages (for example, in `Select tag` for alerting profile). (APM-285676)

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DYNATRACE, INC.
03:30pDYNATRACE  : Common use-cases for AWS Lambda in the enterprise (and how to get o..
PU
03:09pDYNATRACE  : Managed release notes version 1.214
PU
01:44pDYNATRACE  : Automate Dynatrace configuration management at scale with new secur..
PU
10:58aDYNATRACE  : OneAgent release notes version 1.213
PU
08:30aDYNATRACE  : Deliver a perfect, GDPR-compliant mobile experience
PU
08:03aDYNATRACE  : U-Haul Speeds Its Digital Transformation with Dynatrace
BU
04/07DYNATRACE  : How Park ‘N Fly eliminated silos and improved customer experi..
PU
04/05DYNATRACE  : What is Azure Functions?
PU
04/05DYNATRACE  : What is AWS Lambda?
PU
04/02DYNATRACE  : How cloud monitoring helped Kroger deliver the goods for online gro..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 697 M - -
Net income 2021 67,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 230x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 087 M 14 087 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 243
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart DYNATRACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dynatrace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DYNATRACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 59,77 $
Last Close Price 49,85 $
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Van Siclen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Conal Burns Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jill A. Ward Chairman
Bernd Greifeneder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthias Scharer Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DYNATRACE, INC.15.21%14 087
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-0.78%203 348
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-7.82%21 633
SINCH AB (PUBL)23.51%12 508
ANAPLAN, INC.-22.10%8 043
NUTANIX, INC.-14.47%5 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ